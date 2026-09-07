Lovelight Tunnel Lyrics - Vertical

Turn your track into a vertical neon experience. This lyric video template places glowing neon script inside a 3D heart‑shaped tunnel, with audio‑reactive pulses, spectrum options, and dreamy smoke ambience. Customize colors, fonts, trail effects and layout for perfect readability. Add your logo for quick brand recall and keep an artist/title line visible throughout. Ideal for music releases, teasers, stories and reels—especially love‑tinged tracks. Deliver a polished, on‑brand lyric visualizer fast.