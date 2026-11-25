Bring holiday cheer to your Stories and Reels with a festive vertical motion title. Illustrated ornaments and stars tumble into frame as bold, 3D‑styled letters bounce into a cozy, playful headline. Subtle twinkle glints add sparkle while a dark, high‑contrast backdrop keeps everything crisp and readable. Easily customize colors, fonts, and letter shading to match your brand, and fine‑tune the gravity and shadow for the perfect vibe. Ideal for New Year and Christmas greetings, promotions, and seasonal social content.