en
English
en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
CHAMPION AUTHOR
Balalaika
Hi, everyone. My name is Vitaly, I am a freelance motion designer. I create templates and love my work. Save your time using our templates!
Browse templates
Template type
By Balalaika
46s
25
64
12
Multiframe Media Opener Slideshow this is a dynamic multi-frame template. Use it for your amazing trendy promo video, demo reel, or to create an amazing dynamic opener. This template contains 56 placeholders, 6 editable text layers, and 1 logo placeholder. You can use it for short multi-frame videos, weddings, fashion videos, modern slideshows, short intros, showreels, demo reels, and social media promotion.
By Balalaika
55s
27
65
15
Multiframe Media Opener Slideshow this is a trendy multi-frame template for After Effects. Use it for your dynamic stylish promo video, incredible opener, demo reel, or to create an amazing dynamic opener. This template contains 55 placeholders, 8 editable text layers, and 1 logo placeholder. You can use it for short multi-frame memories videos, travel promo, fashion videos, modern slideshows, short intros, showreels, demo reels, and social media promotion.
By Balalaika
23s
25
36
12
This is a template that features 9 text placeholders, 25 media placeholders and 1 logo placeholder. You can add your own media and edit the text. You can use it to showcase your sports, fashion, and traveling photos and video clips.
By Balalaika
26s
26
40
20
Trendy Dynamic Media Opener Slideshow this is a trendy, dynamic, and modern template. Use it for your dynamic promo video or to create an amazing modern dynamic media opener. This template contains 16 placeholders and 22 editable text layers. You can use it for short trendy videos, sport, fashion videos, modern slideshow, short intros, showreels, demo reels, and social media promotion. Available in 4K resolution.
By Balalaika
14s
24
22
9
This epic template for After Effects is great for your countdown opener. It contains 9 placeholders and 12 editable text layers. A great way of showing off your epic countdown. Easy to use, fast to render.
By Balalaika
32s
24
46
4
Tell your story with style using our versatile Trendy Opener Slideshow template. This minimalistic and trendy slideshow video is the perfect choice for presentations, photo galleries, and marketing campaigns. Seamlessly integrate images, videos, and text while captivating your audience with simple rhythmic text animations. With easy customization options for your logo, images, videos, text, fonts, and colors, you can create a visually appealing video that stands out. Grab attention, evoke emotion, and make a memorable impact with your message. Publish your video and start captivating your audience today.
By Balalaika
22s
25
55
18
Trendy Dynamic Urban Media Opener Slideshow this is urban energy and a modern template. Use it for your urban videos or to create an amazing dynamic opener. This template contains 20 placeholders, 33 editable text layers, and 1 logo placeholder. Easy to use. Fast render. You can use it for short urban intros, dynamic openers, urban videos, lifestyle videos, sport promo, fashion videos, modern slideshow, sports openers, short intros, showreels, demo reels, and social media promotion. Available in 4K resolution.
By Balalaika
16s
25
67
16
Online Video Conference Promo is a new modern and unique template. Use it for your dynamic video conference, event videos, or to create a unique online event promo. This template contains 25 placeholders, 40 editable text layers, and 1 logo placeholder. Easy to use. Fast render. You can use it for unique online zoom conferences, summits, event promos, workshop promos, short intros, showreels, demo reels, event openers, youtube channels, and social media promotion. The project is available in 4K.
By Balalaika
13s
25
33
22
Dynamic Sport Media Opener is an energy and trendy template for Premiere Pro. Use it for your sports videos or to create a training opener. This template contains 11 placeholders, 20 editable text layers, and 1 logo placeholder. A great way of showing off your sports video, portfolio, showreel, energy slideshow, or intro to your, training promo and workout videos, showreels, demo reels, and social media promotion. Easy to use, fast to render. Available in 4K resolution.
By Balalaika
26s
64
22
16
Create sleek and captivating slideshows with our Trendy Opener template. Effortlessly weave together images, videos, and text to tell your story and engage your audience. Perfect for presentations, portfolio showcases, or marketing campaigns, this multipurpose template offers a professional and visually appealing experience. Customize every aspect, from the logo to the colors and fonts, to create a video that perfectly represents your brand. Get ready to publish a video that leaves a lasting impression.
By Balalaika
23s
25
40
7
Introduce your content in style with our Multiframe Opener. This template showcases a clean and minimalistic design that allows your message to shine. Each frame elegantly transitions to the next, creating a visually captivating sequence. The simple text animations add a touch of sophistication, emphasizing key points and engaging your audience. Whether you're presenting a portfolio, sharing important information, or introducing a new project, the Multiframe Opener provides a sleek and professional introduction that leaves a lasting impression.
By Balalaika
23s
25
36
6
Showcase the vibrant spectrum of your vision with our Multiframe Upbeat Opener Slideshow. Whether for lively lifestyle clips or sleek fashion promos, this versatile template stitches together your media in a narrative that pops. Tailor the scene with custom fonts, colors, and your logo to launch a high-definition journey that speaks volumes on any platform. Perfect for any event, promotion, or YouTube channel!
