Make your message hit hard with a bold, glow‑driven motion title. This cinematic opener spotlights a large central headline, a clean subtitle, and an optional logo over moody background footage. A dynamic scribble accent adds a contemporary edge without sacrificing clarity. Customize text lines, fonts, colors, and swap in your own photo or video for instant brand alignment. Perfect for intros, chapter cards, and quick promos, it delivers high contrast, modern typography that reads fast on any platform while keeping a polished, professional feel.