12artlife12
Portfolio
Template type
Intrigue your audience with the enchanting dance of light and shadow in our Liquid Light Intro template. This fluid animation gently wafts glowing traces around your screen, culminating in the grand reveal of your logo and tagline. Tailor the fonts and colors to your brand's identity, leaving a lasting impression of sophistication and motion on any display.
Set the stage for an unforgettable introduction with Light Rays Reveal, where your logo takes center stage amid glowing, sun-like beams, shimmering across the screen. This reveal brings your vision to light with customizable logo, tagline, and colors, crafting a moment of awe that’s uniquely yours.
By 12artlife12
7s
2
3
10
Step into a realm of dynamic elegance with our Loading Fusion Reveal template, where anticipation meets brand brilliance. A prelude of logos spins and builds momentum, culminating in a burst of light showcasing your main logo. Perfect for a powerful intro or as your frontline brand identity video. Customize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors to captivate your audience with your story.
Experience the thrill of unity with our Merge Loading Fusion Reveal. Watch two emblematic logos spin, culminating in a burst of light that unveils your main logo. Perfect for intros or stand-alone brand identity videos, this template allows full customization of your logo, tagline, text, and brand colors. Make a splash with a reveal that captures dynamic storytelling and your brand’s essence.
Transform the way your brand takes the spotlight with our Cartoon Energy Burst Intro. Immersive radiant beams and explosive energy ensure your logo is impossible to ignore. Personalize the fonts, colors, and tagline to perfectly match your brand’s identity. Ideal for tech, gaming, or any bold, dynamic venture. This is the ultimate reveal for making a powerful, high-impact statement.
Introducing a modern twist to logo reveals, the Elegant 3D Reveal showcases your logo with an immersive, rotating animation that captivates from the first glance. Tailor the experience with your choice of fonts and colors to complement the gloss effect that highlights your tagline to perfection. This ready-to-publish video will make your brand unforgettable.
Introduce your brand with distinction using our Modern Glow Intro reveal template. Glide along a glowing line that artfully outlines your logo, progressing into a 3D masterpiece of sophistication. Customizable fonts and colors blend seamlessly as your tagline materializes, offering a polished and memorable introduction for any platform.
Step into the future with the modern Blaze 3D Reveal, designed to bring your brand identity to life. Dynamic abstract shapes and contagious energy combine to present your logo and tagline with style. Perfect for brands aiming to make a bold digital impact, this template allows you to customize fonts and colors, creating a unique video ready to captivate audiences on any platform.
Capture your audience with a logo reveal that's as dynamic as your brand. Our Glitch Shape Intro template is a choreography of spinning shapes and pulsating lines that sync with your logo. As it rotates and glitches, your logo comes back into focus with an energy that's magnetic. Customize with your brand's logo, tagline, and colors, and be ready to publish a video that fully encapsulates your brand.
By 12artlife12
6s
1
3
4
Elevate your video content with a cutting-edge Glitch Lower Third that infuses dynamic energy into your narrative. With stylish, modern lines and eye-catching digital crash effects, this template provides the perfect balance of information and visual appeal. It's fully customizable with text, fonts, and colors to fit your branding, making every second count on screen.
By 12artlife12
6s
1
3
4
By 12artlife12
9s
1
3
5
By 12artlife12
9s
1
3
5
Introducing the smooth sophistication of the Glossy Contour Intro template, where your brand's true essence gradually comes to life. Watch as delicate contours trace your logo in a dance of light and shadow, creating a layered, dimensional reveal. The final touch of a glossy finish paired with elegant text fade-in ensures your logo and tagline shine with unrivaled professionalism. Ideal for any purpose, from YouTube intros to impactful brand messages.
Step into a digital realm with our Glitch Intro. As glitches emerge and rotate, your brand comes to life, merging seamlessly into a sharply focused logo that dominates the space. It's perfect for creating a dynamic intro that leaves a lasting impression. With easy customization options for logos, taglines, fonts, and colors, craft a captivating experience that's ready to take center stage.