By Balalaika
22s
25
34
6
Craft an elegant journey of visuals and words with our Upbeat Opener Slideshow template. Dig into our customizable tools to tweak text, fonts, images, and videos, and make it your own. Perfect for stories, presentations, or campaigns, this lush template delivers your content with grace and flair, showcasing your media seamlessly against a tasteful animated backdrop.
By Balalaika
21s
25
56
15
Dynamic Urban Media Opener Slideshow this is an energy and modern template. Use it for your urban videos or to create an amazing dynamic opener. This template contains 20 placeholders, 34 editable text layers, and 1 logo placeholder. Easy to use. Fast render. You can use it for short intros, dynamic opener, urban videos, lifestyle videos, sport promo, fashion videos, modern slideshow, sports openers, short intros, showreels, demo reels, and social media promotion. Available in 4K resolution.
By Balalaika
24s
24
42
17
Trendy Media Opener Slideshow is a modern template. Use it for your amazing dynamic promo video, demo reel, or to create an amazing trendy opener. This template contains 25 placeholders, 15 editable text layers, and 1 logo placeholder. You can use it for short fashion videos, sports, fashion videos, modern slideshow, short intros, showreels, demo reels, and social media promotion.
By Balalaika
18s
25
36
18
Stylish Dynamic Media Slideshow is an energetic and trendy template perfect for creating bouncy ads and promos. With 17 video placeholders to populate, you can tell your story while showing the vibe and atmosphere of your business. From high fashion to extreme workouts this video will be right at home both online and on TV screens.
By Balalaika
37s
25
48
9
Dynamic Trendy App Promo is a universal promo for the app on the phone. Use it for your amazing trendy promo video for App. The template contains 24 placeholders and 23 editable text layers.
By Balalaika
11s
25
28
15
Breaking News Promo Daily News is a dynamic and exciting template for After Effects. Use it for your breaking news or to create a news video. This template contains 9 placeholders and 18 editable text layers. A great way of showing off your breaking news, actual problems, political, medical, economical, and other news, coronavirus news, epic videos, talks about the world situation. Easy to use, fast to render. Available in 4K resolution.
By Balalaika
30s
21
32
12
App Mobile Promo is a dynamic, universal promo for the app on the phone. Use it for your amazing trendy promo video for App. The template contains 20 placeholders and 11 editable text layers.
By Balalaika
30s
24
64
18
Deliver your message with the flair it deserves using this Stylish Slideshow template, where dynamic transitions meet your unique vision. Effortlessly plug in your logo, tweak text, and select fonts that fit your brand's voice. Make this template the gateway to enthralling viewers with a high-definition journey across all platforms, be it for business, education, or entertainment.
By Balalaika
22s
24
27
6
Transform your vision into a visual odyssey with our Dynamic Media Opener template. Whether you're showcasing a product line or narrating a story, personalize each slide with your own images, videos, and text. Change fonts and colors to match your unique style. Perfect for YouTube and Facebook, it ensures each frame of your video captivates every viewer.
By Balalaika
12s
24
24
13
Breaking News Promo is an impressive and exciting template for After Effects. Use it for your breaking news or to create a news video. This template contains 19 placeholders and 27 editable text layers. A great way of showing off your breaking news, actual problems, political, medical, economical, and other news, coronavirus news, epic videos, talks about the world situation. Easy to use, fast to render.
By Balalaika
30s
25
76
13
Trendy Dynamic Media Opener Slideshow this is a trendy modern template. Use it for your dynamic promo video, demo reel, or to create an amazing modern dynamic media opener. This template contains 46 placeholders, 28 editable text layers, and 1 logo placeholder. You can use it for short fashion videos, sport, fashion videos, modern slideshow, short intros, showreels, demo reels, and social media promotion. Easy to use. Fast render. Available in 4K resolution.
By Balalaika
2min 5s
24
97
14
Set the stage for love with the Romantic Memories template. Our slideshow immerses viewers in your romantic tale, perfect for sharing on social media or at a personal event. Customize images, videos, text, and more to fit your theme. It's an ideal backdrop for love stories, anniversaries, or upscale marketing campaigns that aim to create a heartfelt connection.
By Balalaika
14s
24
18
5
Introduce your latest project with flair using the Parallax Stomp Opener template. Create an opener that leaves a lasting impression for any event, promo, or slideshow, transforming standard presentations into captivating stories. With flexible customization for images, videos, text, colors, and fonts, your content will shine in full-screen format, ready to amaze on every platform.
By Balalaika
22s
25
50
12
Trendy Dynamic Media Opener Slideshow this is a modern template. Use it for your dynamic promo video, demo reel, or to create an amazing trendy opener. This template contains 32 placeholders, 16 editable text layers, and 1 logo placeholder. You can use it for short fashion videos, sport, fashion videos, modern slideshow, short intros, showreels, demo reels, and social media promotion. Easy to use. Fast render. Available in 4K resolution. No plugins required. A help file is included!
