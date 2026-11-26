Promote your music with a retro neon motel sign that brings your track to life. This audio‑reactive visualizer showcases artist and song details next to your cover art, framed by glowing marquee bulbs and a soft sky backdrop. Customize spectrum range, density, and color to match any genre, switch sign styles, and choose day, sunset, or night ambience. With a bold, nostalgic look optimized for social feeds, it delivers instant impact while keeping your branding front and center. Perfect for premieres, teasers, and catalog highlights—eye‑catching, customizable, and built for music promotion.