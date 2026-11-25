Make your holiday message pop with a bold, festive motion title. This square template features colorful falling ornaments, twinkling accents, and a large, easy‑to‑read headline that stays center stage. Customize text and colors to match your brand and quickly create announcements, promos, or greetings that shine in social feeds. Playful bounces and smooth motion keep it lively while the dark backdrop boosts contrast for mobile. Perfect as a standalone title card, quick intro, or closing bumper for your seasonal content.