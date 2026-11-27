Auric Prism - Post
Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 1 font
8exports
Showcase your track with a luxe audio-reactive visualizer. A glass crystal cluster refracts light into iridescent highlights, while a clean waveform and typography keep focus on your music. Smooth rotation, atmospheric light rays, and a dark backdrop create a refined, premium feel. Add artist and song info, drop in your audio, and let the spectrum bring your sound to life. Perfect for social feeds and release teasers across genres.
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