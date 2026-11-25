Share festive cheer with a playful motion title wrapped in colorful holiday ornaments and bright star accents. This greeting card video centers a bold headline while ornaments drift and bounce into place, finished with sparkling glints for extra shine. The flat, vibrant design pops against a dark backdrop, perfect for social feeds and seasonal promos. Customize colors, fonts, and message to match your brand and spread New Year joy in seconds. Ideal as a standalone holiday greeting or as a lively opener in your end‑of‑year content.