Harchenko
Hi, my name is Timur and I make easily customizable video templates
3D Book Slideshow Opener is a unique, fairy tale template reminiscent of the opening of The Princess Bride. The magical graphics and animations will keep your slideshow exciting and surprising. Choose various book covers and backgrounds and create your own never-ending story.
Set the stage for your song with our dynamic typographic clip, where words dance in tune to the beat. The modern, procedural frame changes and a striking torn paper effect add to the edgy aesthetic, inviting your fans to sing along. Customize your creation by choosing from a variety of fonts and colors, and launch a ready-to-publish video that visually echoes your music's soul.
Graceful particles, for those who know the taste.
By Harchenko
20s
5
14
28
Stream Screen - Waves Flag is a quick, stylish way to enhance the look and feel of your Twitch, YouTube, Mixer and Facebook Live stream videos. Replace your stream starting or idle screen with this atmospheric waving flag which runs deep with customization options, including several colors, effects, and a choice between logo or text.
By Harchenko
2s
6
5
17
This stinger transition is a part of Waves Flag twitch overlay package. You can fine-tune the transition by changing the design, animation, appearance
By Harchenko
10s
1
4
15
This alert is a part of Waves Flag stream overlay package. You can easily customize the text and colors of it to your liking!
By Harchenko
10s
1
4
15
This webcam overlay is a part of the Waves Flag stream overlay package. You can easily customize the colors of it to your liking!
Step into the spotlight with our Typography Lyrics template, designed to transform your song lyrics into a dynamic widescreen experience. Bold typography and custom animations set the stage for your music, ready to captivate audiences on YouTube and beyond. Tailor with your chosen colors and fonts to make the visuals uniquely yours. Ready-to-publish, this template is your key to a professional lyric video that resonates with fans.
Bring your lyrics to life and leave your audience in awe with our dynamic lyric video template. Featuring a grunge-inspired style complete with animated textures, every word you sing receives a breath of raw, visual energy. Customize fonts, colors, and more to mirror your unique sound. Seamlessly transition from one line to the next, crafting a narrative that's as unforgettable as your music.
Put up a neon sign that flickers with your beat with this retro visualizer. This sign is made to order with a choice of several background materials, neon shapes, fonts and more.
A slick, bouncy music visualizer based on typography where every letter is animated and reacts to your beats. Black Cover Visualizer is highly adaptable, the letters can be replaced with a timer, every color and element can be fine tuned, and you can choose a custom photo or video background.
Dive into a world where words dance and colors burst with our Dynamic Pop Lyrics template. Kinetic typography and bright colors come together to create a magnetic rhythm that enhances your music, compelling viewers to sing along. Perfect for YouTube releases or social shares, customize the text, fonts, and palette to leave fans mesmerized.
Simple but effective, Bright Vizualizer!
By Harchenko
6s
5
7
12
Countdown – Cyber Opener is an epic cinematic template. An eye-catching introduction to your vlogs, interviews, unboxing, skits, new products, electronics reviews, how to’s and gaming highlight videos.
By Harchenko
2h
7
4
25
Bring your music to life with our dynamic Textbeat Sync Lyrics that echoes each beat. The LCD screen style imparts a retro yet modern vibe, perfect for making your lyrics pop. Customize fonts, colors, and text to your liking, creating a unique lyrical narrative that’s all you. Ready to captivate on YouTube or Facebook, this template is a tune turned visual story.
Slideshow - Cinematic Inspired is a high quality template that's been stylishly designed and creatively animated with eye-catching overlays, dynamic text animations and trendy transitioning effects. Customize with your content and make it on-brand using custom fonts, colored particle effects and a logo or text outro. Connect better with your audience with a presentation that's as unique as your content.
By Harchenko
12s
32
12
11
Stripes Opener is a bold looking and dynamically animated template with powerful text animations and trendy transitioning effects. This video template contains 5 image/video placeholders and 4 editable text layers and a logo or text outro. A neat way to display your new products, portfolio, sports and fashion photos. Impress your audience with this professionally designed and elegantly animated template.
