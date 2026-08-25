Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Liquid Loop Gradient Poster - Square - Original - Poster image

Liquid Bento - Square

00:12 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Blob shape
Morphing shapes
Fluid animation
7exports
rating
Bring your message to life with a minimalist, looping motion title. Soft pastel gradients flow as liquid blobs behind bold, modern typography inside a clean rounded frame. The relaxed, fluid animation keeps attention on your headline while adding elegant movement for social posts, announcements, and openers. Easily customize two text lines, fonts, background, and accent colors to match your brand. Square format ensures great readability on mobile feeds. If you need a refined, modern look with calm energy and seamless looping visuals, this template delivers clarity, style, and versatility in one scene.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us