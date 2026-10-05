Folder Flux - Post
00:10 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 24 videos · 1 image · 10 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
7exports
Showcase your work with a sleek file‑folder UI promo. Stacked cards slide in, a cursor opens a hero folder, and a rotating carousel spotlights your visuals. Clean, flat design, grid background and rounded panels keep everything modern and brand‑ready. Perfect for portfolios, website promos and eye‑catching social posts. Customize colors, fonts and media to match your style, then end with your logo for a polished finish.
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