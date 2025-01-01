en
THE BUCKET DESIGN is an independent production company and animation studio based in London and Rome with an established reputation for producing fantastic content and obtaining unique access to high-profile companies and institutions. Out of their London and Rome offices The Bucket Design direct and produce templates with a diverse spectrum of media ranging from Animation, Film & Video to Illustration, Graphic Design, Photography. The challenge for the team is to produce creative solutions that organically mix contemporary digital and traditional handcrafted techniques in unique, refreshing, innovative ways – that stand out from the regular streamlined business solutions offered elsewhere.
By bucketinfoo
8s
3
7
5
Stomp and glitch Youtube subscribe video! Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By bucketinfoo
10s
4
6
12
This is an urban-style Instagram story template. You can use it on your social media accounts to promote and advertise a wide range of products: streetwear, shoes, accessories, skateboards, and all kinds of urban outfits and activities.
By bucketinfoo
10s
4
8
8
This is an urban-style Instagram story template. You can use it on your social media accounts to promote and advertise a wide range of products: streetwear, shoes, accessories, skateboards, and all kinds of urban outfits and activities.
By bucketinfoo
10s
4
8
13
This is an urban-style Instagram story template. You can use it on your social media accounts to promote and advertise a wide range of products: streetwear, shoes, accessories, skateboards, and all kinds of urban outfits and activities.
By bucketinfoo
10s
3
7
9
This is an urban-style Instagram story template. You can use it on your social media accounts to promote and advertise a wide range of products: streetwear, shoes, accessories, skateboards, and all kinds of urban outfits and activities.
By bucketinfoo
10s
3
6
7
This is an urban-style Instagram story template. You can use it on your social media accounts to promote and advertise a wide range of products: streetwear, shoes, accessories, skateboards, and all kinds of urban outfits and activities.
By bucketinfoo
8s
3
7
17
This is an urban-style Instagram story template. You can use it on your social media accounts to promote and advertise a wide range of products: streetwear, shoes, accessories, skateboards, and all kinds of urban outfits and activities.
By bucketinfoo
2h
2
4
18
Terrify your audience with this creepy-looking and creatively animated Music Visualizer template.
By bucketinfoo
52s
24
34
10
Promote your company values, products, services, apps, websites and entire brand with a stylish video presentation, showcasing your media and messages on top of a modern, animated tablet. Contains 17 industry specific themes to see the versatility of the video template.
By bucketinfoo
22s
27
28
15
Summer Travel Opener is an upbeat and energetically animated After Effects template. it uses a fresh-looking combination of effects to reveal and enhance your media. It's a great way to show off what's on offer at your hotel and in the surrounding area. Impress your audience with this quick and creatively animated AE template. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By bucketinfoo
30s
9
45
14
A video presentation of the future. Minimalistic, laconic and stylish. This project includes 26 image placeholders and 20 text placeholders. Nothing extra, just a text, a phone and YOUR content! It’s easy to use even if you are a beginner to this, simply upload your media and enter the text!
By bucketinfoo
5s
5
3
13
CyberPunk Logo Glitch Intro is a modern template with a sharp and clever animated logo reveal. Easy to use with 1 logo placeholder and 1 editable text layer. A short intro or opener to your TV shows, commercials, presentations, slideshows, promotions and upcoming events videos. A unique futuristic and electric look, blow your audience away with this template.
By bucketinfoo
2h
1
4
22
Energy Field Music Visualizer Vol 04 is a stylish project with bright animation to advertise your single, album, EP, channel, show or party.
By bucketinfoo
8s
2
2
9
A logo opener that will move all focus directly to your content. This glitchy animation is suitable for gaming highlights, streaming, tech reviews, crypto currency updates, and any other business, or personal use case you’re in. Easily customize by replacing the logo and choosing a dominant color.
By bucketinfoo
2h
6
4
19
Energy Field Music Visualizer Vol 01 is a stylish project with bright animation to advertise your single, album, EP, channel, show or party.