Experience the power of your brand with the Converge Impact Intro template. Gather scattered elements of your identity into a whirlwind of cinematic smoke and light. As they converge into your complete logo and tagline, witness the unforgettable impact. Customize fonts and colors to tailor this expansive video to your vision, perfect for any purpose.
Step into a world of fluid artistry with our Liquid Swirl Splash Intro template, where every swirl spells sophistication. As animated lines and swirling drops unite to create an energetic splash, your logo takes center stage, flanked by sleek textual accents. Perfect for intros or brand showcases, customize fonts, colors, and taglines to match your unique brand identity. Let your content burst onto the scene with a splash that's as vibrant as your vision.
Captivate your audience with a dazzling display of light using the Shiny Rays Intro template. Luminous lines dance gracefully, tracing your logo before revealing it in a burst of radiance. Customize your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors for a dramatic introduction or a standalone masterpiece. Perfect for any display, this template shines with elegance and intensity that's sure to leave a lasting impression.
Add a professional touch to your videos with our Sport Lower Third 1 template. This customizable lower third elevates your content by providing essential context and information. Whether you're introducing a speaker, displaying a title, or giving location details, our Sport Lower Third 1 is the ideal choice. With options to customize text, fonts, and colors, you can easily match the template to your branding. Boost the quality and credibility of your videos with this multipurpose lower third.
By 12artlife12
10s
1
4
6
Add a professional touch to your videos with our Sport Lower Third 2 template. This customizable lower third elevates your content by providing essential context and information. Whether you're introducing a speaker, displaying a title, or giving location details, our Sport Lower Third 2 is the ideal choice. With options to customize text, fonts, and colors, you can easily match the template to your branding. Boost the quality and credibility of your videos with this multipurpose lower third.
Add a professional touch to your videos with our Sport Lower Third 3 template. This customizable lower third elevates your content by providing essential context and information. Whether you're introducing a speaker, displaying a title, or giving location details, our Sport Lower Third 3 is the ideal choice. With options to customize text, fonts, and colors, you can easily match the template to your branding. Boost the quality and credibility of your videos with this multipurpose lower third.
Add a professional touch to your videos with our Sport Lower Third 4 template. This customizable lower third elevates your content by providing essential context and information. Whether you're introducing a speaker, displaying a title, or giving location details, our Sport Lower Third 4 is the ideal choice. With options to customize text, fonts, and colors, you can easily match the template to your branding. Boost the quality and credibility of your videos with this multipurpose lower third.
Add a professional touch to your videos with our Sport Lower Third 5 template. This customizable lower third elevates your content by providing essential context and information. Whether you're introducing a speaker, displaying a title, or giving location details, our Sport Lower Third 5 is the ideal choice. With options to customize text, fonts, and colors, you can easily match the template to your branding. Boost the quality and credibility of your videos with this multipurpose lower third.
By 12artlife12
7s
1
4
8
Add a professional touch to your videos with our Sport Lower Third 6 template. This customizable lower third elevates your content by providing essential context and information. Whether you're introducing a speaker, displaying a title, or giving location details, our Sport Lower Third 6 is the ideal choice. With options to customize text, fonts, and colors, you can easily match the template to your branding. Boost the quality and credibility of your videos with this multipurpose lower third.
By 12artlife12
8s
1
4
6
Add a professional touch to your videos with our Sport Lower Third 7 template. This customizable lower third elevates your content by providing essential context and information. Whether you're introducing a speaker, displaying a title, or giving location details, our Sport Lower Third 7 is the ideal choice. With options to customize text, fonts, and colors, you can easily match the template to your branding. Boost the quality and credibility of your videos with this multipurpose lower third.
Set the stage for your logo with the Mystery Light Unveil. As the glow traces your logo's shape, a thrilling build-up leads to a dramatic flash and the grand unveiling of your glossy brand emblem amid smoky swirls and light flares. Add your logo, tagline, and colors to tailor this multipurpose video that leaves a bold, lasting impression.
