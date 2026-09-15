Create bold, fast-paced vertical promos with a modern glitch slideshow. Splitwave - Vertical blends kinetic titles, RGB split effects, scanlines and film grain over full-screen visuals. Slide, slice and wipe transitions keep energy high while bright title banners lock focus at center. Customize text, media, fonts and colors to build eye-catching brand highlights, lookbooks or event teasers. The dark, neon-tinged palette and layered digital overlays deliver a gritty, cinematic edge that stands out in social feeds.