By bucketinfoo
2h
5
4
20
Energy Tunnel Vol 03 is a stylish project with bright animation to advertise your single, album, EP, channel, show or party.
By bucketinfoo
2h
2
4
19
HEY! Are you looking for something great to promote your cool audio tracks on YouTube or Vimeo, or even TV show? Energy Tunnel Vol 5 is what you need!
By bucketinfoo
12s
21
25
17
Breaking News Intro Opener a glorious, clean and stylish After Effects broadcast ident project template. It can be used for tv news opener, sports opener, breaking news, weather opener, economy opener, tv promotion bumper, intro, tv teaser, broadcast promo generic.
By bucketinfoo
7s
5
8
11
Urban You Tube Intro Opener is upbeat and energetically animated After Effects template with a stunning design and stylish elements. It's so easy to use, simply edit the text, drag and drop in your media and hit render. Impress your audience with this awesome AE template. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By bucketinfoo
6s
4
6
23
Black Friday Sale Opener is an After Effects template containing 6 text placeholders and 1 logo placeholder. You can edit the text and customize the colours to match your own style. The package includes a horizontal and a vertical aspect ratio. Download this AE template today and create your next promotion.
By bucketinfoo
6s
2
7
23
Black Friday Sales Intro Opener is a clean looking and dynamically animated After Effects template. It’s so easy to use. Edit the text, drag and drop in your media and hit render. You can use them to promote and advertise your seasonal outfits, celebrity ranges, fashion collections and so much more. Impress your audience with this neat and dynamically animated AE template. No plugins are required. Available in HD and Instagram vertical format.
By bucketinfoo
10s
6
7
12
Use this template to promote your blockchain-themed channel. It features digital graphic elements and glitches and is a versatile call-to-action screen for your Facebook and YouTube videos.
By bucketinfoo
2h
4
4
19
Energy Techno Music Visualizer is a stylish project with bright animation to advertise your single, album, EP, channel, show or party.
By bucketinfoo
8s
4
5
7
Do you own a cooking YouTube channel with lessons, ideas , inspiration and new recipes? Start every video in a suitable manner with the Fresh Food Logo intro. Promote your restaurant or YouTube channel and make sure your videos are as professional as your culinary skills. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By bucketinfoo
2h
4
4
20
HEY! Are you looking for something great to promote your cool audio tracks on YouTube or Vimeo, or even TV show? Energy Tunnel Vol 2 is what you need!
By bucketinfoo
10s
5
10
18
Crypto NFT Intro is a template you can use to introduce your blockchain, crypto, and NFTs themed online streams and review videos.
By bucketinfoo
7s
2
6
9
Glitch Neon YouTube Actions is best for short Youtube promo. Very easy to customize. Impress your audience with this incredible output. Easy to understand endless color palette. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By bucketinfoo
2h
4
4
20
Energy Tunnel Vol 01 is a stylish project with bright animation to advertise your single, album, EP, channel, show or party.
By bucketinfoo
2h
4
4
21
Energy Pattern Vol. 01 is a design project with bright animation of audio waves to advertise your single, album, EP.
By bucketinfoo
6s
5
8
7
Clean Logo Retro Intro Opener is a neat and dynamically animated AE intro template. It uses a stunning combination of old school looking effects to reveal and enhance your animated logo. It contains 6 text placeholders and 1 logo placeholder. A powerful introduction to your online streams, gaming highlights and review videos.
By bucketinfoo
10s
2
5
11
Halloween Spooky Stories Vol.3 is a sinister and dynamically animated template. A scary way to invite people to your Halloween party, movie nights, scariest events and so much more.
By bucketinfoo
17s
24
31
26
Black Friday Packaging Titles is a trendy and mixed media After Effects template with dynamically animated paper scraps, cardboard, tapes, and several packaging assets. It contains 4 title animations in 4k resolution and includes high-quality textures. You can replace textures with your images and adjust all the colors with a few clicks. Use these titles separately or as a fast opener to deliver your sales and offers.
