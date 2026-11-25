Bring instant holiday cheer to your vertical stories with a playful Christmas motion title. Colorful ornaments tumble into frame as bold 3D letters bounce into place, creating a bright, festive look against a dark backdrop. Customize headline text, fonts, colors and glints, and fine‑tune fall speed and bounce for the perfect vibe. Ideal as a greeting card, story opener, or seasonal title overlay, this vibrant, cartoon‑leaning design keeps messages readable and eye‑catching on mobile. Add your music and brand colors to craft a cozy, cheerful Christmas moment in seconds.