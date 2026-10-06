Haunted Night - Square

Evoke Halloween chills with a cinematic logo reveal set under a moonlit sky. Swarming bats, rolling clouds and subtle fog build suspense before your brand settles center stage with a clean tagline. Customize colors for bats, clouds, background, glow and particles to match your palette. Ideal for spooky intros, outros, seasonal promos, haunted events and horror-themed channels, this atmospheric design blends refined motion, dramatic lighting and depth-of-field for a striking, memorable ident across social posts, trailers and streams.