Ion Spinner - Vertical

Make a bold first impression with a sleek, vertical 3D logo reveal. Neon light trails swirl into a polished metallic emblem, accented by lens flare, glow, and glossy reflection sweeps. The centered layout and optional tagline ensure instant brand recognition on mobile and social. Smooth, energetic motion with rotation and tracer effects delivers a premium, futuristic vibe ideal for intros and outros. Customize logo, tagline, colors, and edge thickness to match your identity while keeping a clean, minimal finish.