Antenna Echo - Square

Bring your tracks to life with a cinematic, audio‑reactive visualizer. A central broadcast tower emits circular spectrum waves that pulse to your music, framed by mountains and a moody night sky. Clean titles and a timer keep your release info readable, while subtle VHS‑style grain adds texture. Perfect for music releases, teasers, and social posts, this square visualizer blends atmospheric style with digital precision. Customize colors, spectrum style, and frequency settings to match any genre and create a striking, broadcast‑inspired look for your next upload.