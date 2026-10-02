Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Cascade Titles - Square - Original - Poster image

Cascade Titles - Square

00:23 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 21 videos · 1 image · 16 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Title sequence
Minimal
Promo
Background media
Bold
7exports
rating
Launch attention-grabbing promos with bold, kinetic titles and cascading media cards. This square template blends clean, minimal design with energetic motion: centered headlines, stylish outlined type, and letter-shaped image reveals over a subtle grid. Rounded-rectangle panels stack and slide for modern, scroll-stopping transitions. Customize fonts, colors, and media to match any brand or campaign. Ideal for product highlights, event teasers, and social promos, it finishes with a crisp logo scene for memorable brand recall. Fast to edit, versatile in tone, and built to convert, this design keeps messages clear and visuals striking.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us