By Balalaika
1min 51s
25
98
11
History Timeline is an epic template for After Effects. Use it for your history timeline or historical video. This template contains 46 placeholders and 51 editable text layers. A great way of showing off your historical photos and videos, historical chronicles, epic videos, and talks about the war. Easy to use, fast to render.
By Balalaika
22s
24
57
9
This trendy dynamic urban template is for your stylish promo video. You can use this urban and modern template for your videos or create a fantastic dynamic opener. This template contains 21 placeholders, 21 editable text layers, and one logo placeholder. Easy to use. Fast render. You can use it for dynamic openers, short urban intros, urban videos, lifestyle videos, fashion videos, modern slideshows, showreels, demo reels, and social media promotion. Available in 4K resolution. No plugins are required.
By Balalaika
14s
25
23
8
This modern template is great for your Christmas countdown opener. It contains 11 placeholders and 11 editable text layers. A great way of showing off your epic New year or Christmas countdown.
By Balalaika
24s
25
27
7
This template features a countdown intro with 15 text placeholders and 11 media placeholders. You can adjust and modify the colors to match your own brand with the included color controller. You can use it as an introduction to your example.
By Balalaika
1min 2s
25
70
16
Use it for your history timeline video or slideshow. This template contains 41 placeholders and 28 editable text layers. A great way of showing off your historical photos, Ukraine chronicles, epic videos, talks about the war, other diseases, or historical events. Easy to use, fast to render.
By Balalaika
49s
25
35
17
History Timeline Slideshow is an epic and emotional template. Use it for your history timeline or historical video. This template contains 11 placeholders and 22 editable text layers. A great way of showing off your historical photos and videos, historical chronicles, epic videos, talks about the war. Easy to use, fast to render. Available in 4K resolution.
By Balalaika
49s
21
95
22
Event Business Conference Promo is a new modern and dynamic template. Use it for your dynamic event videos or to create an amazing Business Conference Promo. This template contains 41 placeholders, 50 editable text layers, and 3 logo placeholders. Easy to use. Fast render. You can use it for unique conference videos, summits, event promos, workshop promos, short intros, showreels, demo reels, event openers, youtube channels, and social media promotion.
By Balalaika
42s
25
32
1
Transform everyday memories or product highlights into an enchanting photo journey with our Mosaic Photo Reveal Slideshow. The minimalist animations allow your images to speak volumes, crafting a polished narrative ribboned with your brand’s colors and logo. Ideal for many projects, this template turns any occasion into a visually appealing story, ready to publish and destined to impress.
By Balalaika
17s
26
47
16
Breaking News Promo is an impressive and exciting template for After Effects. Use it for your breaking news or to create a news video. This template contains 19 placeholders and 27 editable text layers. A great way of showing off your breaking news, actual problems, political, medical, economical, and other news, coronavirus news, epic videos, talks about the world situation. Easy to use, fast to render. Available in 4K resolution. No plugins required. A help file is included!
By Balalaika
22s
25
50
17
Multiframe Urban Media Opener is a new dynamic urban template. Use it for your urban videos or to create an amazing trendy opener. This template contains 60 placeholders, 36 editable text layers, and 1 logo placeholder. Easy to use. Fast render. You can use it for urban videos, lifestyle videos, sport promo, video blogs, fashion videos, modern slideshow, sports openers, short intros, showreels, demo reels, and social media promotions.
By Balalaika
29s
24
31
15
Captivate your audience with the Vogue Storyteller template, a dynamic and fashionable template perfect for showcasing your latest collection. Whether you're presenting a portfolio, highlighting sports triumphs, promoting events, or creating an unforgettable intro, this slideshow video engages with its trendy vibe. Customize it fully from logo to colors and watch your content shine in widescreen glory.
By Balalaika
20s
25
43
14
Dynamic Urban Media Slideshow is a presentation fit for high street shops and trendsetter brands. Filled with smooth, stylish text and media animations, this is a template with 17 media placeholders, 24 editable text layers, and 1 logo for branding. It's perfect for lifestyle videos, sport promos, fashion commercials, event slideshows, sports announcements, showreels, demo reels, and social media promotions.
By Balalaika
21s
26
34
14
Dynamic VHS Urban Media Opener Slideshow this is a modern and dynamic template. Use it for your urban videos or to create an amazing dynamic fashion opener. This template contains 15 placeholders, 17 editable text layers, and 1 logo placeholder. Easy to use. Fast render. You can use it for short dynamic urban videos, lifestyle videos, sports promo, fashion videos, modern slideshow, sports openers, short intros, showreels, demo reels, and social media promotions.
By Balalaika
16s
24
80
3
Craft a visual symphony with our Mosaic Photo Logo Reveal. This dynamic multi-frame slideshow template lets you narrate your brand's story through a collage of images and videos, culminating in a striking logo outro that anchors your message. Perfect for intros, demo reels, or as an eye-catching opener, this template allows full customization from colors to content.
By Balalaika
20s
21
37
20
Breaking News is an emotional, dynamic, epic and exciting template. Use it for your breaking news or to create a coronavirus opener video. Tell the world about war. This template contains 11 placeholders and 25 editable text layers. A great way of showing off your breaking news, coronavirus news, epic videos, talks about global pandemic situation. Easy to use, fast to render. Available in 4K resolution.
