Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Halloween Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
undefined

12artlife12

Portfolio
Template type
Liquid Light Intro Original theme video
Liquid Light Intro
Edit
By 12artlife12
9s
6
3
10
Intrigue your audience with the enchanting dance of light and shadow in our Liquid Light Intro template. This fluid animation gently wafts glowing traces around your screen, culminating in the grand reveal of your logo and tagline. Tailor the fonts and colors to your brand's identity, leaving a lasting impression of sophistication and motion on any display.
Liquid Light Intro - Vertical Original theme video
Liquid Light Intro - Vertical
Edit
By 12artlife12
9s
6
3
10
Intrigue your audience with the enchanting dance of light and shadow in our Liquid Light Intro template. This fluid animation gently wafts glowing traces around your screen, culminating in the grand reveal of your logo and tagline. Tailor the fonts and colors to your brand's identity, leaving a lasting impression of sophistication and motion on any display.
Liquid Light Intro - Square Original theme video
Liquid Light Intro - Square
Edit
By 12artlife12
9s
6
3
10
Intrigue your audience with the enchanting dance of light and shadow in our Liquid Light Intro template. This fluid animation gently wafts glowing traces around your screen, culminating in the grand reveal of your logo and tagline. Tailor the fonts and colors to your brand's identity, leaving a lasting impression of sophistication and motion on any display.
Liquid Light Intro - Post Original theme video
Liquid Light Intro - Post
Edit
By 12artlife12
9s
6
3
10
Intrigue your audience with the enchanting dance of light and shadow in our Liquid Light Intro template. This fluid animation gently wafts glowing traces around your screen, culminating in the grand reveal of your logo and tagline. Tailor the fonts and colors to your brand's identity, leaving a lasting impression of sophistication and motion on any display.
Light Rays Reveal Original Colorful theme video
Light Rays Reveal
Edit
By 12artlife12
7s
9
3
10
Set the stage for an unforgettable introduction with Light Rays Reveal, where your logo takes center stage amid glowing, sun-like beams, shimmering across the screen. This reveal brings your vision to light with customizable logo, tagline, and colors, crafting a moment of awe that’s uniquely yours.
Light Rays Reveal - Vertical Original Colorful theme video
Light Rays Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By 12artlife12
7s
9
3
10
Set the stage for an unforgettable introduction with Light Rays Reveal, where your logo takes center stage amid glowing, sun-like beams, shimmering across the screen. This reveal brings your vision to light with customizable logo, tagline, and colors, crafting a moment of awe that’s uniquely yours.
Light Rays Reveal - Square Original theme video
Light Rays Reveal - Square
Edit
By 12artlife12
7s
2
3
10
Set the stage for an unforgettable introduction with Light Rays Reveal, where your logo takes center stage amid glowing, sun-like beams, shimmering across the screen. This reveal brings your vision to light with customizable logo, tagline, and colors, crafting a moment of awe that’s uniquely yours.
Light Rays Reveal - Post Original Colorful theme video
Light Rays Reveal - Post
Edit
By 12artlife12
7s
9
3
10
Set the stage for an unforgettable introduction with Light Rays Reveal, where your logo takes center stage amid glowing, sun-like beams, shimmering across the screen. This reveal brings your vision to light with customizable logo, tagline, and colors, crafting a moment of awe that’s uniquely yours.
Loading Fusion Reveal Original theme video
Loading Fusion Reveal
Edit
By 12artlife12
12s
7
4
8
Step into a realm of dynamic elegance with our Loading Fusion Reveal template, where anticipation meets brand brilliance. A prelude of logos spins and builds momentum, culminating in a burst of light showcasing your main logo. Perfect for a powerful intro or as your frontline brand identity video. Customize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors to captivate your audience with your story.
Loading Fusion Reveal - Post Original theme video
Loading Fusion Reveal - Post
Edit
By 12artlife12
12s
7
4
8
Step into a realm of dynamic elegance with our Loading Fusion Reveal template, where anticipation meets brand brilliance. A prelude of logos spins and builds momentum, culminating in a burst of light showcasing your main logo. Perfect for a powerful intro or as your frontline brand identity video. Customize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors to captivate your audience with your story.
Loading Fusion Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Loading Fusion Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By 12artlife12
12s
7
4
8
Step into a realm of dynamic elegance with our Loading Fusion Reveal template, where anticipation meets brand brilliance. A prelude of logos spins and builds momentum, culminating in a burst of light showcasing your main logo. Perfect for a powerful intro or as your frontline brand identity video. Customize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors to captivate your audience with your story.
Merge Loading Fusion Reveal - Square Original theme video
Merge Loading Fusion Reveal - Square
Edit
By 12artlife12
12s
7
6
12
Experience the thrill of unity with our Merge Loading Fusion Reveal. Watch two emblematic logos spin, culminating in a burst of light that unveils your main logo. Perfect for intros or stand-alone brand identity videos, this template allows full customization of your logo, tagline, text, and brand colors. Make a splash with a reveal that captures dynamic storytelling and your brand’s essence.
Loading Fusion Reveal - Square Original theme video
Loading Fusion Reveal - Square
Edit
By 12artlife12
12s
7
4
8
Step into a realm of dynamic elegance with our Loading Fusion Reveal template, where anticipation meets brand brilliance. A prelude of logos spins and builds momentum, culminating in a burst of light showcasing your main logo. Perfect for a powerful intro or as your frontline brand identity video. Customize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors to captivate your audience with your story.
Merge Loading Fusion Reveal Original theme video
Merge Loading Fusion Reveal
Edit
By 12artlife12
12s
7
6
12
Experience the thrill of unity with our Merge Loading Fusion Reveal. Watch two emblematic logos spin, culminating in a burst of light that unveils your main logo. Perfect for intros or stand-alone brand identity videos, this template allows full customization of your logo, tagline, text, and brand colors. Make a splash with a reveal that captures dynamic storytelling and your brand’s essence.
Merge Loading Fusion Reveal - Post Original theme video
Merge Loading Fusion Reveal - Post
Edit
By 12artlife12
12s
7
6
12
Experience the thrill of unity with our Merge Loading Fusion Reveal. Watch two emblematic logos spin, culminating in a burst of light that unveils your main logo. Perfect for intros or stand-alone brand identity videos, this template allows full customization of your logo, tagline, text, and brand colors. Make a splash with a reveal that captures dynamic storytelling and your brand’s essence.
