Festive Yearfall 3 - Square
00:10 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
7exports
Share a polished holiday greeting in seconds. This festive square title card frames your message with bouncing ornaments, bright sparkles, and a central glass bauble for your logo. Bold, easy‑to‑read typography and vibrant colors pop against a dark background, perfect for social feeds. Customize titles, swap in your branding and adjust colors to match your seasonal style. Ideal as a Christmas greeting, opener, or closing stinger, it delivers cheerful motion and premium clarity for brands, creators, and agencies.
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