By Balalaika
17s
24
33
8
Set the pace with this fast-moving Vibrant Promo Launch template. From energetic product promos to creative showreels, it fits any project requiring a punch of dynamism. With customizable logos, images, videos, text, fonts, and colors, you have full control to reflect your unique brand. Use this template for an engaging YouTube channel intro or a memorable conference opener in glorious full-screen.
By Balalaika
20s
25
49
14
Urban Media Slideshow features a minimalistic urban design with simple text animations. It contains 19 media placeholders, 28 text placeholders, and 1 logo placeholder. You can use it to display your photos and video clips. Available in 4K.
By Balalaika
21s
25
49
15
Trendy Dynamic Media Opener Slideshow this is urban fashion and a modern template for After Effects. Use it for your videos or to create an amazing dynamic opener. This template contains 16 placeholders, 30 editable text layers, and 1 logo placeholder. Easy to use. Fast render. You can use it for dynamic openers, short urban intros, urban videos, lifestyle videos, fashion videos, modern slideshow, showreels, demo reels, and social media promotion. Available in 4K resolution. No plugins required. A help file is included!
By Balalaika
19s
25
25
11
This epic template for After Effectso is great for your countdown opener. It contains 11 placeholders and 13 editable text layers. A great way of showing off your epic countdown. Easy to use, fast to render. Available in 4K resolution.
By Balalaika
33s
24
50
17
Elevate your content to professional heights with the Dynamic Upbeat Slideshow template. Sharing ideas or memories becomes a seamless visual experience, as this slideshow template guides viewers through your story with sophistication. Perfect for YouTube or business presentations, adjust the text, images, and colors to create the perfect full-screen narrative that leaves a lasting impression on any platform.
By Balalaika
30s
25
39
9
Multiframe Media Opener Slideshow this is a stylish multi-frame template. Use it for your dynamic trendy promo video, demo reel, or to create an amazing dynamic opener. This template contains 24 placeholders, 13 editable text layers, and 1 logo placeholder. You can use it for short multi-frame videos, weddings, fashion videos, modern slideshows, short intros, showreels, demo reels, and social media promotion. Easy to use. Fast render. Available in 4K resolution.
By Balalaika
1min
24
79
6
Set the stage for your brand's narrative with this polished and contemporary Upbeat Multiframe Slideshow template. Seamless transitions guide viewers through a tapestry of images and videos, ending with your distinctive logo reveal. This template is your versatile partner for emphatic introductions or marketing campaigns.
By Balalaika
58s
23
59
8
Light up your celebrations with our Wedding Romantic Slideshow template. This elegant and romantic slideshow brings together the perfect blend of images, videos, and text to create a mesmerizing visual experience. Ideal for weddings, birthdays, product promos, and more, this multipurpose template offers endless possibilities. Customize your slideshow with ease, adding logos, text, fonts, images, videos, and colors that align with your vision. Let the elegance and romance of this template shine through, creating a slideshow that leaves a lasting impression.
By Balalaika
19s
25
58
6
Bring your story to life with our versatile Dynamic Story Reveal slideshow template, which lets your images and messages shine. Transition seamlessly between scenes as you customize each slide with your own videos, images, and text. Whether it's a marketing pitch, a memorable photo gallery, or educational content, this video will captivate viewers in splendor.
By Balalaika
57s
24
94
18
Effortlessly tell your story with our Event Business Promo template. This sleek and modern conference animation slideshow promo is perfect for promoting your event, captivating your audience with its professional design and seamless transitions. Whether you're creating a presentation, a photo gallery, or a marketing campaign, this multipurpose template allows you to customize it with your logo, images, videos, text, and colors. Create a visually appealing and impactful video that leaves a lasting impression.
By Balalaika
34s
24
52
14
Set the stage for a visual spectacle with our multipurpose slideshow template. This template is your key to creating videos that stand out – be it fashionable shorts or powerful sports reels. Customizability reigns supreme; add your logo, images, videos, and tailor the text to capture your brand's voice. Ideal for social media pros looking to craft riveting stories.
By Balalaika
22s
25
36
13
Dynamic Urban Media Opener Slideshow this is a modern and trendy template. Use it for your urban videos or to create an amazing dynamic opener. This template contains 14 placeholders, 20 editable text layers, and 1 logo placeholder. Easy to use. Fast render. You can use it for short fashion videos, sport, short intros, showreels, demo reels, and social media promotion.
By Balalaika
46s
24
88
21
Elegance meets sophistication in our Conference Slides template. Crafted for multipurpose use, this video delivers a visually stunning slideshow experience. Seamlessly blend images, videos, and text to create a captivating story that engages your audience. With the ability to customize colors, logos, fonts, and more, this template empowers you to express your brand identity effortlessly. Whether it's a presentation, marketing campaign, or showcasing memories, this ready-to-publish video promises elegance and professionalism. Create a visual journey that leaves a lasting impression.