Merge Loading Fusion Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Merge Loading Fusion Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By 12artlife12
12s
7
6
12
Experience the thrill of unity with our Merge Loading Fusion Reveal. Watch two emblematic logos spin, culminating in a burst of light that unveils your main logo. Perfect for intros or stand-alone brand identity videos, this template allows full customization of your logo, tagline, text, and brand colors. Make a splash with a reveal that captures dynamic storytelling and your brand’s essence.
Cartoon Energy Burst Intro RGB Mode theme video
Cartoon Energy Burst Intro
Edit
By 12artlife12
7s
8
3
9
Transform the way your brand takes the spotlight with our Cartoon Energy Burst Intro. Immersive radiant beams and explosive energy ensure your logo is impossible to ignore. Personalize the fonts, colors, and tagline to perfectly match your brand’s identity. Ideal for tech, gaming, or any bold, dynamic venture. This is the ultimate reveal for making a powerful, high-impact statement.
Cartoon Energy Burst Intro - Vertical RGB Mode theme video
Cartoon Energy Burst Intro - Vertical
Edit
By 12artlife12
7s
8
3
9
Transform the way your brand takes the spotlight with our Cartoon Energy Burst Intro. Immersive radiant beams and explosive energy ensure your logo is impossible to ignore. Personalize the fonts, colors, and tagline to perfectly match your brand’s identity. Ideal for tech, gaming, or any bold, dynamic venture. This is the ultimate reveal for making a powerful, high-impact statement.
Cartoon Energy Burst Intro - Square RGB Mode theme video
Cartoon Energy Burst Intro - Square
Edit
By 12artlife12
7s
8
3
9
Transform the way your brand takes the spotlight with our Cartoon Energy Burst Intro. Immersive radiant beams and explosive energy ensure your logo is impossible to ignore. Personalize the fonts, colors, and tagline to perfectly match your brand’s identity. Ideal for tech, gaming, or any bold, dynamic venture. This is the ultimate reveal for making a powerful, high-impact statement.
Cartoon Energy Burst Intro - Post RGB Mode theme video
Cartoon Energy Burst Intro - Post
Edit
By 12artlife12
7s
8
3
9
Transform the way your brand takes the spotlight with our Cartoon Energy Burst Intro. Immersive radiant beams and explosive energy ensure your logo is impossible to ignore. Personalize the fonts, colors, and tagline to perfectly match your brand’s identity. Ideal for tech, gaming, or any bold, dynamic venture. This is the ultimate reveal for making a powerful, high-impact statement.
Elegant 3D Reveal Originall theme video
Elegant 3D Reveal
Edit
By 12artlife12
7s
7
3
10
Introducing a modern twist to logo reveals, the Elegant 3D Reveal showcases your logo with an immersive, rotating animation that captivates from the first glance. Tailor the experience with your choice of fonts and colors to complement the gloss effect that highlights your tagline to perfection. This ready-to-publish video will make your brand unforgettable.
Elegant 3D Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Elegant 3D Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By 12artlife12
7s
7
3
10
Introducing a modern twist to logo reveals, the Elegant 3D Reveal showcases your logo with an immersive, rotating animation that captivates from the first glance. Tailor the experience with your choice of fonts and colors to complement the gloss effect that highlights your tagline to perfection. This ready-to-publish video will make your brand unforgettable.
Elegant 3D Reveal - Post Original theme video
Elegant 3D Reveal - Post
Edit
By 12artlife12
7s
7
3
10
Introducing a modern twist to logo reveals, the Elegant 3D Reveal showcases your logo with an immersive, rotating animation that captivates from the first glance. Tailor the experience with your choice of fonts and colors to complement the gloss effect that highlights your tagline to perfection. This ready-to-publish video will make your brand unforgettable.
Elegant 3D Reveal - Square Original theme video
Elegant 3D Reveal - Square
Edit
By 12artlife12
7s
7
3
10
Introducing a modern twist to logo reveals, the Elegant 3D Reveal showcases your logo with an immersive, rotating animation that captivates from the first glance. Tailor the experience with your choice of fonts and colors to complement the gloss effect that highlights your tagline to perfection. This ready-to-publish video will make your brand unforgettable.
Modern Glow Intro Original theme video
Modern Glow Intro
Edit
By 12artlife12
6s
10
3
13
Introduce your brand with distinction using our Modern Glow Intro reveal template. Glide along a glowing line that artfully outlines your logo, progressing into a 3D masterpiece of sophistication. Customizable fonts and colors blend seamlessly as your tagline materializes, offering a polished and memorable introduction for any platform.
Modern Glow Intro - Vertical Original theme video
Modern Glow Intro - Vertical
Edit
By 12artlife12
6s
10
3
13
Introduce your brand with distinction using our Modern Glow Intro reveal template. Glide along a glowing line that artfully outlines your logo, progressing into a 3D masterpiece of sophistication. Customizable fonts and colors blend seamlessly as your tagline materializes, offering a polished and memorable introduction for any platform.
Modern Glow Intro - Square Original theme video
Modern Glow Intro - Square
Edit
By 12artlife12
6s
10
3
13
Introduce your brand with distinction using our Modern Glow Intro reveal template. Glide along a glowing line that artfully outlines your logo, progressing into a 3D masterpiece of sophistication. Customizable fonts and colors blend seamlessly as your tagline materializes, offering a polished and memorable introduction for any platform.
Modern Glow Intro - Post Original theme video
Modern Glow Intro - Post
Edit
By 12artlife12
6s
10
3
13
Introduce your brand with distinction using our Modern Glow Intro reveal template. Glide along a glowing line that artfully outlines your logo, progressing into a 3D masterpiece of sophistication. Customizable fonts and colors blend seamlessly as your tagline materializes, offering a polished and memorable introduction for any platform.
Blaze 3D Reveal Original theme video
Blaze 3D Reveal
Edit
By 12artlife12
9s
7
3
10
Step into the future with the modern Blaze 3D Reveal, designed to bring your brand identity to life. Dynamic abstract shapes and contagious energy combine to present your logo and tagline with style. Perfect for brands aiming to make a bold digital impact, this template allows you to customize fonts and colors, creating a unique video ready to captivate audiences on any platform.
Blaze 3D Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Blaze 3D Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By 12artlife12
9s
7
3
10
Step into the future with the modern Blaze 3D Reveal, designed to bring your brand identity to life. Dynamic abstract shapes and contagious energy combine to present your logo and tagline with style. Perfect for brands aiming to make a bold digital impact, this template allows you to customize fonts and colors, creating a unique video ready to captivate audiences on any platform.
