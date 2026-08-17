Youtube intro for cooking channel
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The Hidden Case Lyrics - Post - Original - Poster image

The Hidden Case Lyrics - Post

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1350) · 24 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
Lyric video
3D motion graphics
Music
Music visualization
Illustrated character
11exports
rating
Turn your track into a cinematic lyric video. This audio‑reactive template pairs beat‑synced text with a moody 3D library scene and a charismatic owl character. Customize lyrics, fonts, colors, and spectrum style to match your sound. Fine‑tune smoke, lighting, shake, and exposure for the perfect vibe. Add artist and song details, then finish with an optional logo tag. Ideal for music posts, promos, and releases, this powerful lyric visualizer delivers atmospheric, noir‑tinged style and energetic motion—ready for any genre.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us