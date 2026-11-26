Share a festive vertical greeting that pops with colorful ornaments, bold holiday titles and a shiny glass bauble showcasing your logo. This playful 9:16 design is perfect for Stories and Reels, combining a vibrant palette with smooth slide-in and drift animations. Customize colors, text, and logo to create a brand-ready holiday message in minutes. Ideal for seasonal shoutouts, quick intros, and merry social posts, it pairs a dark backdrop with glossy highlights for extra contrast and charm.