Dark Horizon - Square

Bring your track to life with a cinematic, square lyric visualizer set against a moonlit horizon. This audio‑reactive template features a clean spectrum, beat‑synced accents, and a subtle progress bar. Large, centered lyric lines ensure readability while clouds, water reflections, and passing birds enrich the atmosphere. Customize spectrum style, colors, and typography to match your artwork. Ideal for music releases, teasers, and social uploads, it blends clarity with mood for a polished, professional look.