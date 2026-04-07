Cyber Motorcycle Lyrics - Square

Bring your track to life with a neon cyberpunk lyric visualizer. Bold, center-stage lyrics ride alongside a futuristic motorcycle against an urban skyline, while audio‑reactive spectrums pulse to your music. The square format is ideal for social feeds, and you can personalize colors, spectrum styles, artist info, and an optional logo. Subtle camera shake, glitch edges, particles, and smoke add energy and depth. Whether you’re releasing a single or looping visuals for a promo, this template delivers high‑impact, music‑driven motion graphic design.