Frame & Focus 4 - Square

Showcase your latest offer with a crisp, minimalist promo designed for social feeds. This square template features a bold vertical headline, a central image frame, and a sleek banner for your brand. Smooth slide-in animations, refined typography, and tasteful micro-accents keep attention on your product and message. Easily customize text, colors, and media to match your identity. Ideal for sales and e‑commerce campaigns, it delivers a polished look that’s quick to adapt and ready to post across platforms.