By Balalaika
15s
25
24
7
Transform your content into a captivating visual story with our Paper Cuts Slideshow. This horizontal template blends your photos and clips with trendy paper transitions for a seamless narrative flow. Perfect for presentations and marketing, with full customization of logo, text, fonts, and colors. Create and publish effortlessly a masterpiece that holds your audience spellbound.
By Balalaika
31s
24
84
11
Craft and convey your visual story with our Multiframe Urban Opener template. Tailored to present your message, this template turns portfolios into captivating presentations. Ideal for portfolios, sporting moments, and fashion shots, it's also an impressive opener for slideshows, promos, and events. Customize with your media, text, and branding elements like logo, fonts, and colors for that professional finish.
By Balalaika
22s
24
37
17
Snazzy Opener Slideshow is a modern and trendy template. Use it for your fashion videos or to create a fashion opener. This template contains 13 placeholders, 22 editable text layers and 1 logoholder. A great way of showing off your portfolio, showreel, fashion slideshow or intro to your presentations, promotions and events videos. Available in 4K resolution.
By Balalaika
25s
24
61
13
Give your stories a professional canvas with our Branded Narrative Slides template. Seamlessly blend your images, videos, and text into a captivating narrative that engages and holds attention. Customize every element, from fonts to colors, to make each slide uniquely yours. Create a polished video perfect for presentations, keepsakes, or marketing splendor, all while maintaining full control over your tale.
By Balalaika
29s
25
57
11
Urban Media Opener is a future culture new urban modern template. Use it for your urban videos or to create an amazing futuristic opener. This template contains 25 placeholders, 45 editable text layers, and 1 logo placeholder. You can use it for short urban videos, lifestyle videos, sport promo, fashion videos, modern slideshow, sports openers, short intros, showreels, demo reels, and social media promotions.
By Balalaika
29s
26
31
11
This template contains a dynamic and trendy slideshow that enhances your photos and videos. It contains 8 text placeholders, 21 media placeholders and 1 logo placeholder. Available in 4k.
By Balalaika
1min 29s
25
75
14
Corporate Presentation With Timeline is a unique and modern template for After Effects. Use it for a short business corporate slideshow, presentation your startup, or your company. This template contains 26 placeholders and 48 editable text layers. A great way of showing off your corporate slideshow, presentation your corporate history. Tell the world about your company. Easy to use, fast to render. Available in 4K resolution. No plugins required. A help file is included!
By Balalaika
29s
24
37
13
Craft a breathtaking visual narrative with our versatile Epic Sports Opener. Showcase cherished moments or display a product line in full-screen glory. Customizable down to the colors, fonts, and logos, intertwine your images, videos, and text for a presentation that looks professionally made, yet deeply personal. Create ready-to-publish videos to captivate and impress on any platform.
By Balalaika
36s
25
64
17
Multiframe Urban Glitch Media Opener is a trendy urban and modern template. Use it for your dynamic urban promo video or to create an amazing modern dynamic glitch opener. This template contains 42 placeholders, 21 editable text layers, and 1 logo placeholder. You can use it for short trendy urban videos, lifestyle videos, sport promo, fashion videos, modern slideshow, short intros, showreels, demo reels, and social media promotion. Easy to use. Fast render. Available in 4K resolution.
By Balalaika
23s
25
61
18
Urban Media Opener is a new urban modern template. Use it for your urban videos or to create an amazing dynamic opener. This template contains 24 placeholders, 36 editable text layers, and 1 logo placeholder. Easy to use. Fast render. You can use it for short urban videos, lifestyle videos, sport promo, fashion videos, modern slideshow, sports openers, short intros, showreels, demo reels, and social media promotion. Available in 4K resolution.
By Balalaika
39s
25
69
7
Elevate your brand's message with our Visual Tale Opener template. Present your text, images, and videos in a visually attractive sequence that engages your audience from the get-go. Fully customizable, this video is perfect for enhancing your presentations, social media, or YouTube content. Tell your story with style and make every introduction count with this dynamic and versatile template.
By Balalaika
22s
24
29
19
Craft your narrative visually with our breathtaking Dynamic Slides Stream template. Showcase your brand's journey with seamless transitions between images and text that captivate from beginning to end. Customizable options like logos, fonts, and color schemes allow you to create a unique story that's perfectly on-brand. Ideal for presentations, photo galleries, and marketing campaigns, these videos are ready to go live, resonating with your audience on any full-screen display.
By Balalaika
24s
25
74
11
This is a dynamically animated After Effects template. It contains 41 media placeholders, 31 text placeholders, and 1 logo placeholder. You can edit and adjust the colors. You can use it to display a wide variety of photos and video clips. No plugins are required. Available in 4K.
By Balalaika
46s
21
69
13
This is a trendy multi-frame template, use it for your dynamic stylish product promo video, demo reel, or to create an amazing dynamic opener. This template contains 42 placeholders, 55 editable text layers, and 1 logo placeholder. You can use it for a corporate slideshow, presentation of your corporate history, or your startup, short multi-frame videos, product promo, presentation, fashion videos, modern slideshows, short intros, showreels, demo reels, and social media promotion.
