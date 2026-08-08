Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Quiet Chorus Lyrics - Square - Original - Poster image

Quiet Chorus Lyrics - Square

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 3 fonts
Lyric video
Minimal
Music visualization
Music
Audio reactive
12exports
rating
Turn any track into a polished lyric video with a clean, square layout. Quiet Chorus Lyrics - Square syncs your lyrics on screen and pairs them with an audio spectrum for engaging music visualization. Display song and artist info, keep viewers oriented with an on-screen timer, and brand the scene with your logo. Enjoy crisp typography, subtle depth, and refined shadows that look great on social feeds and streaming platforms. Customize fonts and colors to match your aesthetic, and render at the full length of your audio. Effortless, elegant, and built for music-first storytelling.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us