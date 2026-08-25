Liquid Bento - Square

Bring your message to life with a minimalist, looping motion title. Soft pastel gradients flow as liquid blobs behind bold, modern typography inside a clean rounded frame. The relaxed, fluid animation keeps attention on your headline while adding elegant movement for social posts, announcements, and openers. Easily customize two text lines, fonts, background, and accent colors to match your brand. Square format ensures great readability on mobile feeds. If you need a refined, modern look with calm energy and seamless looping visuals, this template delivers clarity, style, and versatility in one scene.