By Balalaika
59s
24
51
9
Elevate your storytelling with our Festive Christmas Slideshow template. Let your images and videos take center stage as they enter the screen with a touch of enchanting snow and ice. Whether you're creating a presentation, photo gallery, or promotional campaign, this versatile slideshow video guarantees to captivate your audience. With customization options for text, fonts, colors, and more, bring your vision to life and create a visually stunning video that tells your story with impact.
By Balalaika
24s
25
33
6
Tell your story with sophistication using our sleek and modern Visual Journey slideshow template. Deliver your message in rhythm with easy-to-customize text animations, images, and videos. This template makes for a memorable presentation or marketing campaign.
By Balalaika
31s
25
61
16
Dynamic Glitch Urban Slideshow this is a trendy and modern template. Use it for your fashion dynamic promo video, demo reel, or to create an amazing trendy urban opener. This template contains 27 placeholders, 32 editable text layers, and 1 logo placeholder. You can use it for short urban videos, sports, street fashion videos, modern slideshow, short intros, showreels, demo reels, and social media promotion.
By Balalaika
22s
24
50
15
Urban Media Opener Dynamic Slideshow this is a modern and trendy template. Use it for your urban videos or to create an amazing fashion dynamic opener. This template contains 16 placeholders, 32 editable text layers, and 1 logo placeholder. Easy to use. Fast render. You can use it for short fashion videos, sports openers, short intros, showreels, demo reels, and social media promotion.
By Balalaika
8s
25
21
7
Captivate your audience with a slick, fast paced Trendy Parallax Stomp Opener Slideshow template that makes every second count. Merge your visuals and text on a canvas made for widescreen viewing, creating a professional and engaging narrative. Customization is at its peak with options to add your logo, tweak fonts, and swap colors. Bring your story to life!
By Balalaika
37s
25
47
15
Fashion Media Opener Lifestyle Slideshow this is a fantastic trendy template. Use it for your fashion videos or to create a modern lifestyle opener. This template contains 14 placeholders and 32 editable text layers. Easy to use, fast to render. A great way of showing off your portfolio, lifestyle video, fashion video, and showreel or as an intro to your presentations, slideshows, promotions and events videos. Available in 4K resolution. No plugins required. A help file is included!
By Balalaika
59s
25
23
6
Bring your cherished memories and milestones to the forefront with our Romantic Memories Slideshow. This template offers a picturesque canvas to highlight your special occasions, weddings, family fun, or epic vacations. Infuse your personal touch with customizable logos, text, fonts, and colors, and you're ready to dazzle your audience with an unforgettable visual experience that speaks directly from the heart.
By Balalaika
26s
1
102
6
Online Video Conference Event Promo is a new modern template for After Effects. Use it for your dynamic online video conference, event promo videos, or to create an amazing online conference promo. This template contains 49 placeholders, 51 editable text layers, and 1 logo placeholder. Easy to use. Fast render. You can use it for unique online zoom conferences, summits, event promos, workshop promos, short intros, showreels, demo reels, event openers, youtube channels, and social media promotion. The project is available in 4K.
By Balalaika
29s
25
18
18
Step into the world of creativity and style with the Brushstroke Delight. This slideshow template showcases the beauty and fluidity of brush strokes, adding an artistic touch to your visual presentation. Watch as each stroke gracefully unfolds, revealing your images or content with a trendy and contemporary flair. With its sleek and dynamic design, this template is perfect for creating captivating intros, slideshows, or promotional videos that leave a lasting impression. Embrace the elegance of brushwork and elevate your visuals with this trendy and visually stunning opener.
By Balalaika
1min
26
55
7
Elevate your storytelling with our Romantic Wedding Memories template. This multipurpose slideshow video effortlessly combines images, videos, and text, creating a visually dynamic narrative that captivates your audience. With smooth rotation transitions, your content will flow seamlessly, providing a professional and engaging experience. Customize fonts, colors, and more to match your brand's identity and create a video that stands out. Ready to publish videos have never been easier to create!
By Balalaika
57s
24
71
12
Embark on a visual journey through history with our Historical Chronology template. It's an ideal tool for creating historical chronicles or impactful war narratives. Add your images, videos, and texts to weave an epic, emotionally resonant story that captivates your viewers. With a sweep of professional transitions and customizable elements, you're set to create a stunning full-screen slideshow that honors memories and educates audiences.
By Balalaika
33s
24
27
7
Romantic Wedding Memories Slideshow 3D is a multi-frame & romantic After Effects template. Use it for your wedding videos or memories slideshow. This template contains 20 placeholders and 6 editable text layers. Easy to use. Free fonts. You can use it for a nice wedding slideshow, cute memories, birthdays slideshow, product promos, short intros, youtube channels, and social media promotions.
By Balalaika
22s
25
40
9
Bring your vision to life with our Multiframe Showcase template, designed to accommodate your media in a clean, cohesive slideshow. Fully customizable, embrace the power to express every concept with personalized images, videos, and text. The template ensures your work commands the screen with unfaltering impact, perfect for presentations or campaigns.
