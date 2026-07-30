Source Code - Square

Give your brand a high-tech edge with a fast, glitchy logo reveal set against a field of glowing binary code. This square intro/outro delivers punchy headline beats, scanning bars, and a final logo lockup with a website line. Easily customize four headline texts, your logo, colors, and audio to match any technology, cybersecurity, or developer content. The dark neon palette, digital UI vibes, and energetic motion make it ideal for social posts, promos, streams, and channel branding. Create an eye‑catching opener that feels like it’s straight from the command line—clean, bold, and unmistakably tech.