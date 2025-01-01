Try for free
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
Lord_Varan

Portfolio
Template type
Cartoon Liquid Paint Reveal Original theme video
Cartoon Liquid Paint Reveal
Edit
By Lord_Varan
5s
6
3
12
Show off your cool new logo in colorful pastel paints with Cartoon Liquid Paint Reveal.
Cartoon Liquid Paint Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Cartoon Liquid Paint Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By Lord_Varan
5s
6
3
12
Show off your cool new logo in colorful pastel paints with Cartoon Liquid Paint Reveal.
Cartoon Liquid Paint Reveal - Square Original theme video
Cartoon Liquid Paint Reveal - Square
Edit
By Lord_Varan
5s
6
3
12
Show off your cool new logo in colorful pastel paints with Cartoon Liquid Paint Reveal.
Cartoon Liquid Paint Reveal - Post Original theme video
Cartoon Liquid Paint Reveal - Post
Edit
By Lord_Varan
5s
6
3
12
Show off your cool new logo in colorful pastel paints with Cartoon Liquid Paint Reveal.
Cartoon Energy Burst Reveal Original theme video
Cartoon Energy Burst Reveal
Edit
By Lord_Varan
6s
5
3
12
Cartoon Energy Burst Reveal will show off your brand logo in a bubble of cartoon energy.
Cartoon Energy Burst Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Cartoon Energy Burst Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By Lord_Varan
6s
5
3
12
Cartoon Energy Burst Reveal will show off your brand logo in a bubble of cartoon energy.
Cartoon Energy Burst Reveal - Square Original theme video
Cartoon Energy Burst Reveal - Square
Edit
By Lord_Varan
6s
5
3
12
Cartoon Energy Burst Reveal will show off your brand logo in a bubble of cartoon energy.
Cartoon Energy Burst Reveal - Post Original theme video
Cartoon Energy Burst Reveal - Post
Edit
By Lord_Varan
6s
5
3
12
Cartoon Energy Burst Reveal will show off your brand logo in a bubble of cartoon energy.
Fire Logo Original theme video
Fire Logo
Edit
By Lord_Varan
5s
4
3
13
Cartoonish fire logo intro for your hot brand!
Fire Logo - Vertical Original theme video
Fire Logo - Vertical
Edit
By Lord_Varan
5s
4
3
12
Cartoonish fire logo intro for your hot brand!
Fire Logo - Square Original theme video
Fire Logo - Square
Edit
By Lord_Varan
5s
4
3
12
Cartoonish fire logo intro for your hot brand!
Fire Logo - Post Original theme video
Fire Logo - Post
Edit
By Lord_Varan
5s
4
3
12
Cartoonish fire logo intro for your hot brand!
Liquid Logo Original theme video
Liquid Logo
Edit
By Lord_Varan
5s
5
3
12
Cartoonish liquid logo intro for your brand!
Liquid Logo - Vertical Original theme video
Liquid Logo - Vertical
Edit
By Lord_Varan
5s
5
3
12
Cartoonish liquid logo intro for your brand!
Liquid Logo - Square Original theme video
Liquid Logo - Square
Edit
By Lord_Varan
5s
5
3
12
Cartoonish liquid logo intro for your brand!
Liquid Logo - Post Original theme video
Liquid Logo - Post
Edit
By Lord_Varan
5s
5
3
12
Cartoonish liquid logo intro for your brand!
Cartoon Angular Slash Reveal Original theme video
Cartoon Angular Slash Reveal
Edit
By Lord_Varan
5s
8
3
14
Cartoon Angular Slash Reveal forms your logo from stylized energetic slashes.
Cartoon Angular Slash Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Cartoon Angular Slash Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By Lord_Varan
5s
7
3
14
Cartoon Angular Slash Reveal forms your logo from stylized energetic slashes.
Cartoon Angular Slash Reveal - Square Original theme video
Cartoon Angular Slash Reveal - Square
Edit
By Lord_Varan
5s
7
3
14
Cartoon Angular Slash Reveal forms your logo from stylized energetic slashes.
Cartoon Angular Slash Reveal - Post Original theme video
Cartoon Angular Slash Reveal - Post
Edit
By Lord_Varan
5s
7
3
14
Cartoon Angular Slash Reveal forms your logo from stylized energetic slashes.
