Showcase your track with a premium, vertical music visualizer. A photorealistic crystal cluster refracts light into vivid hues while a refined waveform reacts to your audio. Clean titles present artist and song details, framed by elegant light rays and smooth camera motion. Customize spectrum behavior, frequency emphasis, band thickness, fonts, colors, and background to match your brand. Perfect for teasers, releases, and social posts, this minimal yet luxurious visualizer sets a sophisticated stage for any genre.