Youtube intro for cooking channel
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The Hidden Case Lyrics - Square - Original - Poster image

The Hidden Case Lyrics - Square

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1080) · 24 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
Lyric video
3D motion graphics
Music
Illustrated character
Bird
11exports
rating
Bring your track to life with a moody, square lyric visualizer set in an atmospheric 3D library. An animated owl character anchors the scene while kinetic lyrics and audio‑reactive effects move to the beat. Customize the spectrum, colors, and typography for a look that matches your sound. Cinematic light rays, smoke, and subtle particles add depth, while a centered layout keeps lyrics crisp and legible. Perfect for singles, teasers, and social posts, this template blends 3D motion graphics, beat‑synced type, and rich earth tones into a striking, shareable lyric video.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us