Blaze 3D Reveal - Square Original theme video
Blaze 3D Reveal - Square
Edit
By 12artlife12
9s
7
3
10
Step into the future with the modern Blaze 3D Reveal, designed to bring your brand identity to life. Dynamic abstract shapes and contagious energy combine to present your logo and tagline with style. Perfect for brands aiming to make a bold digital impact, this template allows you to customize fonts and colors, creating a unique video ready to captivate audiences on any platform.
Blaze 3D Reveal - Post Original theme video
Blaze 3D Reveal - Post
Edit
By 12artlife12
9s
7
3
10
Step into the future with the modern Blaze 3D Reveal, designed to bring your brand identity to life. Dynamic abstract shapes and contagious energy combine to present your logo and tagline with style. Perfect for brands aiming to make a bold digital impact, this template allows you to customize fonts and colors, creating a unique video ready to captivate audiences on any platform.
Glitch Shape Intro Original theme video
Glitch Shape Intro
Edit
By 12artlife12
9s
3
3
7
Capture your audience with a logo reveal that's as dynamic as your brand. Our Glitch Shape Intro template is a choreography of spinning shapes and pulsating lines that sync with your logo. As it rotates and glitches, your logo comes back into focus with an energy that's magnetic. Customize with your brand's logo, tagline, and colors, and be ready to publish a video that fully encapsulates your brand.
Glitch Shape Intro - Vertical Original theme video
Glitch Shape Intro - Vertical
Edit
By 12artlife12
9s
3
3
7
Capture your audience with a logo reveal that's as dynamic as your brand. Our Glitch Shape Intro template is a choreography of spinning shapes and pulsating lines that sync with your logo. As it rotates and glitches, your logo comes back into focus with an energy that's magnetic. Customize with your brand's logo, tagline, and colors, and be ready to publish a video that fully encapsulates your brand.
Glitch Shape Intro - Square Original theme video
Glitch Shape Intro - Square
Edit
By 12artlife12
9s
3
3
7
Capture your audience with a logo reveal that's as dynamic as your brand. Our Glitch Shape Intro template is a choreography of spinning shapes and pulsating lines that sync with your logo. As it rotates and glitches, your logo comes back into focus with an energy that's magnetic. Customize with your brand's logo, tagline, and colors, and be ready to publish a video that fully encapsulates your brand.
Glitch Shape Intro - Post Original theme video
Glitch Shape Intro - Post
Edit
By 12artlife12
9s
3
3
7
Capture your audience with a logo reveal that's as dynamic as your brand. Our Glitch Shape Intro template is a choreography of spinning shapes and pulsating lines that sync with your logo. As it rotates and glitches, your logo comes back into focus with an energy that's magnetic. Customize with your brand's logo, tagline, and colors, and be ready to publish a video that fully encapsulates your brand.
Glitch Lower Third 1 Original theme video
Glitch Lower Third 1
Edit
By 12artlife12
6s
1
3
4
Elevate your video content with a cutting-edge Glitch Lower Third that infuses dynamic energy into your narrative. With stylish, modern lines and eye-catching digital crash effects, this template provides the perfect balance of information and visual appeal. It's fully customizable with text, fonts, and colors to fit your branding, making every second count on screen.
Glitch Lower Third 2 Original theme video
Glitch Lower Third 2
Edit
By 12artlife12
7s
1
3
4
Elevate your video content with a cutting-edge Glitch Lower Third that infuses dynamic energy into your narrative. With stylish, modern lines and eye-catching digital crash effects, this template provides the perfect balance of information and visual appeal. It's fully customizable with text, fonts, and colors to fit your branding, making every second count on screen.
Glitch Lower Third 3 Original theme video
Glitch Lower Third 3
Edit
By 12artlife12
8s
1
3
4
Elevate your video content with a cutting-edge Glitch Lower Third that infuses dynamic energy into your narrative. With stylish, modern lines and eye-catching digital crash effects, this template provides the perfect balance of information and visual appeal. It's fully customizable with text, fonts, and colors to fit your branding, making every second count on screen.
Glitch Lower Third 4 Original theme video
Glitch Lower Third 4
Edit
By 12artlife12
8s
1
3
4
Elevate your video content with a cutting-edge Glitch Lower Third that infuses dynamic energy into your narrative. With stylish, modern lines and eye-catching digital crash effects, this template provides the perfect balance of information and visual appeal. It's fully customizable with text, fonts, and colors to fit your branding, making every second count on screen.
Glitch Lower Third 5 Original theme video
Glitch Lower Third 5
Edit
By 12artlife12
8s
1
3
4
Elevate your video content with a cutting-edge Glitch Lower Third that infuses dynamic energy into your narrative. With stylish, modern lines and eye-catching digital crash effects, this template provides the perfect balance of information and visual appeal. It's fully customizable with text, fonts, and colors to fit your branding, making every second count on screen.
Glitch Lower Third 6 Original theme video
Glitch Lower Third 6
Edit
By 12artlife12
6s
1
3
4
Elevate your video content with a cutting-edge Glitch Lower Third that infuses dynamic energy into your narrative. With stylish, modern lines and eye-catching digital crash effects, this template provides the perfect balance of information and visual appeal. It's fully customizable with text, fonts, and colors to fit your branding, making every second count on screen.
Glitch Lower Third 7 Original theme video
Glitch Lower Third 7
Edit
By 12artlife12
7s
1
3
4
Elevate your video content with a cutting-edge Glitch Lower Third that infuses dynamic energy into your narrative. With stylish, modern lines and eye-catching digital crash effects, this template provides the perfect balance of information and visual appeal. It's fully customizable with text, fonts, and colors to fit your branding, making every second count on screen.
Glitch Lower Third 8 Original theme video
Glitch Lower Third 8
Edit
By 12artlife12
7s
1
3
4
Elevate your video content with a cutting-edge Glitch Lower Third that infuses dynamic energy into your narrative. With stylish, modern lines and eye-catching digital crash effects, this template provides the perfect balance of information and visual appeal. It's fully customizable with text, fonts, and colors to fit your branding, making every second count on screen.
Glitch Lower Third 9 Original theme video
Glitch Lower Third 9
Edit
By 12artlife12
7s
1
3
4
Elevate your video content with a cutting-edge Glitch Lower Third that infuses dynamic energy into your narrative. With stylish, modern lines and eye-catching digital crash effects, this template provides the perfect balance of information and visual appeal. It's fully customizable with text, fonts, and colors to fit your branding, making every second count on screen.
