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Moysher
Hello. My name is Pavel. I am engaged in video design. You can estimate the level by looking in the portfolio. There are many projects out there that will save you time.
Portfolio
Format
16:9
9:16
4:5
1:1
Resolution
Duration
moysher's templates
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Intro
Music visualization
Lyric video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockup
Story video
Logo animation
Outro
Motion title
Transparent
Subscribe animation
Animated background
Stream elements
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