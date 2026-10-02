Cascade Titles - Square

Launch attention-grabbing promos with bold, kinetic titles and cascading media cards. This square template blends clean, minimal design with energetic motion: centered headlines, stylish outlined type, and letter-shaped image reveals over a subtle grid. Rounded-rectangle panels stack and slide for modern, scroll-stopping transitions. Customize fonts, colors, and media to match any brand or campaign. Ideal for product highlights, event teasers, and social promos, it finishes with a crisp logo scene for memorable brand recall. Fast to edit, versatile in tone, and built to convert, this design keeps messages clear and visuals striking.