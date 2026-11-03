Launch your video with a bold, gritty opener built around oversized typography and image‑in‑text reveals. This grunge design features scratched and cracked textures, brush‑stroke transitions, and kinetic type that keeps the pace energetic. Multiple headline scenes let you spotlight people or key messages, then finish strong with a logo and website. Customize images, titles, and brand colors to match your identity while preserving the monochrome, distressed vibe. Ideal for promos, channel openers, trailers, and title sequences where raw texture and strong typographic hierarchy make an unforgettable first impression.