By Balalaika
44s
24
50
14
Step into the urban jungle with a bold slideshow that showcases the very heartbeat of city life. Our Urban Frames Slideshow Opener lets you blend text, images, and video in a striking narrative. The stylish black frames and pop of tint color infuse each slide with a trendy, modern aesthetic perfect for promotional or personal content.
By Balalaika
23s
24
37
15
Dive into the art of visual storytelling with this versatile Trendy Fashion Opener template. It's tailored to transform your content into an engaging narrative using your unique images, videos, and text. Customize every element, from fonts to colors, and exude professionalism in every frame. Ideal for various platforms, this ready-to-publish video will captivate and communicate on full-screen displays effortlessly.
By Balalaika
1min 5s
21
91
15
Corporate Presentation is a unique and modern slideshow with a timeline template for After Effects. Use it for a short business corporate slideshow, presentation of your startup, or your company. This template contains 30 placeholders and 60 editable text layers. A great way of showing off your corporate slideshow, presentation your corporate history, or your startup. Tell the world about your company. Easy to use, fast to render.
By Balalaika
34s
25
28
16
Craft an engaging story with our Epic Slideshow Maker template and present your message in stunning visual splendor. Change colors and customize it with your logo, images, videos, and text for a seamless visual journey. Whether it’s for marketing campaigns, presentations, or showcasing special memories, this template creates a professional and compelling narrative that resonates with your audience.
By Balalaika
23s
25
55
5
Bring your vision to life with a dynamic burst of energy using our Multiframe Opener. Perfect for a variety of content, including sports highlights, fashion launches, and even film trailers. With customizable text, media placeholders, and logo integration, creating a vibrant intro for your presentations and slideshows is a walk in the park. Dive into editing easily and create videos that pop with professionalism and enthusiasm.
By Balalaika
10s
24
10
4
With our Dynamic Parallax Stomp template, you'll craft a polished, full-screen story that resonates. Tailor with your unique branding elements, from vivid colors to sharp fonts, and watch as dynamic animations bring your message into the limelight. Ideal for engaging presentations or event promotions, your ready-to-publish video is just a few clicks away.
By Balalaika
22s
25
67
19
Dynamic Urban Media Opener Slideshow is a new urban modern template. Use it for your urban videos or to create an amazing trendy opener. This template contains 24 placeholders, 41 editable text layers, and 1 logo placeholder. Easy to use. Fast render. You can use it for dynamic short urban videos, lifestyle videos, street fashion intro, sport promo, fashion videos, modern slideshow, sports openers, short intros, showreels, demo reels, and social media promotion.
By Balalaika
19s
24
59
4
Dive into a gripping visual experience with our Dynamic Showcase template. Transform ordinary images, videos, and text into a high-energy narrative that keeps eyes glued to the screen. Perfect for presentations or captivating stories on social media, this template lets you seamlessly infuse your logo and brand colors to produce compelling content ready for full-screen glory.
By Balalaika
55s
24
82
12
Elevate your business presence with our customizable Conference Event Business Promo video. Perfect for conferences, workshops, and product promotions, this template enhances any corporate message. Add your logo, images, videos, and more to create a professional high-definition video that captivates your audience. It's ideal for YouTube channels and social media promotions.
By Balalaika
26s
25
29
6
Sophistication meets simplicity in our Circle Slide Showcase template. Captivate your audience with professional slides, delicately animated to narrate your story. Offer your viewers a fully engaging experience, commanding attention and delivering messages that resonate. Customize with your branding details, images, and text to tell a compelling story that keeps your audience engaged from start to finish.
By Balalaika
56s
25
38
8
The Modern Multiframe Opener is a visually stunning template that showcases a sleek and modern geometric design. It features a series of frames that display images and video clips in a dynamic and engaging way, with simple and elegant text animations that add an extra layer of sophistication. The transitions between frames are smooth and seamless, giving the template a professional and polished look. This template is perfect for any project that requires a minimalist yet impactful opening sequence, such as corporate presentations, product demos, and more.
By Balalaika
18s
25
35
5
Create a powerful visual spectacle with our Simple Countdown Opener template, tailored to share your vision in high definition. This masterpiece supports full customization, from text to transitions, images to colors. Perfect for showcasing everything from corporate presentations to personal memoirs, its versatility ensures your message is seen and felt. With a ready-to-publish output, your narrative awaits its grand unveiling.
By Balalaika
19s
24
21
6
This epic amazing template for After Effects is great for your Christmas countdown opener. It contains 10 placeholders and 10 editable text layers. A great way of showing off your epic New year or Christmas countdown. Easy to use, fast to render. Available in 4K resolution.
By Balalaika
26s
24
66
12
Craft an unforgettable, polished presentation with our Seamless Story Slides template where every image, video, and word converge into a seamless narrative. Embrace full creative control by altering texts, and colors, ensuring your branding resonates throughout. Ideal for impactful storytelling that captivates.
