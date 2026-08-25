Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Liquid Glass Reveal Loop - Post - Original - Poster image

AeroSphere - Post

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Minimal
Intro
Sphere
Outro
7exports
rating
Showcase your brand with a sleek, looping logo animation inspired by liquid glass aesthetics. A glossy orb centers attention on your mark while soft, organic shapes drift in the background. The minimal, elegant design uses smooth gradients and subtle glow for a premium feel. Customize logo colors, background hues, and audio to fit your identity and vibe. Perfect for social posts, promos, intros, and outros, this centered layout keeps your branding clear and impactful at a glance. Deliver a refined, modern reveal that loops seamlessly and elevates your brand presence anywhere you publish.
Available formats:
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us