Glitch Lower Third 10 Original theme video
Glitch Lower Third 10
Edit
By 12artlife12
9s
1
3
5
Elevate your video content with a cutting-edge Glitch Lower Third that infuses dynamic energy into your narrative. With stylish, modern lines and eye-catching digital crash effects, this template provides the perfect balance of information and visual appeal. It's fully customizable with text, fonts, and colors to fit your branding, making every second count on screen.
Glitch Lower Third 11 Original theme video
Glitch Lower Third 11
Edit
By 12artlife12
9s
1
3
5
Elevate your video content with a cutting-edge Glitch Lower Third that infuses dynamic energy into your narrative. With stylish, modern lines and eye-catching digital crash effects, this template provides the perfect balance of information and visual appeal. It's fully customizable with text, fonts, and colors to fit your branding, making every second count on screen.
Glossy Contour Intro Original theme video
Glossy Contour Intro
Edit
By 12artlife12
8s
5
3
8
Introducing the smooth sophistication of the Glossy Contour Intro template, where your brand's true essence gradually comes to life. Watch as delicate contours trace your logo in a dance of light and shadow, creating a layered, dimensional reveal. The final touch of a glossy finish paired with elegant text fade-in ensures your logo and tagline shine with unrivaled professionalism. Ideal for any purpose, from YouTube intros to impactful brand messages.
Glossy Contour Intro - Vertical Original theme video
Glossy Contour Intro - Vertical
Edit
By 12artlife12
8s
5
3
8
Introducing the smooth sophistication of the Glossy Contour Intro template, where your brand's true essence gradually comes to life. Watch as delicate contours trace your logo in a dance of light and shadow, creating a layered, dimensional reveal. The final touch of a glossy finish paired with elegant text fade-in ensures your logo and tagline shine with unrivaled professionalism. Ideal for any purpose, from YouTube intros to impactful brand messages.
Glossy Contour Intro - Square Original theme video
Glossy Contour Intro - Square
Edit
By 12artlife12
8s
5
3
8
Introducing the smooth sophistication of the Glossy Contour Intro template, where your brand's true essence gradually comes to life. Watch as delicate contours trace your logo in a dance of light and shadow, creating a layered, dimensional reveal. The final touch of a glossy finish paired with elegant text fade-in ensures your logo and tagline shine with unrivaled professionalism. Ideal for any purpose, from YouTube intros to impactful brand messages.
Glossy Contour Intro - Post Original theme video
Glossy Contour Intro - Post
Edit
By 12artlife12
8s
5
3
8
Introducing the smooth sophistication of the Glossy Contour Intro template, where your brand's true essence gradually comes to life. Watch as delicate contours trace your logo in a dance of light and shadow, creating a layered, dimensional reveal. The final touch of a glossy finish paired with elegant text fade-in ensures your logo and tagline shine with unrivaled professionalism. Ideal for any purpose, from YouTube intros to impactful brand messages.
Glitch Intro Original theme video
Glitch Intro
Edit
By 12artlife12
5s
3
3
6
Step into a digital realm with our Glitch Intro. As glitches emerge and rotate, your brand comes to life, merging seamlessly into a sharply focused logo that dominates the space. It's perfect for creating a dynamic intro that leaves a lasting impression. With easy customization options for logos, taglines, fonts, and colors, craft a captivating experience that's ready to take center stage.
Glitch Intro - Vertical Original theme video
Glitch Intro - Vertical
Edit
By 12artlife12
5s
3
3
6
Step into a digital realm with our Glitch Intro. As glitches emerge and rotate, your brand comes to life, merging seamlessly into a sharply focused logo that dominates the space. It's perfect for creating a dynamic intro that leaves a lasting impression. With easy customization options for logos, taglines, fonts, and colors, craft a captivating experience that's ready to take center stage.
Glitch Intro - Square Original theme video
Glitch Intro - Square
Edit
By 12artlife12
5s
3
3
6
Step into a digital realm with our Glitch Intro. As glitches emerge and rotate, your brand comes to life, merging seamlessly into a sharply focused logo that dominates the space. It's perfect for creating a dynamic intro that leaves a lasting impression. With easy customization options for logos, taglines, fonts, and colors, craft a captivating experience that's ready to take center stage.
Glitch Intro - Post Original theme video
Glitch Intro - Post
Edit
By 12artlife12
5s
3
3
6
Step into a digital realm with our Glitch Intro. As glitches emerge and rotate, your brand comes to life, merging seamlessly into a sharply focused logo that dominates the space. It's perfect for creating a dynamic intro that leaves a lasting impression. With easy customization options for logos, taglines, fonts, and colors, craft a captivating experience that's ready to take center stage.
Converge Impact Intro Original theme video
Converge Impact Intro
Edit
By 12artlife12
9s
6
3
11
Experience the power of your brand with the Converge Impact Intro template. Gather scattered elements of your identity into a whirlwind of cinematic smoke and light. As they converge into your complete logo and tagline, witness the unforgettable impact. Customize fonts and colors to tailor this expansive video to your vision, perfect for any purpose.
Converge Impact Intro - Vertical Original theme video
Converge Impact Intro - Vertical
Edit
By 12artlife12
9s
6
3
11
Experience the power of your brand with the Converge Impact Intro template. Gather scattered elements of your identity into a whirlwind of cinematic smoke and light. As they converge into your complete logo and tagline, witness the unforgettable impact. Customize fonts and colors to tailor this expansive video to your vision, perfect for any purpose.
Converge Impact Intro - Square Original theme video
Converge Impact Intro - Square
Edit
By 12artlife12
9s
6
3
11
Experience the power of your brand with the Converge Impact Intro template. Gather scattered elements of your identity into a whirlwind of cinematic smoke and light. As they converge into your complete logo and tagline, witness the unforgettable impact. Customize fonts and colors to tailor this expansive video to your vision, perfect for any purpose.
Converge Impact Intro - Post Original theme video
Converge Impact Intro - Post
Edit
By 12artlife12
9s
6
3
11
Experience the power of your brand with the Converge Impact Intro template. Gather scattered elements of your identity into a whirlwind of cinematic smoke and light. As they converge into your complete logo and tagline, witness the unforgettable impact. Customize fonts and colors to tailor this expansive video to your vision, perfect for any purpose.