Cartoon Lightning Reveal Original theme video
Cartoon Lightning Reveal
Edit
By Lord_Varan
5s
5
3
12
Cartoon Lightning Reveal quickly animates your logo in a swirl of anime lightning, leaving plenty of room for your branding to stay on screen or cut for a super short runtime.
Cartoon Lightning Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Cartoon Lightning Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By Lord_Varan
5s
5
3
12
Cartoon Lightning Reveal quickly animates your logo in a swirl of anime lightning, leaving plenty of room for your branding to stay on screen or cut for a super short runtime.
Cartoon Lightning Reveal - Square Original theme video
Cartoon Lightning Reveal - Square
Edit
By Lord_Varan
5s
5
3
12
Cartoon Lightning Reveal quickly animates your logo in a swirl of anime lightning, leaving plenty of room for your branding to stay on screen or cut for a super short runtime.
Cartoon Lightning Reveal - Post Original theme video
Cartoon Lightning Reveal - Post
Edit
By Lord_Varan
5s
5
3
12
Cartoon Lightning Reveal quickly animates your logo in a swirl of anime lightning, leaving plenty of room for your branding to stay on screen or cut for a super short runtime.
Cartoon Scribble Swirl Reveal Original theme video
Cartoon Scribble Swirl Reveal
Edit
By Lord_Varan
5s
8
3
12
Draw your logo from a twister of squiggly lines in Cartoon Scribble Swirl Reveal.
Cartoon Scribble Swirl Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Cartoon Scribble Swirl Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By Lord_Varan
5s
8
3
12
Draw your logo from a twister of squiggly lines in Cartoon Scribble Swirl Reveal.
Cartoon Scribble Swirl Reveal - Square Original theme video
Cartoon Scribble Swirl Reveal - Square
Edit
By Lord_Varan
5s
8
3
12
Draw your logo from a twister of squiggly lines in Cartoon Scribble Swirl Reveal.
Cartoon Scribble Swirl Reveal - Post Original theme video
Cartoon Scribble Swirl Reveal - Post
Edit
By Lord_Varan
5s
8
3
12
Draw your logo from a twister of squiggly lines in Cartoon Scribble Swirl Reveal.
Smooth Transitions Original theme video
Smooth Transitions
Edit
By Lord_Varan
3s
4
1
6
Smooth Transitions is an action-packed and energetically animated that contains a set of transitioning effects. They're so easy to use and each one comes with its own color controller.
Cartoon Spark Burst Original theme video
Cartoon Spark Burst
Edit
By Lord_Varan
5s
6
3
12
Cartoon Spark Burst is a carefully animated short branded opener where a cartoon spark explosion reveals the logo or title of your hot brand.
Cartoon Spark Burst - Vertical Original theme video
Cartoon Spark Burst - Vertical
Edit
By Lord_Varan
5s
6
3
12
Cartoon Spark Burst is a carefully animated short branded opener where a cartoon spark explosion reveals the logo or title of your hot brand.
Cartoon Spark Burst - Square Original theme video
Cartoon Spark Burst - Square
Edit
By Lord_Varan
5s
6
3
12
Cartoon Spark Burst is a carefully animated short branded opener where a cartoon spark explosion reveals the logo or title of your hot brand.
Cartoon Spark Burst - Post Original theme video
Cartoon Spark Burst - Post
Edit
By Lord_Varan
5s
6
3
12
Cartoon Spark Burst is a carefully animated short branded opener where a cartoon spark explosion reveals the logo or title of your hot brand.
Cartoonish Fireworks Original theme video
Cartoonish Fireworks
Edit
By Lord_Varan
5s
8
3
12
Cartoonish fireworks logo intro crafted for your brand!
Cartoonish Fireworks - Vertical Original theme video
Cartoonish Fireworks - Vertical
Edit
By Lord_Varan
5s
6
3
12
Cartoonish fireworks logo intro crafted for your brand!
Cartoonish Fireworks - Square Original theme video
Cartoonish Fireworks - Square
Edit
By Lord_Varan
5s
6
3
12
Cartoonish fireworks logo intro crafted for your brand!
