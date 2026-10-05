Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Dark Horizon - Post - Original - Poster image

Dark Horizon - Post

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1350) · 24 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
Music visualization
Lyric video
Atmospheric
Music
Audio reactive
7exports
rating
Bring your song to life with a moody, cinematic lyric visualizer built for vertical posts. This design features an audio‑reactive spectrum, beat‑synced pulses, animated lyrics, subtle smoke and particle ambience, and a clean progress bar for timing. Customize spectrum style, colors, and typography to match your brand. Add your track, lyrics, artist text, and optional logo to create a powerful, atmospheric lyric video that fits any genre. Perfect for single drops, teasers, and full releases across social feeds.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us