Elegant Brush Travel Slideshow is a creative and artistic video template. A visually appealing design with subtle light leaks, imaginative text animations, and elegantly animated brush stroke transitions. Create a slideshow with your favorite memories, showcase travel offers, promote products, events, services, and apps. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Blurred Glow Visualizer is an awesome circular visualizer.
By Harchenko
2h
11
3
73
Transport your audience back to the age of neon lights and synth beats with our Retro-Futurism Lyrics template. The 16:9 widescreen format is perfect for YouTube and other social platforms, letting viewers immerse themselves in the nostalgia as your lyrics flow across a vintage cassette tape backdrop. Customize colors to match your song's mood and let the story unfold in a full-screen experience that's ready for the world.
Stunning dynamic After Effects template with slow-moving images and modern text animations. A cool way to show off your sports, fashion, traveling, vacations, birthdays, friends and family photos or as an introduction to your TV shows, commercials, promotions and events videos.
Slideshow – Elegant Slice is a spectacular template with a breathtaking design, clean text animations and dynamic transitioning effects.
By Harchenko
55s
27
32
15
Slideshow – Elegant Slice is a spectacular template with a breathtaking design, clean text animations and dynamic transitioning effects.
A Swirl of Leaves - Horizontal reveals your logo or text in this natural and herbal logo intro. Perfect for health and lifestyle brands as well as biology and gardening content.
Embrace the power of storytelling with our cutting-edge Power Opener video template, featuring rapid animations and modern outlines to highlight your content spectacularly. Whether you are showcasing a product or capturing cherished memories, this template allows for full customization of logo, tagline, and palette enabling you to craft a masterpiece that resonates with viewers.
A stylish intro or opener to your corporate slideshows, business meetings, commercials, conferences, exhibitions, promotions, upcoming events and online marketing videos. Impress your co-workers with this clean, simple and creatively animated presentation.
Modern Mosaic – Presentation is a professional-looking template with an outstanding design and clean, smooth text animations and transitions.
Elegant particles revealing the logo will not leave you indifferent.
Colorama - Glitch Opener is a vibrant glitchy opener is more fun than laser tag. 4 multi-media placeholders, including a choice between logo or text, with lots of text and color make it perfect for intros, slideshows and promos.
Dive into the rhythm with our Cinematic Titles Lyrics template, where every beat breathes life into grunge-inspired visuals reminiscent of movie credits. Tailor fonts and colors to embody your track's vibe in this music video, built to dominate screens from TVs to tablets. Ready to stun your viewers with a spectacle that's all sound, all sight, all you?
Immerse your audience in a digital odyssey with your tunes visualized like never before. The Glitch Lyrics music visualizer brings your lyrics to life with a dynamic noise animation that pulses to the beat. With customizable fonts and colors, you have the creative freedom to align with your unique style. It's perfect for YouTube, social media, and live gigs, making every viewing a visual delight.
Transform your musical masterpiece into a dynamic visual journey with the Barbed Lyrics Unleashed template. Set your words against a backdrop of bold typography and art, where lyrics are held by barbed wires, symbolizing strength and resilience. This video breathes life into your song, making it perfect for YouTube or social media sharing. Customize with your choice of colors, text, and fonts to convey your music's soul.
Experience the ultimate music visualization with our Blurred Lights Visualizer - an awesome circular visualizer that immerses you in a world of sound and light. This stunning effect features a circular display of blurred lights that move and pulse to the beat of your favorite tunes. Whether you're a music enthusiast or a professional DJ, our Blurred Lights Visualizer is the perfect tool to enhance your music experience and captivate your audience. With its sleek and modern design, this template is the perfect way to elevate your music to new heights and create an unforgettable atmosphere. Join us as we take your music to the next level with our Blurred Lights Visualizer - the ultimate music visualization tool
By Harchenko
17s
28
19
13
Stylish Opener is an ultramodern opener template with fast moving images that reveal your logo. This template contains 9 media placeholders, 7 text placeholders and a logo or text placeholder. A neat way to display your portfolio, sports and fashion photos. Make powerful intros, video recaps or outros in the matter of clicks!