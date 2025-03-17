en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Creepy Drawings

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
15-30s
2K
Landscape
Halloween
Scary
Paper
Holidays
Dark
Cinematic
2D Motion Graphics
More details
Creepy Drawings - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:20
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
S_WorX profile image
Created by S_WorX
9exports
20 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
24fps
9images
1text
2fonts
2audios
Dare to delve into the eerie with our Creepy Drawings template. This ready-to-publish video captures the essence of horror, gradually revealing your custom logo, images, and text in a haunting spectacle. Immerse your audience in a chilling narrative, ideal for Halloween promotions or any project with a spine-chilling twist.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Haunted House Original theme video
Haunted House
Edit
By S_WorX
18s
1
6
9
With our Haunted House, immerse your audience in a tale of allure and suspense. This template perfectly sets the mood for edgy brand reveals or Halloween promotions with its haunting room ambience. Customize with your logo, text, and tagline, and play with colors and fonts to cast a spell on your viewers. Dare to captivate with a reveal that haunts the memory.
Sinister Blood Reveal Vampire Velvet theme video
Sinister Blood Reveal
Edit
By TippyTop
16s
6
4
17
Elevate the terror quotient with our Sinister Blood Reveal template. Experience the macabre as a sinister jack-o'-lantern explodes, drenching the screen in a cascade of crimson blood. Thick plumes of smoke shroud the scene, creating a spine-chilling atmosphere. This ready-to-publish video is perfect for intros, product launches, or standalone presentations. Customize it with your logo, tagline, text, colors, and fonts to create a hauntingly memorable visual experience. Unleash the darkness and elevate your brand's presence with this stunning reveal template.
Halloween Ghosts Original theme video
Halloween Ghosts
Edit
By S_WorX
16s
4
4
9
Introduce your content with a captivating title using our Halloween Ghosts template. With its professional design and customizable features, this multipurpose video is perfect for filmmakers, content creators, and marketers. Elevate your project by adding your own text, choosing from a variety of fonts, and adjusting colors to match your brand. Get ready to make a strong first impression and engage your audience with eye-catching titles that leave a lasting impact.
Eerie Midnight Original theme video
Eerie Midnight
Edit
By S_WorX
15s
4
4
11
Unleash the power of your title with our Eerie Midnight template. Immerse your audience in a haunting Halloween night as your text emerges against a backdrop of moonlight and a ghostly cemetery. Customize the text and colors to make your title uniquely yours. Whether you're a filmmaker, content creator, or marketer, this customizable template is perfect for creating a memorable introduction that captivates your audience's attention. Stand out from the crowd and make your videos unforgettable!
Creepy Halloween Jack-o-lantern Original theme video
Creepy Halloween Jack-o-lantern
Edit
By S_WorX
18s
5
4
13
Scary Halloween introduction to your videos!
The Mist Original theme video
The Mist
Edit
By S_WorX
25s
7
5
7
Open the gates to a cinematic journey with our mysterious misty forest reveal. Your message, delivered through elegant custom fonts, becomes the heart of a thrilling narrative. The Mist video template captivates viewers as they wander through an enigmatic scenery filled with fog and towering trees. Ideal for YouTube, Facebook, or any presentation, create a reveal that embodies suspense and sets the stage for your grand story.
Fractured Original theme video
Fractured
Edit
By S_WorX
19s
4
16
5
Dive into a world of suspense with our gripping titles template, perfect for your next thriller or horror project. This Fractured template's dark and gritty design elements create a setting that will have your audience on the edge of their seats. With easy customization of text, fonts, and colors, your titles will not only captivate but also complement your content's eerie atmosphere seamlessly.
Dark Wall Intro Original theme video
Dark Wall Intro
Edit
By S_WorX
20s
4
8
5
Creepy intro for your videos.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us