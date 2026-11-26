Share a polished holiday greeting in seconds. This festive square title card frames your message with bouncing ornaments, bright sparkles, and a central glass bauble for your logo. Bold, easy‑to‑read typography and vibrant colors pop against a dark background, perfect for social feeds. Customize titles, swap in your branding and adjust colors to match your seasonal style. Ideal as a Christmas greeting, opener, or closing stinger, it delivers cheerful motion and premium clarity for brands, creators, and agencies.