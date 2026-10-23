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Antenna Echo - Square - Original - Poster image

Antenna Echo - Square

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
Digital
Music
Broadcast waves
Audio reactive
7exports
rating
Bring your tracks to life with a cinematic, audio‑reactive visualizer. A central broadcast tower emits circular spectrum waves that pulse to your music, framed by mountains and a moody night sky. Clean titles and a timer keep your release info readable, while subtle VHS‑style grain adds texture. Perfect for music releases, teasers, and social posts, this square visualizer blends atmospheric style with digital precision. Customize colors, spectrum style, and frequency settings to match any genre and create a striking, broadcast‑inspired look for your next upload.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us