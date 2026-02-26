Youtube intro for cooking channel
Swiss Style Story 4 - Post - Original - Poster image

Swiss Style Story 4 - Post

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 60 fps · 1 image · 9 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Editorial
Minimal
Corporate
Bold
7exports
rating
Give your brand a refined voice with this Swiss-style motion title. The clean editorial layout highlights a bold headline, website, logo, and contact info within a square canvas—perfect for social posts and quick promos. Customize fonts, colors, and typography to match your identity. The subtle orbital line animation adds a modern touch without distracting from the message. Ideal for agencies, startups, and corporate communications looking for clarity and impact. Simple, fast, and flexible—make it yours and publish polished content across feeds in minutes.
Mirs profile image
Mirs
Edit
