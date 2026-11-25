Bring holiday cheer to your vertical videos with a playful, story-ready motion title. Colorful Christmas ornaments tumble into frame as a bold, easy-to-read headline assembles with a fun bounce. A dark backdrop and vibrant accents ensure top-notch legibility on mobile. Perfect for greetings, announcements, and seasonal offers, this festive template keeps focus on your message while sparkles add a polished finish. Customize colors, text, and audio to match your brand and publish in minutes.