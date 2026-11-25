Festive Yearfall 1 - Square
00:10 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
7exports
Bring holiday cheer to your content with a festive motion title featuring falling ornaments, playful sparkles, and a bold central headline. Perfect for Christmas and New Year, this flat-design, vibrant template works as an intro, greeting card, or seasonal title. Customize text, font, and colors to match your brand, then export in seconds. Smooth slide-ins, gentle floating motion, and eye‑catching glints keep your message clear and celebratory—ideal for social posts, promos, and year‑end greetings.
Similar templates
Best of Qwadro