Cartoonish Fireworks - Post Original theme video
Cartoonish Fireworks - Post
Edit
By Lord_Varan
5s
6
3
12
Cartoonish fireworks logo intro crafted for your brand!
Skull Reveal Original theme video
Skull Reveal
Edit
By Lord_Varan
6s
9
3
24
Unleash the power of creativity with our Skull Reveal template. Watch as a hand-drawn stop motion animation brings a cartoon skull to life, revealing your logo in a captivating and unique way. This multipurpose video can be used as an attention-grabbing intro or a standalone showcase of your brand. Customize the colors, add your logo and tagline, and create a video that stands out from the crowd. It's perfect for YouTube, Facebook, and other platforms. Get ready to publish a video that combines artistry and impact!
Skull Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Skull Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By Lord_Varan
6s
9
3
24
Unleash the power of creativity with our Skull Reveal template. Watch as a hand-drawn stop motion animation brings a cartoon skull to life, revealing your logo in a captivating and unique way. This multipurpose video can be used as an attention-grabbing intro or a standalone showcase of your brand. Customize the colors, add your logo and tagline, and create a video that stands out from the crowd. It's perfect for YouTube, Facebook, and other platforms. Get ready to publish a video that combines artistry and impact!
Skull Reveal - Square Original theme video
Skull Reveal - Square
Edit
By Lord_Varan
6s
9
3
24
Unleash the power of creativity with our Skull Reveal template. Watch as a hand-drawn stop motion animation brings a cartoon skull to life, revealing your logo in a captivating and unique way. This multipurpose video can be used as an attention-grabbing intro or a standalone showcase of your brand. Customize the colors, add your logo and tagline, and create a video that stands out from the crowd. It's perfect for YouTube, Facebook, and other platforms. Get ready to publish a video that combines artistry and impact!
Skull Reveal - Post Original theme video
Skull Reveal - Post
Edit
By Lord_Varan
6s
9
3
24
Unleash the power of creativity with our Skull Reveal template. Watch as a hand-drawn stop motion animation brings a cartoon skull to life, revealing your logo in a captivating and unique way. This multipurpose video can be used as an attention-grabbing intro or a standalone showcase of your brand. Customize the colors, add your logo and tagline, and create a video that stands out from the crowd. It's perfect for YouTube, Facebook, and other platforms. Get ready to publish a video that combines artistry and impact!
Shape Vortex Reveal Original theme video
Shape Vortex Reveal
Edit
By Lord_Varan
6s
7
3
12
Cartoon shape vortex logo intro for your brand!
Shape Vortex Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Shape Vortex Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By Lord_Varan
6s
7
3
12
Cartoon shape vortex logo intro for your brand!
Shape Vortex Reveal - Square Original theme video
Shape Vortex Reveal - Square
Edit
By Lord_Varan
6s
7
3
12
Cartoon shape vortex logo intro for your brand!
Shape Vortex Reveal - Post Original theme video
Shape Vortex Reveal - Post
Edit
By Lord_Varan
6s
7
3
12
Cartoon shape vortex logo intro for your brand!
Cartoon Explosions Reveal Original theme video
Cartoon Explosions Reveal
Edit
By Lord_Varan
5s
5
3
14
Cartoon Explosions Reveal is a stylish animations where your logo emerges from a flurry of anime explosions.
Cartoon Explosions Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Cartoon Explosions Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By Lord_Varan
5s
5
3
14
Cartoon Explosions Reveal is a stylish animations where your logo emerges from a flurry of anime explosions.
Cartoon Explosions Reveal - Square Original theme video
Cartoon Explosions Reveal - Square
Edit
By Lord_Varan
5s
5
3
14
Cartoon Explosions Reveal is a stylish animations where your logo emerges from a flurry of anime explosions.
Cartoon Explosions Reveal - Post Original theme video
Cartoon Explosions Reveal - Post
Edit
By Lord_Varan
5s
5
3
14
Cartoon Explosions Reveal is a stylish animations where your logo emerges from a flurry of anime explosions.