Embark on a visual journey with our Dynamic 3D Intro template that threads your brand into the digital fabric, one dynamic contour at a time. A full-spin finale and lustrous touches, customizable fonts, and colors culminate in a striking statement, ensnaring your audience's gaze. Engrave your tagline in this masterpiece, ready to launch as your broadcast emblem or an audacious opening act.
Set the stage with a radiant glow and make your brand shine with our Light Trace Intro template. Watch in awe as your logo begins as a glowing outline before blossoming into full brilliance. Tailor it with your tagline, fonts, and colors to create a striking intro or a robust stand-alone video. This display brings a sleek, light-filled showcase to the forefront, captivating viewers and brightening your brand's image.
Step into the future with our Digital Pulse Reveal template, where your logo becomes the centerpiece in a showcase of digital mastery. A perfect choice for tech enthusiasts, innovative startups, and dynamic presentations, this template allows you to color-customize and add your logo for a tailored experience. Your brand's reveal will be nothing short of spectacular, ensuring a lasting impression.
Step into a realm where your brand meets dynamic energy, with our Dynamic Boomerang Reveal. Watch your logo take flight from opposite corners, collide and fuse into a stunning, professional emblem. Ideal for video presentations and advertisements, this capture-all-eyes animation lets you add your logo, tagline, and customize fonts and colors. Create an unforgettable brand experience that stays etched in memory!
Step into a whimsical world where a single drop ignites a spiral of fun with our Cartoon Fire Vortex Intro. With just a splash, watch your logo take center stage, emerging through a blaze of playful flames and color. Tailor it with your own fonts and colors to match your brand's personality. Ideal for any use, our template transforms ordinary into extraordinary, perfect for intros or impactful standalone brand videos.
By 12artlife12
7s
1
3
7
Create impactful introductions with our Map Pin Title template. This motion graphics template allows you to craft eye-catching titles for your videos. With customizable text, colors, and fonts, you can ensure that your titles align with your brand and create a strong first impression. Perfect for content creators, filmmakers, and marketers, our template helps you captivate your audience and deliver your message with style. Stand out from the competition and make your videos shine with professionally designed titles.
By 12artlife12
7s
1
3
8
By 12artlife12
6s
3
3
7
By 12artlife12
8s
2
2
5
By 12artlife12
6s
1
3
7
By 12artlife12
6s
2
2
5
By 12artlife12
7s
2
3
7
By 12artlife12
8s
6
3
8
Elevate your video content with the scorching Fire Clash Intro, where your brand is carved out of a stunning inferno. The symphony of sparks and smoke transitions into the limelight, revealing your logo and tagline with adjustable colors and fonts. Ideal for any display on various platforms, this template promises an impactful beginning or end to any high-definition video.
By 12artlife12
10s
5
3
6
Illuminate your content with a high-impact introduction using our dramatic Fire Explosion Intro template. A meteor-like fireball blazes through the sky, creating a striking spectacle that unveils your logo amidst a sea of flames and smoke. Craft this marvel to your taste by customizing fonts and colors, then watch as your brand leaves a burning impression.
Dive into a mesmerizing unveil with our Water Liquid Drop Intro template. A droplet cascades down, conjuring ripples that swell into a shimmering orb, foretelling the emergence of your logo. Then, like a burst of inspiration, it splashes open, branding your identity with eloquence. Customize this spectacle with your own fonts, colors, and tagline for a splash that's uniquely yours.
By 12artlife12
10s
1
8
12
Hit a home run with your audience using our Baseball Reveal template. Infuse the team spirit, tradition, and the vibrant energy of baseball into your brand's visual narrative. This ready-to-publish video offers fully customizable options such as logo, tagline, text, and more. Tailor the colors to your team's kit and show off your brand personality with a pro-level animation that captures the heart of the game.
By 12artlife12
5s
8
3
9
Struck by inspiration! Our Cartoon Lightning Storm Intro lets you channel the force of nature to reveal your brand. Customize with your logo, personal fonts, and color scheme, and let a surge of electric energy showcase your identity. Ideal for games, tech, or dynamic brands, this video is perfect for YouTube or Facebook, letting your brand emerge with a bang.