By bucketinfoo
5s
3
2
6
Superhero Glitch Logo Reveal is an atmospheric After Effects template with an eye-catching design. This template contains 1 text placeholder. A powerful introduction to your TV shows, commercials, cartoons, films, movies, trailers and teaser videos. Impress your audience with this super cool looking and creatively animated AE template. No plugins required.
By bucketinfoo
2h
4
4
19
Energy Field Music Visualizer Vol 02 is a stylish project with bright animation to advertise your single, album, EP, channel, show or party.
By bucketinfoo
5s
5
4
7
Action Game Transition is an energetically animated After Effects template with graphics elements that slide in to reveal your logo and off again. This template contains 2 media placeholders and 1 logo placeholder. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By bucketinfoo
6s
2
3
7
Logo Glitch Opener is an advanced looking and energetically animated After Effects template with a futuristic logo reveal. This template contains 1 logo placeholder and 1 editable text layer. A wicked introduction to your live streams, gaming reviews and highlight videos. Impress your audience with this up to date and dynamically animated AE template. Available in 4K.
By bucketinfoo
16s
6
27
23
Back to School Intro Opener is the new After Effects template with a stunning animated logo and stylish school elements. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By bucketinfoo
7s
6
8
13
This is an exciting and dynamic gaming-themed intro for use in videos related to video games and gaming culture. Featuring a sleek and modern joypad design, this template is fully customizable with editable text and adjustable colors. Whether you’re a gamer, streamer, or content creator, this 4K resolution template adds a professional touch to your videos and captures your audience’s attention.
By bucketinfoo
8s
3
7
5
Awesome liquid animation with youtube call to action buttons.
By bucketinfoo
31s
9
34
7
Family Moments Slideshow is a smoothly animated After Effects template. It contains 23 image placeholders and 18 editable text layers. You can use it to show off your new products, portfolio, sports, fashion, friends and family photos. Impress your audience with this up to date and dynamically animated AE template. Available in HD. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By bucketinfoo
5s
5
4
13
Action Game Transition is an energetically animated After Effects template with graphic elements that slide in to reveal your logo and off again. This template contains 2 text placeholders and 1 logo placeholder. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By bucketinfoo
9s
21
16
12
Abstract braking news opener. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By bucketinfoo
11s
5
15
20
Promote your online sale on your social media, Facebook, Youtube Channel or your Website with this After Effects template. It’s a fast animation featuring simple trendy graphics. You can easily change every colour of the scene and place your product photography inside the box.
By bucketinfoo
16s
22
11
15
Colourful Beauty Organic Product Promo is an Energetic upbeat template for After Effects. Using Motion Graphics Template and videos or photos to create a Fashion and Beauty product showcase. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By bucketinfoo
8s
2
5
11
Halloween Spooky Stories 1 is a template featuring a Halloween-themed social media story. The project contains 3 text placeholders and 1 logo placeholder. You can customize the colors to match your own style with the included color controller. Ideal for promoting your next Halloween party.
By bucketinfoo
5s
6
9
20
Featuring torn paper, bold titles, brush strokes, and grungy textures. You can edit the text and media placeholders. Use it at the beginning or end of your videos.
By bucketinfoo
42s
24
56
17
Corporate Presentation Intro Promo Template is a high quality dynamic After Effects template. This Template suits a wide range of applications including but not limited to: IT conferences, Global Business Consulting, Seminar & Webinar Promos, Business Meetups, Fashion Shows, Music Events, Branding and Commercial Videos, Instagram and YouTube vlogs, Broadcast Openers, Website Intro and much more.
By bucketinfoo
8s
4
3
13
Reveal your logo with this flat, cel animation looking template.
By bucketinfoo
25s
24
30
19
Online Yoga Slideshow Promo is a neat and stylish After Effects slideshow template that you can use to promote and advertise your online Yoga classes. You can use it on your website or social media accounts to promote and advertise a new yoga course, meditation journey, or the next live lesson. It’s so easy to use, simply edit the text, drag and drop in your media and hit render.