Atom Spotlight Original theme video
Atom Spotlight
Edit
By Lord_Varan
5s
8
3
21
Elevate your brand presence with our Atom Spotlight template. Watch as a captivating animation unveils your logo or title, creating suspense and capturing attention. Whether you use it as an intro or outro, this multipurpose template guarantees a memorable opening or closing for your content. Customize the video by adding your logo, tagline, and colors to align with your brand identity. This video is ideal for platforms like YouTube, Vimeo, Facebook, and Twitter. Make a lasting impression with this Atom reveal template!
Atom Spotlight - Vertical Original theme video
Atom Spotlight - Vertical
Edit
By Lord_Varan
5s
8
3
21
Elevate your brand presence with our Atom Spotlight template. Watch as a captivating animation unveils your logo or title, creating suspense and capturing attention. Whether you use it as an intro or outro, this multipurpose template guarantees a memorable opening or closing for your content. Customize the video by adding your logo, tagline, and colors to align with your brand identity. This video is ideal for platforms like YouTube, Vimeo, Facebook, and Twitter. Make a lasting impression with this Atom reveal template!
Atom Spotlight - Square Original theme video
Atom Spotlight - Square
Edit
By Lord_Varan
5s
8
3
21
Elevate your brand presence with our Atom Spotlight template. Watch as a captivating animation unveils your logo or title, creating suspense and capturing attention. Whether you use it as an intro or outro, this multipurpose template guarantees a memorable opening or closing for your content. Customize the video by adding your logo, tagline, and colors to align with your brand identity. This video is ideal for platforms like YouTube, Vimeo, Facebook, and Twitter. Make a lasting impression with this Atom reveal template!
Atom Spotlight - Post Original theme video
Atom Spotlight - Post
Edit
By Lord_Varan
5s
8
3
21
Elevate your brand presence with our Atom Spotlight template. Watch as a captivating animation unveils your logo or title, creating suspense and capturing attention. Whether you use it as an intro or outro, this multipurpose template guarantees a memorable opening or closing for your content. Customize the video by adding your logo, tagline, and colors to align with your brand identity. This video is ideal for platforms like YouTube, Vimeo, Facebook, and Twitter. Make a lasting impression with this Atom reveal template!
Wizard Lightning Reveal Original theme video
Wizard Lightning Reveal
Edit
By Lord_Varan
5s
6
3
12
Cartoon wizard lightning logo intro for your magic brand!
Wizard Lightning Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Wizard Lightning Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By Lord_Varan
5s
6
3
12
Cartoon wizard lightning logo intro for your magic brand!
Wizard Lightning Reveal - Square Original theme video
Wizard Lightning Reveal - Square
Edit
By Lord_Varan
5s
6
3
12
Cartoon wizard lightning logo intro for your magic brand!
Wizard Lightning Reveal - Post Original theme video
Wizard Lightning Reveal - Post
Edit
By Lord_Varan
5s
6
3
12
Cartoon wizard lightning logo intro for your magic brand!
Cartoon Swarm Reveal Original theme video
Cartoon Swarm Reveal
Edit
By Lord_Varan
6s
6
3
12
Cartoon Swarm Reveal is a fast, simple animation where your logo emerges from a twister of glowing, colored light trails like swarm.
Cartoon Swarm Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Cartoon Swarm Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By Lord_Varan
6s
6
3
12
Cartoon Swarm Reveal is a fast, simple animation where your logo emerges from a twister of glowing, colored light trails like swarm.
Cartoon Swarm Reveal - Square Original theme video
Cartoon Swarm Reveal - Square
Edit
By Lord_Varan
6s
6
3
12
Cartoon Swarm Reveal is a fast, simple animation where your logo emerges from a twister of glowing, colored light trails like swarm.
Cartoon Swarm Reveal - Post Original theme video
Cartoon Swarm Reveal - Post
Edit
By Lord_Varan
6s
6
3
12
Cartoon Swarm Reveal is a fast, simple animation where your logo emerges from a twister of glowing, colored light trails like swarm.
Lightning Storm Reveal Original theme video
Lightning Storm Reveal
Edit
By Lord_Varan
6s
6
3
12
Cartoon Lightning Storm Reveal quickly animates your logo in a storm of anime lightning, leaving plenty of room for your branding to stay on screen or cut for a super short runtime.
