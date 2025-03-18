en
Creepy Drawings - Square

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
15-30s
Square
Halloween
Scary
Paper
Holidays
Dark
Cinematic
2D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Creepy Drawings - Square - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:20
S_WorX profile image
Created by S_WorX
27 exports
20 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
24fps
9 images
1 text
2 fonts
2 audios
Dare to delve into the eerie with our Creepy Drawings template. This ready-to-publish video captures the essence of horror, gradually revealing your custom logo, images, and text in a haunting spectacle. Immerse your audience in a chilling narrative, ideal for Halloween promotions or any project with a spine-chilling twist.
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Haunted House - Square Original theme video
Haunted House - Square
By S_WorX
18s
2
6
9
With our Haunted House, immerse your audience in a tale of allure and suspense. This template perfectly sets the mood for edgy brand reveals or Halloween promotions with its haunting room ambience. Customize with your logo, text, and tagline, and play with colors and fonts to cast a spell on your viewers. Dare to captivate with a reveal that haunts the memory.
Dark Wall Intro - Square Original theme video
Dark Wall Intro - Square
By S_WorX
20s
3
8
5
From the shadows to the spotlight, our Dark Wall Intro template is the ultimate attention-grabber for your videos. Spine-tingling animations create a lingering suspense, unveiling your logo and tagline in an atmosphere of intrigue. Perfect for intros, outros, or as a singular statement, you can tailor the creepiness to your brand's palette with customizable colors, fonts, and timings. Ready to make an impact? Your unforgettable reveal awaits.
Grim Welcome - Square Original theme video
Grim Welcome - Square
By S_WorX
18s
6
4
8
Dare your viewers to follow the trail with our spine-chilling Grim Welcome reveal video. The scene is set with eerie footsteps and a sinister trail of blood, culminating at a bone-chilling doorway. Each element is infused with terror, inviting a powerful introduction to your darkest content. Customization is simple yet effective, allowing for the seamless integration of your brand details.
Halloween Ghosts - Square Original theme video
Halloween Ghosts - Square
By S_WorX
16s
4
4
9
Introduce your content with a captivating title using our Halloween Ghosts template. With its professional design and customizable features, this multipurpose video is perfect for filmmakers, content creators, and marketers. Elevate your project by adding your own text, choosing from a variety of fonts, and adjusting colors to match your brand. Get ready to make a strong first impression and engage your audience with eye-catching titles that leave a lasting impact.
Eerie Midnight - Square Original theme video
Eerie Midnight - Square
By S_WorX
15s
4
4
11
Unleash the power of your title with our Eerie Midnight template. Immerse your audience in a haunting Halloween night as your text emerges against a backdrop of moonlight and a ghostly cemetery. Customize the text and colors to make your title uniquely yours. Whether you're a filmmaker, content creator, or marketer, this customizable template is perfect for creating a memorable introduction that captivates your audience's attention. Stand out from the crowd and make your videos unforgettable!
Vintage Horror Tales - Square Original theme video
Vintage Horror Tales - Square
By S_WorX
20s
4
10
6
Step into the eerie world of vintage horror with our Vintage Horror Tales. This template takes inspiration from classic horror storytelling, bringing a nostalgic and spine-chilling atmosphere to your project's introduction. As the intro unfolds, the screen flickers with an aged film effect, transporting viewers back in time. The scene is set with worn textures, reminiscent of old film reels. Creeping shadows dance across the screen, enhancing the sense of suspense and foreboding. The text, appears in a vintage font that adds a touch of authenticity to the overall aesthetic.
Creepy Halloween Jack-o-lantern - Square Original theme video
Creepy Halloween Jack-o-lantern - Square
By S_WorX
18s
5
4
13
Create an eerie vibe for your brand with this surprising twist on a classic reveal. A shadow looms over with a knife in hand. As tension builds, the scene unveils a pumpkin carving in anticipation. Ideal for seasonal campaigns or making a bold statement, this thriller of a template leaves a lasting impression.
Halloween Scary Pumpkins - Square Original Theme theme video
Halloween Scary Pumpkins - Square
By milinkovic
20s
6
5
15
Dive into the spirit of Halloween with our frightful Halloween Scary Pumpkins, as scary pumpkins carve out your logo with bone-chilling precision. Perfect for seasonal promos or captivating social media, this customizable template lets you tweak the color scheme and text for that perfect, eerie vibe. Deliver a haunting message that sticks with a video sure to send shivers down the spine of your audience!