Liquid Swirl Splash Intro Original theme video
Liquid Swirl Splash Intro
Edit
By 12artlife12
6s
7
3
12
Step into a world of fluid artistry with our Liquid Swirl Splash Intro template, where every swirl spells sophistication. As animated lines and swirling drops unite to create an energetic splash, your logo takes center stage, flanked by sleek textual accents. Perfect for intros or brand showcases, customize fonts, colors, and taglines to match your unique brand identity. Let your content burst onto the scene with a splash that's as vibrant as your vision.
Liquid Swirl Splash Intro - Vertical RGB Mode theme video
Liquid Swirl Splash Intro - Vertical
Edit
By 12artlife12
6s
9
3
12
Step into a world of fluid artistry with our Liquid Swirl Splash Intro template, where every swirl spells sophistication. As animated lines and swirling drops unite to create an energetic splash, your logo takes center stage, flanked by sleek textual accents. Perfect for intros or brand showcases, customize fonts, colors, and taglines to match your unique brand identity. Let your content burst onto the scene with a splash that's as vibrant as your vision.
Liquid Swirl Splash Intro - Square RGB Mode theme video
Liquid Swirl Splash Intro - Square
Edit
By 12artlife12
6s
7
3
12
Step into a world of fluid artistry with our Liquid Swirl Splash Intro template, where every swirl spells sophistication. As animated lines and swirling drops unite to create an energetic splash, your logo takes center stage, flanked by sleek textual accents. Perfect for intros or brand showcases, customize fonts, colors, and taglines to match your unique brand identity. Let your content burst onto the scene with a splash that's as vibrant as your vision.
Liquid Swirl Splash Intro - Post RGB Mode theme video
Liquid Swirl Splash Intro - Post
Edit
By 12artlife12
6s
7
3
12
Step into a world of fluid artistry with our Liquid Swirl Splash Intro template, where every swirl spells sophistication. As animated lines and swirling drops unite to create an energetic splash, your logo takes center stage, flanked by sleek textual accents. Perfect for intros or brand showcases, customize fonts, colors, and taglines to match your unique brand identity. Let your content burst onto the scene with a splash that's as vibrant as your vision.
Shiny Rays Intro Original theme video
Shiny Rays Intro
Edit
By 12artlife12
10s
8
3
6
Captivate your audience with a dazzling display of light using the Shiny Rays Intro template. Luminous lines dance gracefully, tracing your logo before revealing it in a burst of radiance. Customize your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors for a dramatic introduction or a standalone masterpiece. Perfect for any display, this template shines with elegance and intensity that's sure to leave a lasting impression.
Shiny Rays Intro - Vertical Original theme video
Shiny Rays Intro - Vertical
Edit
By 12artlife12
10s
8
3
6
Captivate your audience with a dazzling display of light using the Shiny Rays Intro template. Luminous lines dance gracefully, tracing your logo before revealing it in a burst of radiance. Customize your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors for a dramatic introduction or a standalone masterpiece. Perfect for any display, this template shines with elegance and intensity that's sure to leave a lasting impression.
Shiny Rays Intro - Square Original theme video
Shiny Rays Intro - Square
Edit
By 12artlife12
10s
8
3
6
Captivate your audience with a dazzling display of light using the Shiny Rays Intro template. Luminous lines dance gracefully, tracing your logo before revealing it in a burst of radiance. Customize your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors for a dramatic introduction or a standalone masterpiece. Perfect for any display, this template shines with elegance and intensity that's sure to leave a lasting impression.
Shiny Rays Intro - Post Original theme video
Shiny Rays Intro - Post
Edit
By 12artlife12
10s
8
3
6
Captivate your audience with a dazzling display of light using the Shiny Rays Intro template. Luminous lines dance gracefully, tracing your logo before revealing it in a burst of radiance. Customize your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors for a dramatic introduction or a standalone masterpiece. Perfect for any display, this template shines with elegance and intensity that's sure to leave a lasting impression.
Sport Lower Third 1 Original theme video
Sport Lower Third 1
Edit
By 12artlife12
8s
1
4
8
Add a professional touch to your videos with our Sport Lower Third 1 template. This customizable lower third elevates your content by providing essential context and information. Whether you're introducing a speaker, displaying a title, or giving location details, our Sport Lower Third 1 is the ideal choice. With options to customize text, fonts, and colors, you can easily match the template to your branding. Boost the quality and credibility of your videos with this multipurpose lower third.
Sport Lower Third 2 Original theme video
Sport Lower Third 2
Edit
By 12artlife12
10s
1
4
6
Add a professional touch to your videos with our Sport Lower Third 2 template. This customizable lower third elevates your content by providing essential context and information. Whether you're introducing a speaker, displaying a title, or giving location details, our Sport Lower Third 2 is the ideal choice. With options to customize text, fonts, and colors, you can easily match the template to your branding. Boost the quality and credibility of your videos with this multipurpose lower third.
Sport Lower Third 3 Original theme video
Sport Lower Third 3
Edit
By 12artlife12
8s
1
4
8
Add a professional touch to your videos with our Sport Lower Third 3 template. This customizable lower third elevates your content by providing essential context and information. Whether you're introducing a speaker, displaying a title, or giving location details, our Sport Lower Third 3 is the ideal choice. With options to customize text, fonts, and colors, you can easily match the template to your branding. Boost the quality and credibility of your videos with this multipurpose lower third.
Sport Lower Third 4 Original theme video
Sport Lower Third 4
Edit
By 12artlife12
8s
1
4
8
Add a professional touch to your videos with our Sport Lower Third 4 template. This customizable lower third elevates your content by providing essential context and information. Whether you're introducing a speaker, displaying a title, or giving location details, our Sport Lower Third 4 is the ideal choice. With options to customize text, fonts, and colors, you can easily match the template to your branding. Boost the quality and credibility of your videos with this multipurpose lower third.
Sport Lower Third 5 Original theme video
Sport Lower Third 5
Edit
By 12artlife12
8s
1
4
8
Add a professional touch to your videos with our Sport Lower Third 5 template. This customizable lower third elevates your content by providing essential context and information. Whether you're introducing a speaker, displaying a title, or giving location details, our Sport Lower Third 5 is the ideal choice. With options to customize text, fonts, and colors, you can easily match the template to your branding. Boost the quality and credibility of your videos with this multipurpose lower third.
