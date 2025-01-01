Try for free
undefined

sergeyeremeew555

Portfolio
Template type
Energy Explosion Original theme video
Energy Explosion
Edit
By sergeyeremeew555
10s
9
4
14
Make a spectacular appearance of your logo or text from an exploding ball of energy.
Powerful Logo Original theme video
Powerful Logo
Edit
By sergeyeremeew555
10s
7
4
11
Show off your Powerful Logo over scorched earth and flowing magma! This spectacular opener will style your logo into a 3D metallic plate, giving you control over many colors and effects featured in the animation.
Vortex Fire Logo Original theme video
Vortex Fire Logo
Edit
By sergeyeremeew555
11s
5
4
11
Vortex Fire Logo is an impressive template that will spectacularly reveal your logo of trails of fire and smoke. The template has extensive appearance customization options.
Epic Logo Silver Logo theme video
Epic Logo
Edit
By sergeyeremeew555
14s
5
3
13
Epic Logo reveal is a stylish and smoothly animated dark style template that will show your animated logo from a beautiful shimmering bokeh. A modern and elegant intro video, perfect for movie trailers, promos, commercials, Youtube intros, business presentations, vlogs...
Lightning Logo Cyan Color theme video
Lightning Logo
Edit
By sergeyeremeew555
13s
8
4
11
Spectacular appearance of the logo from bright flashes of lightning.
Destruction Logo Original theme video
Destruction Logo
Edit
By sergeyeremeew555
11s
6
3
13
Destruction Logo is a spectacular emergence of your logo from a disintegrating sphere.
Digital Opener Original theme video
Digital Opener
Edit
By sergeyeremeew555
10s
24
9
9
Digital Opener is a dynamic intro to your videos.
Luxury logo Original theme video
Luxury logo
Edit
By sergeyeremeew555
9s
8
4
11
Luxurious logo intro that assembles your logo out of molecule-like particles. Perfect for gaming intros and high-end brands this shiny intro features two customizable colors with a deep impact on the look and feel of the animation.
Premium Logo Original theme video
Premium Logo
Edit
By sergeyeremeew555
11s
7
3
8
Give your logo a luxurious premium look with this template.
Shatter Logo Original theme video
Shatter Logo
Edit
By sergeyeremeew555
12s
7
4
11
An effective look for your logo or text that will appear as a result of surface decay.
Cinematic Logo Blue theme video
Cinematic Logo
Edit
By sergeyeremeew555
12s
6
3
11
Cinematic Logo spectacular appearance of yours with animated neon rays along the contour of the logo.
Steel Magic Logo Original theme video
Steel Magic Logo
Edit
By sergeyeremeew555
6s
2
3
11
Make a spectacular magical appearance of your logo with this template.
Economic Logo Original theme video
Economic Logo
Edit
By sergeyeremeew555
13s
5
3
13
An elegant introduction to your finance-themed videos.
Advect Spheres Logo Original theme video
Advect Spheres Logo
Edit
By sergeyeremeew555
8s
7
3
13
The spectacular appearance of your logo from a large number of small spheres that fly apart in an invisible stream.