By bucketinfoo
20s
21
23
29
Educational Historical Timeline is a neat and dynamically animated After Effects template that is suitable for a wide range of applications. It's so easy to use and it works well with both images and videos. A powerful introduction to your TV shows and documentaries. Impress your audience with this up to date and dynamically animated AE template. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By bucketinfoo
30s
25
21
15
Cute slideshow for family photographs and memories. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By bucketinfoo
24s
24
58
31
Hip Hop Stomp Intro Opener is an upbeat and energetically animated After Effects template with a refreshing style. It uses a stunning combination of effects and graphical elements to reveal and enhance your media. It’s so easy to use. Simply edit the text, drag and drop in your new media and hit render. A powerful introduction to your TV shows, commercials, promotions and upcoming event videos. No plugins required.
By bucketinfoo
17s
7
20
10
Remember your amazing vacation! Make them stand out with this amazing Travel Nature Intro Opener. This templates has 8 image placeholders for your photos, videos plus text. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By bucketinfoo
5s
2
2
12
Restaurant cook summer logo reveal is a great way to show your logo associated with vegetables or cooking! Rendered in smooth 60 FPS. Bon appetit!
By bucketinfoo
33s
4
49
21
Smart Watch App Promo Intro Opener is the new After Effects template with a stunning design and stylish elements. So easy to use, simply edit the text, drag and drop in your media and hit render. It contains 25 Images and 26 Text Placeholders!
By bucketinfoo
15s
24
27
20
Online Shop Product Promo is an amazing After Effects template that you can use to promote and advertise any product. It uses a stunning combination of effects and graphics elements to reveal and enhance your media. So easy to use, simply edit the text, drag and drop in your media and hit render. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By bucketinfoo
12s
7
13
14
Desktop You Tube Intro is the new After Effects template with a stunning design and stylish elements. So easy to use, simply edit the text, drag and drop in your media and hit render. It contains 13 Images and 21 Text Placeholders!
By bucketinfoo
6s
2
3
13
Halloween Trick Or Treat Intro 2 is an After Effects template. It contains a total of 8 text placeholders, 1 logo placeholder, and a color control panel. You can use it as an invitation to your Halloween party, or as a greeting on social media and online channels. Available in HD vertical.
By bucketinfoo
22s
21
17
18
This animated video is ideal for displaying logo & titles, presentation backdrops, corporate videos or any broadcast purpose. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By bucketinfoo
30s
24
14
14
Give your company’s image a modern makeover with HR Clean and Bold Company Values. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By bucketinfoo
6s
2
3
13
Halloween Trick Or Treat Intro 3 contains a total of 2 text placeholders and a color control panel. You can use it as an invitation to your Halloween party, or as a greeting on social media and online channels.
By bucketinfoo
30s
23
17
14
The best way to tell the corporate story is to create a stunning video about it. We designed this After Effects Template especially to serve this need. HR Clean and Bold Employee Interview. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By bucketinfoo
48s
24
23
16
HR Clean and Bold Employee Testimony will be the ideal choice for any type of the company: IT Startup or Creative Agency, Finance and Consulting, Banking or Cryptocurrency, Beauty or Restaurant and even more. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By bucketinfoo
10s
22
16
9
Vintage Denim Fashion for your Instagram Story. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By bucketinfoo
31s
24
17
18
HR stylish promo Employee Interview is a modern and stylish template for your company to advertise employee needs. Use it as an advertise the company and it’s location and number of employees need it, or any other use you can think of. It is super quick and easy to setup. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By bucketinfoo
22s
24
16
18
HR stylish promo Job Offer is a dynamic After Effects template in which all of the scenes have a stylish design and animation. It's so easy to use, simply edit the text, drag and drop in your media and hit render. A short introduction to your presentations and slideshows. Impress your audience and quick, clean and creatively animated AE template. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By bucketinfoo
39s
24
25
18
HR stylish promo Employee Testimony is a modern and stylish template for your company to advertise its core values. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By bucketinfoo
25s
24
19
18
HR stylish promo Company Values is an amazing After Effects template that you can use to promote and advertise any product. It uses a stunning combination of effects and graphics elements.