Sport Lower Third 6 Original theme video
Sport Lower Third 6
Edit
By 12artlife12
7s
1
4
8
Add a professional touch to your videos with our Sport Lower Third 6 template. This customizable lower third elevates your content by providing essential context and information. Whether you're introducing a speaker, displaying a title, or giving location details, our Sport Lower Third 6 is the ideal choice. With options to customize text, fonts, and colors, you can easily match the template to your branding. Boost the quality and credibility of your videos with this multipurpose lower third.
Sport Lower Third 7 Original theme video
Sport Lower Third 7
Edit
By 12artlife12
8s
1
4
6
Add a professional touch to your videos with our Sport Lower Third 7 template. This customizable lower third elevates your content by providing essential context and information. Whether you're introducing a speaker, displaying a title, or giving location details, our Sport Lower Third 7 is the ideal choice. With options to customize text, fonts, and colors, you can easily match the template to your branding. Boost the quality and credibility of your videos with this multipurpose lower third.
Mystery Light Unveil Original theme video
Mystery Light Unveil
Edit
By 12artlife12
10s
8
3
8
Set the stage for your logo with the Mystery Light Unveil. As the glow traces your logo's shape, a thrilling build-up leads to a dramatic flash and the grand unveiling of your glossy brand emblem amid smoky swirls and light flares. Add your logo, tagline, and colors to tailor this multipurpose video that leaves a bold, lasting impression.
Mystery Light Unveil - Vertical Original theme video
Mystery Light Unveil - Vertical
Edit
By 12artlife12
10s
8
3
8
Set the stage for your logo with the Mystery Light Unveil. As the glow traces your logo's shape, a thrilling build-up leads to a dramatic flash and the grand unveiling of your glossy brand emblem amid smoky swirls and light flares. Add your logo, tagline, and colors to tailor this multipurpose video that leaves a bold, lasting impression.
Mystery Light Unveil - Square Original theme video
Mystery Light Unveil - Square
Edit
By 12artlife12
10s
8
3
8
Set the stage for your logo with the Mystery Light Unveil. As the glow traces your logo's shape, a thrilling build-up leads to a dramatic flash and the grand unveiling of your glossy brand emblem amid smoky swirls and light flares. Add your logo, tagline, and colors to tailor this multipurpose video that leaves a bold, lasting impression.
Mystery Light Unveil - Post Original theme video
Mystery Light Unveil - Post
Edit
By 12artlife12
10s
8
3
8
Set the stage for your logo with the Mystery Light Unveil. As the glow traces your logo's shape, a thrilling build-up leads to a dramatic flash and the grand unveiling of your glossy brand emblem amid smoky swirls and light flares. Add your logo, tagline, and colors to tailor this multipurpose video that leaves a bold, lasting impression.
Dynamic 3D Intro Original theme video
Dynamic 3D Intro
Edit
By 12artlife12
7s
7
3
9
Embark on a visual journey with our Dynamic 3D Intro template that threads your brand into the digital fabric, one dynamic contour at a time. A full-spin finale and lustrous touches, customizable fonts, and colors culminate in a striking statement, ensnaring your audience's gaze. Engrave your tagline in this masterpiece, ready to launch as your broadcast emblem or an audacious opening act.
Dynamic 3D Intro - Vertical Original theme video
Dynamic 3D Intro - Vertical
Edit
By 12artlife12
7s
7
3
9
Embark on a visual journey with our Dynamic 3D Intro template that threads your brand into the digital fabric, one dynamic contour at a time. A full-spin finale and lustrous touches, customizable fonts, and colors culminate in a striking statement, ensnaring your audience's gaze. Engrave your tagline in this masterpiece, ready to launch as your broadcast emblem or an audacious opening act.
Dynamic 3D Intro - Square Original theme video
Dynamic 3D Intro - Square
Edit
By 12artlife12
7s
7
3
9
Embark on a visual journey with our Dynamic 3D Intro template that threads your brand into the digital fabric, one dynamic contour at a time. A full-spin finale and lustrous touches, customizable fonts, and colors culminate in a striking statement, ensnaring your audience's gaze. Engrave your tagline in this masterpiece, ready to launch as your broadcast emblem or an audacious opening act.
Dynamic 3D Intro - Post Original theme video
Dynamic 3D Intro - Post
Edit
By 12artlife12
7s
7
3
9
Embark on a visual journey with our Dynamic 3D Intro template that threads your brand into the digital fabric, one dynamic contour at a time. A full-spin finale and lustrous touches, customizable fonts, and colors culminate in a striking statement, ensnaring your audience's gaze. Engrave your tagline in this masterpiece, ready to launch as your broadcast emblem or an audacious opening act.
Light Trace Intro Original Colorful theme video
Light Trace Intro
Edit
By 12artlife12
6s
9
3
12
Set the stage with a radiant glow and make your brand shine with our Light Trace Intro template. Watch in awe as your logo begins as a glowing outline before blossoming into full brilliance. Tailor it with your tagline, fonts, and colors to create a striking intro or a robust stand-alone video. This display brings a sleek, light-filled showcase to the forefront, captivating viewers and brightening your brand's image.
Light Trace Intro - Vertical Original Colorful theme video
Light Trace Intro - Vertical
Edit
By 12artlife12
6s
9
3
12
Set the stage with a radiant glow and make your brand shine with our Light Trace Intro template. Watch in awe as your logo begins as a glowing outline before blossoming into full brilliance. Tailor it with your tagline, fonts, and colors to create a striking intro or a robust stand-alone video. This display brings a sleek, light-filled showcase to the forefront, captivating viewers and brightening your brand's image.
Light Trace Intro - Square Original Colorful theme video
Light Trace Intro - Square
Edit
By 12artlife12
6s
9
3
12
Set the stage with a radiant glow and make your brand shine with our Light Trace Intro template. Watch in awe as your logo begins as a glowing outline before blossoming into full brilliance. Tailor it with your tagline, fonts, and colors to create a striking intro or a robust stand-alone video. This display brings a sleek, light-filled showcase to the forefront, captivating viewers and brightening your brand's image.
Light Trace Intro - Post Original Colorful theme video
Light Trace Intro - Post
Edit
By 12artlife12
6s
9
3
12
Set the stage with a radiant glow and make your brand shine with our Light Trace Intro template. Watch in awe as your logo begins as a glowing outline before blossoming into full brilliance. Tailor it with your tagline, fonts, and colors to create a striking intro or a robust stand-alone video. This display brings a sleek, light-filled showcase to the forefront, captivating viewers and brightening your brand's image.
