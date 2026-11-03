Fire intro
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More details
Grunge Type Intro - Original - Poster image

Grit Mask

00:17 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 10 videos · 1 image · 16 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Grunge
Title sequence
Intro
Bold
Text mask
13exports
rating
Launch your video with a bold, gritty opener built around oversized typography and image‑in‑text reveals. This grunge design features scratched and cracked textures, brush‑stroke transitions, and kinetic type that keeps the pace energetic. Multiple headline scenes let you spotlight people or key messages, then finish strong with a logo and website. Customize images, titles, and brand colors to match your identity while preserving the monochrome, distressed vibe. Ideal for promos, channel openers, trailers, and title sequences where raw texture and strong typographic hierarchy make an unforgettable first impression.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us