Cyber Motorcycle Lyrics - Vertical

Bring your song to life with a vertical neon lyric visualizer built for Stories, Reels and Shorts. This template pairs bold, glowing typography with a cyberpunk motorcycle scene, reactive spectrum bars and pulsing wheel rings. Glitch hits, camera shake and speed lines amplify every beat, while smoke and particles add atmosphere. Drop in your track and lyrics, tweak colors, type and intensity, and optionally showcase your logo. Perfect for music releases, teasers and promos when you want maximum energy and modern edge.