Digital Pulse Reveal Original theme video
Digital Pulse Reveal
Edit
By 12artlife12
10s
7
2
4
Step into the future with our Digital Pulse Reveal template, where your logo becomes the centerpiece in a showcase of digital mastery. A perfect choice for tech enthusiasts, innovative startups, and dynamic presentations, this template allows you to color-customize and add your logo for a tailored experience. Your brand's reveal will be nothing short of spectacular, ensuring a lasting impression.
Digital Pulse Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Digital Pulse Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By 12artlife12
10s
7
2
4
Step into the future with our Digital Pulse Reveal template, where your logo becomes the centerpiece in a showcase of digital mastery. A perfect choice for tech enthusiasts, innovative startups, and dynamic presentations, this template allows you to color-customize and add your logo for a tailored experience. Your brand's reveal will be nothing short of spectacular, ensuring a lasting impression.
Digital Pulse Reveal - Square Original theme video
Digital Pulse Reveal - Square
Edit
By 12artlife12
10s
7
2
4
Step into the future with our Digital Pulse Reveal template, where your logo becomes the centerpiece in a showcase of digital mastery. A perfect choice for tech enthusiasts, innovative startups, and dynamic presentations, this template allows you to color-customize and add your logo for a tailored experience. Your brand's reveal will be nothing short of spectacular, ensuring a lasting impression.
Digital Pulse Reveal - Post Original theme video
Digital Pulse Reveal - Post
Edit
By 12artlife12
10s
7
2
4
Step into the future with our Digital Pulse Reveal template, where your logo becomes the centerpiece in a showcase of digital mastery. A perfect choice for tech enthusiasts, innovative startups, and dynamic presentations, this template allows you to color-customize and add your logo for a tailored experience. Your brand's reveal will be nothing short of spectacular, ensuring a lasting impression.
Dynamic Boomerang Reveal Original theme video
Dynamic Boomerang Reveal
Edit
By 12artlife12
10s
6
3
10
Step into a realm where your brand meets dynamic energy, with our Dynamic Boomerang Reveal. Watch your logo take flight from opposite corners, collide and fuse into a stunning, professional emblem. Ideal for video presentations and advertisements, this capture-all-eyes animation lets you add your logo, tagline, and customize fonts and colors. Create an unforgettable brand experience that stays etched in memory!
Dynamic Boomerang Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Dynamic Boomerang Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By 12artlife12
10s
6
3
10
Step into a realm where your brand meets dynamic energy, with our Dynamic Boomerang Reveal. Watch your logo take flight from opposite corners, collide and fuse into a stunning, professional emblem. Ideal for video presentations and advertisements, this capture-all-eyes animation lets you add your logo, tagline, and customize fonts and colors. Create an unforgettable brand experience that stays etched in memory!
Dynamic Boomerang Reveal - Square Original theme video
Dynamic Boomerang Reveal - Square
Edit
By 12artlife12
10s
6
3
10
Step into a realm where your brand meets dynamic energy, with our Dynamic Boomerang Reveal. Watch your logo take flight from opposite corners, collide and fuse into a stunning, professional emblem. Ideal for video presentations and advertisements, this capture-all-eyes animation lets you add your logo, tagline, and customize fonts and colors. Create an unforgettable brand experience that stays etched in memory!
Dynamic Boomerang Reveal - Post Original theme video
Dynamic Boomerang Reveal - Post
Edit
By 12artlife12
10s
6
3
10
Step into a realm where your brand meets dynamic energy, with our Dynamic Boomerang Reveal. Watch your logo take flight from opposite corners, collide and fuse into a stunning, professional emblem. Ideal for video presentations and advertisements, this capture-all-eyes animation lets you add your logo, tagline, and customize fonts and colors. Create an unforgettable brand experience that stays etched in memory!
Cartoon Fire Vortex Intro Original theme video
Cartoon Fire Vortex Intro
Edit
By 12artlife12
4s
6
3
8
Step into a whimsical world where a single drop ignites a spiral of fun with our Cartoon Fire Vortex Intro. With just a splash, watch your logo take center stage, emerging through a blaze of playful flames and color. Tailor it with your own fonts and colors to match your brand's personality. Ideal for any use, our template transforms ordinary into extraordinary, perfect for intros or impactful standalone brand videos.
Cartoon Fire Vortex Intro - Vertical Original theme video
Cartoon Fire Vortex Intro - Vertical
Edit
By 12artlife12
4s
6
3
8
Step into a whimsical world where a single drop ignites a spiral of fun with our Cartoon Fire Vortex Intro. With just a splash, watch your logo take center stage, emerging through a blaze of playful flames and color. Tailor it with your own fonts and colors to match your brand's personality. Ideal for any use, our template transforms ordinary into extraordinary, perfect for intros or impactful standalone brand videos.
Cartoon Fire Vortex Intro - Square Original theme video
Cartoon Fire Vortex Intro - Square
Edit
By 12artlife12
4s
6
3
8
Step into a whimsical world where a single drop ignites a spiral of fun with our Cartoon Fire Vortex Intro. With just a splash, watch your logo take center stage, emerging through a blaze of playful flames and color. Tailor it with your own fonts and colors to match your brand's personality. Ideal for any use, our template transforms ordinary into extraordinary, perfect for intros or impactful standalone brand videos.
Cartoon Fire Vortex Intro - Post Original theme video
Cartoon Fire Vortex Intro - Post
Edit
By 12artlife12
4s
6
3
8
Step into a whimsical world where a single drop ignites a spiral of fun with our Cartoon Fire Vortex Intro. With just a splash, watch your logo take center stage, emerging through a blaze of playful flames and color. Tailor it with your own fonts and colors to match your brand's personality. Ideal for any use, our template transforms ordinary into extraordinary, perfect for intros or impactful standalone brand videos.
Map Pin Title 1 Original theme video
Map Pin Title 1
Edit
By 12artlife12
7s
1
3
7
Create impactful introductions with our Map Pin Title template. This motion graphics template allows you to craft eye-catching titles for your videos. With customizable text, colors, and fonts, you can ensure that your titles align with your brand and create a strong first impression. Perfect for content creators, filmmakers, and marketers, our template helps you captivate your audience and deliver your message with style. Stand out from the competition and make your videos shine with professionally designed titles.
Map Pin Title 2 Original theme video
Map Pin Title 2
Edit
By 12artlife12
7s
1
3
8
Create impactful introductions with our Map Pin Title template. This motion graphics template allows you to craft eye-catching titles for your videos. With customizable text, colors, and fonts, you can ensure that your titles align with your brand and create a strong first impression. Perfect for content creators, filmmakers, and marketers, our template helps you captivate your audience and deliver your message with style. Stand out from the competition and make your videos shine with professionally designed titles.
