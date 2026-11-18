Bring holiday cheer to your brand with a festive 3D title and logo opener. Photorealistic ornaments, evergreen wreaths, gifts, candy canes and gingerbread swirl around bold, centered headlines before a polished logo reveal. A dark backdrop and vibrant seasonal colors make your message pop, while smooth camera moves and lively transitions keep viewers engaged. Perfect for Christmas and New Year greetings, social posts, and seasonal intros. Customize text and colors to match your brand and render a joyful holiday message in minutes.