By Balalaika
26s
24
18
25
Experience the ultimate in trendy design with our Multiframe template, featuring the bold and colorful Memphis style. The clean and minimalistic aesthetic provides a sleek and modern backdrop for our simple text animations, allowing your message to take center stage. Each frame offers a unique perspective and angle, creating a dynamic and engaging visual experience. Join us as we elevate your message to new heights, with our innovative design and sleek animations that are sure to leave a lasting impression.
By Balalaika
20s
25
36
19
Invoke the nostalgia of the VHS era with our Retro VHS Opener slideshow template, designed for the creator looking to blend the old-school with the contemporary. Incorporate your unique images, video clips, and text into this dynamic media opener, all while playing with fonts and color schemes to make it your own. Ready to be showcased in the clarity of 4K, this template ensures your content stands out on all platforms.
By Balalaika
28s
25
90
16
Create a sweeping journey through memories and messages with our Multiframe Media Opener template. With options to customize images, videos, and text, your story unfolds on widescreen displays with purposeful transitions. Each slide beckons viewers deeper into your narrative, making this the ideal choice for brand storytelling, marketing campaigns, and educational content.
By Balalaika
29s
24
30
15
Colorful Trendy Opener is a stunning template that features a simple and modern design with eye-catching color schemes and elegant text animations. With its minimalistic style, this opener is perfect for showcasing your brand, product, or service in a trendy and creative way. The smooth transitions and dynamic movements add a touch of sophistication to your presentation, making it perfect for a variety of applications, from corporate videos to social media ads.
By Balalaika
12s
26
48
21
Craft a visual narrative that pops off the screen with this versatile Breaking News Opener template. Mix and match images, videos, and custom text with a full palette of fonts and colors at your fingertips. Ideal for informative content or heartwarming stories, our template gives your message the polished, professional charm it deserves. Let your creativity flow and connect with your audience.
By Balalaika
34s
25
60
19
Elevate your content through storytelling with our easeful Narrative Showcase template. Your photos, videos, and text become an engaging story with the support of delicate design elements. Tailor every detail, from fonts to colors, and add your logo to make it uniquely yours. Ideal for widescreen displays, it's ready to publish without extra fuss.
By Balalaika
28s
25
29
14
Transform ordinary visuals into an engaging tale with our Modern Abstract Opener template. It's perfect for crafting stories, from snazzy fashion reels to dynamic sports highlights. Customize with your own logo, text, fonts, images, and videos, all while playing with a range of colors to suit your story. Ready to publish, this template turns your content into a captivating experience for any purpose it serves.
By Balalaika
59s
24
69
12
Introduce your brand with a touch of sophistication using our Universal Corporate Presentation template, perfect for showcasing your corporate identity. Seamlessly blend images, videos, and key messages to craft a compelling narrative. Tailor every aspect, from fonts to colors, to fit your brand's palette. Whether it’s a powerful presentation or a dynamic product promo, this template elevates your content to the next level.
By Balalaika
40s
25
56
9
Illuminate your brand's fashion story with our dazzling 'Fashion Media Opener. This customizable template weaves together your images, videos, and text into a stunning visual sequence that exudes style and sophistication. Ideal for fashion promos and eye-catching intros, you can tailor every aspect of this opener—from logo placement to font and palette selections to suit your unique brand flair. It’s the epitome of trendy video showcases.
By Balalaika
22s
25
49
12
Craft your narrative with our sleek Storyteller Showcase template. Tailored to optimally display for channels like YouTube, this template lets you create a neat video with your personalized text, images, and colors. It's perfect for impactful presentations or engaging marketing stories that need to shine on any platform. User friendly customization options let you bring your vision to life and impress your audience.
By Balalaika
48s
24
30
9
This awesome template with a Christmas and New Year atmosphere is great for your Christmas photos or to create an amazing cute family slideshow. This template contains 20 placeholders and 9 editable text layers. You can use it for a short cute video, Christmas and new year slideshow, social media promotion. Available in 4K resolution.
By Balalaika
34s
25
66
13
This is a trendy After Effects template with modern text animations and transition effects. It contains 40 text placeholders, 20 media placeholders, and 1 logo placeholder. You can use it to promote and advertise your new products.
By Balalaika
27s
24
57
15
Indulge in a media promo experience that exudes opulent elegance. The Luxurious Media Promo template features a minimalist design with clean lines and sleek text animations, elevating your content with a touch of sophistication and refined simplicity.
By Balalaika
28s
25
38
8
Strengthen your brand’s visual narrative with the Multiframe Modern Opener. This customizable slideshow template moves your audience through a sleek, fashion-centric journey. Catered to multipurpose use, from introducing a trendy collection to showcasing a creative portfolio, this template delivers your message with contemporary finesse. Elevate your content with a ready-to-publish video that showcases precision and style in every frame.
By Balalaika
48s
24
77
14
Craft a narrative that captivates with our Visual Journey Showcase template. Seamlessly blending images, videos, and text, this multipurpose marvel transforms your content into a visually stunning journey. Whether presenting, reminiscing, or endorsing, infuse your brand's essence with custom colors, logos, and fonts, and deliver a spectacle sure to leave an indelible mark.