Map Pin Title 3 Original theme video
Map Pin Title 3
Edit
By 12artlife12
6s
3
3
7
Create impactful introductions with our Map Pin Title template. This motion graphics template allows you to craft eye-catching titles for your videos. With customizable text, colors, and fonts, you can ensure that your titles align with your brand and create a strong first impression. Perfect for content creators, filmmakers, and marketers, our template helps you captivate your audience and deliver your message with style. Stand out from the competition and make your videos shine with professionally designed titles.
Map Pin Title 4 Original theme video
Map Pin Title 4
Edit
By 12artlife12
8s
2
2
5
Create impactful introductions with our Map Pin Title template. This motion graphics template allows you to craft eye-catching titles for your videos. With customizable text, colors, and fonts, you can ensure that your titles align with your brand and create a strong first impression. Perfect for content creators, filmmakers, and marketers, our template helps you captivate your audience and deliver your message with style. Stand out from the competition and make your videos shine with professionally designed titles.
Map Pin Title 5 Original theme video
Map Pin Title 5
Edit
By 12artlife12
6s
1
3
7
Create impactful introductions with our Map Pin Title template. This motion graphics template allows you to craft eye-catching titles for your videos. With customizable text, colors, and fonts, you can ensure that your titles align with your brand and create a strong first impression. Perfect for content creators, filmmakers, and marketers, our template helps you captivate your audience and deliver your message with style. Stand out from the competition and make your videos shine with professionally designed titles.
Map Pin Title 6 Original theme video
Map Pin Title 6
Edit
By 12artlife12
6s
2
2
5
Create impactful introductions with our Map Pin Title template. This motion graphics template allows you to craft eye-catching titles for your videos. With customizable text, colors, and fonts, you can ensure that your titles align with your brand and create a strong first impression. Perfect for content creators, filmmakers, and marketers, our template helps you captivate your audience and deliver your message with style. Stand out from the competition and make your videos shine with professionally designed titles.
Map Pin Title 7 Original theme video
Map Pin Title 7
Edit
By 12artlife12
7s
2
3
7
Create impactful introductions with our Map Pin Title template. This motion graphics template allows you to craft eye-catching titles for your videos. With customizable text, colors, and fonts, you can ensure that your titles align with your brand and create a strong first impression. Perfect for content creators, filmmakers, and marketers, our template helps you captivate your audience and deliver your message with style. Stand out from the competition and make your videos shine with professionally designed titles.
Fire Clash Intro Original theme video
Fire Clash Intro
Edit
By 12artlife12
8s
6
3
8
Elevate your video content with the scorching Fire Clash Intro, where your brand is carved out of a stunning inferno. The symphony of sparks and smoke transitions into the limelight, revealing your logo and tagline with adjustable colors and fonts. Ideal for any display on various platforms, this template promises an impactful beginning or end to any high-definition video.
Fire Explosion Intro Original theme video
Fire Explosion Intro
Edit
By 12artlife12
10s
5
3
6
Illuminate your content with a high-impact introduction using our dramatic Fire Explosion Intro template. A meteor-like fireball blazes through the sky, creating a striking spectacle that unveils your logo amidst a sea of flames and smoke. Craft this marvel to your taste by customizing fonts and colors, then watch as your brand leaves a burning impression.
Water Liquid Drop Intro Original theme video
Water Liquid Drop Intro
Edit
By 12artlife12
6s
7
3
8
Dive into a mesmerizing unveil with our Water Liquid Drop Intro template. A droplet cascades down, conjuring ripples that swell into a shimmering orb, foretelling the emergence of your logo. Then, like a burst of inspiration, it splashes open, branding your identity with eloquence. Customize this spectacle with your own fonts, colors, and tagline for a splash that's uniquely yours.
Water Liquid Drop Intro - Vertical RGB Mode theme video
Water Liquid Drop Intro - Vertical
Edit
By 12artlife12
6s
7
3
8
Dive into a mesmerizing unveil with our Water Liquid Drop Intro template. A droplet cascades down, conjuring ripples that swell into a shimmering orb, foretelling the emergence of your logo. Then, like a burst of inspiration, it splashes open, branding your identity with eloquence. Customize this spectacle with your own fonts, colors, and tagline for a splash that's uniquely yours.
Water Liquid Drop Intro - Square RGB Mode theme video
Water Liquid Drop Intro - Square
Edit
By 12artlife12
6s
7
3
8
Dive into a mesmerizing unveil with our Water Liquid Drop Intro template. A droplet cascades down, conjuring ripples that swell into a shimmering orb, foretelling the emergence of your logo. Then, like a burst of inspiration, it splashes open, branding your identity with eloquence. Customize this spectacle with your own fonts, colors, and tagline for a splash that's uniquely yours.
Water Liquid Drop Intro - Post RGB Mode theme video
Water Liquid Drop Intro - Post
Edit
By 12artlife12
6s
7
3
8
Dive into a mesmerizing unveil with our Water Liquid Drop Intro template. A droplet cascades down, conjuring ripples that swell into a shimmering orb, foretelling the emergence of your logo. Then, like a burst of inspiration, it splashes open, branding your identity with eloquence. Customize this spectacle with your own fonts, colors, and tagline for a splash that's uniquely yours.
Baseball Reveal Original theme video
Baseball Reveal
Edit
By 12artlife12
10s
1
8
12
Hit a home run with your audience using our Baseball Reveal template. Infuse the team spirit, tradition, and the vibrant energy of baseball into your brand's visual narrative. This ready-to-publish video offers fully customizable options such as logo, tagline, text, and more. Tailor the colors to your team's kit and show off your brand personality with a pro-level animation that captures the heart of the game.
Cartoon Lightning Storm Intro Original theme video
Cartoon Lightning Storm Intro
Edit
By 12artlife12
5s
8
3
9
Struck by inspiration! Our Cartoon Lightning Storm Intro lets you channel the force of nature to reveal your brand. Customize with your logo, personal fonts, and color scheme, and let a surge of electric energy showcase your identity. Ideal for games, tech, or dynamic brands, this video is perfect for YouTube or Facebook, letting your brand emerge with a bang.
Cartoon Lightning Storm Intro - Vertical RGB Mode theme video
Cartoon Lightning Storm Intro - Vertical
Edit
By 12artlife12
5s
8
3