Lightning Storm Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Lightning Storm Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By Lord_Varan
6s
6
3
12
Cartoon Lightning Storm Reveal quickly animates your logo in a storm of anime lightning, leaving plenty of room for your branding to stay on screen or cut for a super short runtime.
Lightning Storm Reveal - Square Original theme video
Lightning Storm Reveal - Square
Edit
By Lord_Varan
6s
6
3
12
Cartoon Lightning Storm Reveal quickly animates your logo in a storm of anime lightning, leaving plenty of room for your branding to stay on screen or cut for a super short runtime.
Lightning Storm Reveal - Post Original theme video
Lightning Storm Reveal - Post
Edit
By Lord_Varan
6s
6
3
12
Cartoon Lightning Storm Reveal quickly animates your logo in a storm of anime lightning, leaving plenty of room for your branding to stay on screen or cut for a super short runtime.
Light Trail Swirl Reveal Original theme video
Light Trail Swirl Reveal
Edit
By Lord_Varan
5s
6
3
12
Light Trail Swirl Reveal is a fast, simple animation where your logo emerges from a twister of glowing, colored light trails like fireflies.
Light Trail Swirl Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Light Trail Swirl Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By Lord_Varan
5s
6
3
12
Light Trail Swirl Reveal is a fast, simple animation where your logo emerges from a twister of glowing, colored light trails like fireflies.
Light Trail Swirl Reveal - Square Original theme video
Light Trail Swirl Reveal - Square
Edit
By Lord_Varan
5s
6
3
12
Light Trail Swirl Reveal is a fast, simple animation where your logo emerges from a twister of glowing, colored light trails like fireflies.
Light Trail Swirl Reveal - Post Original theme video
Light Trail Swirl Reveal - Post
Edit
By Lord_Varan
5s
6
3
12
Light Trail Swirl Reveal is a fast, simple animation where your logo emerges from a twister of glowing, colored light trails like fireflies.
Abstract Foliage Original theme video
Abstract Foliage
Edit
By Lord_Varan
5s
8
3
14
Watch as our brand identity bursts forth from a vibrant explosion of abstract foliage. Our logo takes root and blossoms, symbolizing our commitment to growth and innovation. With each leaf and petal, our brand flourishes, branching out to new heights. Join us on this journey of creative abundance, as we cultivate success and thrive in a world of endless possibility.
Abstract Foliage - Vertical Original theme video
Abstract Foliage - Vertical
Edit
By Lord_Varan
5s
8
3
14
Watch as our brand identity bursts forth from a vibrant explosion of abstract foliage. Our logo takes root and blossoms, symbolizing our commitment to growth and innovation. With each leaf and petal, our brand flourishes, branching out to new heights. Join us on this journey of creative abundance, as we cultivate success and thrive in a world of endless possibility.
Abstract Foliage - Square Original theme video
Abstract Foliage - Square
Edit
By Lord_Varan
5s
8
3
14
Watch as our brand identity bursts forth from a vibrant explosion of abstract foliage. Our logo takes root and blossoms, symbolizing our commitment to growth and innovation. With each leaf and petal, our brand flourishes, branching out to new heights. Join us on this journey of creative abundance, as we cultivate success and thrive in a world of endless possibility.
Abstract Foliage - Post Original theme video
Abstract Foliage - Post
Edit
By Lord_Varan
5s
8
3
14
Watch as our brand identity bursts forth from a vibrant explosion of abstract foliage. Our logo takes root and blossoms, symbolizing our commitment to growth and innovation. With each leaf and petal, our brand flourishes, branching out to new heights. Join us on this journey of creative abundance, as we cultivate success and thrive in a world of endless possibility.
Spell Reveal Original theme video
Spell Reveal
Edit
By Lord_Varan
5s
8
3
12
Cartoon spell logo intro for your mysterious brand!
Spell Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Spell Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By Lord_Varan
5s
8
3
12
Cartoon spell logo intro for your mysterious brand!
Spell Reveal - Square Original theme video
Spell Reveal - Square
Edit
By Lord_Varan
5s
8
3
12
Cartoon spell logo intro for your mysterious brand!
Spell Reveal - Post Original theme video
Spell Reveal - Post
Edit
By Lord_Varan
5s
8
3
12
Cartoon spell logo intro for your mysterious brand!
