A Motion graphic designer with 12+ years of experience with exceptional 2D and 3D motion design creativity and production skills.
10s
3
2
8
Behold the mesmerizing beauty of our logo as it rotates in a captivating infinite loop. With each turn, the reflective surface captures and refracts light, creating a stunning display of color and motion. 3D Infinity Loop is flawless design and symmetry represents our commitment to perfection and attention to detail. Its eternal rotation symbolizes our never-ending pursuit of excellence and innovation. Join us on this journey of endless possibility, as we continue to push boundaries and redefine what's possible.
2h
7
4
32
Set the stage for your music with a twist of nostalgia using our Cassette Lyrics template. A vintage cassette tape spins to the rhythm of your track, its digital screen pulsing with the beat. Seamlessly customize with your logo, lyrics, and brand colors to enhance any song or performance, ready to publish on your favorite streaming platforms.
10s
3
2
7
Enter the world of sleek sophistication with our Glossy Reflection Loop. A glossy surface captures the essence of light and reflects your logo with a captivating shine. With each loop, the reflection dances gracefully, showcasing your brand in a mesmerizing display of elegance. The glossy finish adds a touch of professionalism and modernity, making your logo shine with a polished allure. Prepare to captivate your audience with a loop that embodies the essence of refinement and sophistication, leaving a lasting impression that lingers in their minds.
6s
6
3
13
Get ready for an exhilarating ride as our energetic logo takes off on a fast, diagonal flight. With lightning speed, it cuts through the air, leaving behind a trail of motion and energy. The dynamic movement and sharp angles symbolize our commitment to innovation and progress, pushing boundaries and breaking through limitations. Join us on this high-speed journey, as we soar to new heights and set the standard for excellence in our industry. Let our energetic logo lead the way, and together, we'll achieve greatness.
6s
6
3
13
6s
5
3
13
6s
5
3
13
9s
5
3
4
As the digital world comes to life, a cyberpunk neon landscape unfolds before your eyes. Glowing pixelated glitches ignite the screen, revealing a stunningly surreal visual feast. Like particles in motion, streams of light and color swirl around, creating an electrifying atmosphere that feels both chaotic and beautiful. With every glitch and flicker, your logo emerges in all its neon glory, a beacon in this dark, futuristic realm. This is a cyberpunk dream brought to life, a stunning tribute to the power of technology and imagination.
10s
2
3
4
A brand is nothing without the people who trust it. Drawing inspiration from Michelangelo's "Creation of Adam", 3D Simple Touch Logo will animate a 3D model based on the outline of your brand logo and then bring it to life with the touch of a human hand. Customize with an optional font and few different colors for a quick, impressive logo animation.
2h
4
5
47
Immerse listeners in the flow of your music with this Chromatic Smea Lyrics Video template. Featuring entrancing chromatic smears and vibrant light effects, it transforms your song into a captivating visual narrative. Tailor the font, colors, and animations to match your style and elevate your track's presence across digital platforms with a professionally polished, ready-to-publish video.
8s
4
3
3
Turn your logo into a 3D Logo Outline and make a beautiful, minimalist logo animation for all your branded content. The animation will automatically conform to the outline of you logo, making a unique opener for every brand. Change the font or colors with quick and accessible customization options.
9s
4
3
6
An elegant 3d intro video template with a cool looking ad creatively animated logo reveal. A perfect opener for any type of content, from corporate videos and HR communications to YouTube vlogs, streaming and gaming highlights. Simply upload your logo, enter a tagline and watch as your logo is formed through stylish animations.
2h
4
5
37
Step into the digital age with RoboWave Visualizer and turn your music into a pulsating visual experience. The half-human, half-robot protagonist and his laser light glasses sync perfectly with your beats. Customize with your personal flair through logos, text, and animations, setting your content in a neon-electric dreamscape that hooks viewers and amplifies your musical creations.
6s
2
3
3
Simple and elegant Logo with flying animation that brings out your logo in a very creative way.
Simple and clean logo reveal with animating glass effect, the best way to present your corporate logo
11s
2
3
7
It is a useful resource for businesses and individuals who want to create a visually stunning introduction for their logo and make it stand out from the competition. The template's use of chromatic flares and shockwave effects adds a touch of creativity and excitement to the animation, making it more engaging and memorable for viewers. Overall, the clean logo reveal intro animation video template is a valuable asset for anyone looking to create a powerful and impactful introduction for their brand.
8s
4
3
7
Build your brand from color and light inside Rainbow Warp. A stream of high-speed light beams whiz by and accrue on the surface of your logo in this fast, energetic opener.
6s
21
5
25
Simple and Elegant Liquid Logo for your brand!
9s
2
3
5
Sexy and elegant smoke logo reveal.
6s
2
3
6
Get ready for a heart-pumping football experience as our Epic Football Reveal takes center stage. Emerging from the thick fog of the field, our logo symbolizes the grit, determination, and passion of the game. Above, thunderclouds gather, representing the fierce competition and electrifying energy of the sport.
12s
4
2
5
Step into the spotlight with the Bright Path Reveal template, where your brand takes center stage in an elegant, dark tunnel illuminated by lights from the sides and below. This high-definition reveal makes every aspect of your logo shine, perfectly reflecting the polished professionalism of your image. Customize with your logo and fonts for an unforgettable entrance on YouTube, presentations, or anywhere you need to leave a glossy, lasting impression.
2h
3
4
32
Turn up the funk with our Funky Groove Disco Lyrics template. Experience the disco era come to life as vibrant visuals and animated lyrics give your music a touch of funky flair. Whether you're a musician or content creator, this multipurpose video offers the perfect blend of audio and visual storytelling. Customize colors, animation, video, text, and fonts to reflect the essence of your song and create an immersive experience for your listeners. Elevate your music with this electrifying lyrics video template.
29s
9
19
14
Creat app promo for youtube, play store, and AppStore
26s
21
16
9
Modern travel slideshow with elegant transitions.
Fast 3D outline and elegantly clean intro.
7s
3
3
5
Fill the outline of your logo or text with paint in Glowing Outline Fill Reveal — a minimalistic, beautifully animated template. Customize the color, add your logo and create the prefect clean opener for various types of content.
2h
6
4
36
Bring your music to life with our Neon Rainstorm Beats template. Watch as vibrant neon elements and cascading raindrops intertwine with pulsating beats, creating an immersive visual experience. This music visualizer features a customizable design with options to showcase your logo, customize colors, and include text. Elevate your music's impact and engage your audience across social media and streaming platforms. Unleash your creativity with this mesmerizing template.
2h
6
4
36
2h
5
2
10
Dive into the rhythm of your music with a visually captivating lyric video. Our versatile Lens Lyrics template lets you pair lyrics with dynamic animations to capture your audience's attention, in a format that fits perfectly on YouTube and social media. Tailor text, fonts, and colors to your song's mood and create a memorable experience for your listeners with a seamless, widescreen lyrical journey.
2h
4
4
20
Based on a portable speaker, this beat visualizer will very literally bounce to your beats. Animated spectrums will follow the tune in concentric circles around the speaker to create a beatiful visual for your music. Deeply customizable with 10 colors, frequency ranges and more.
12s
2
3
7
Reveal your logo in the light spiral of the abstract universe.
2h
5
4
33
Animate your lyrics with a splash of whimsy and a burst of 3D Cartoon Lyrics! Our immersive template lets your words take center stage in a custom-designed animation wonderland. From upbeat anthems to soul-stirring ballads, transform your track into a visual feast that complements the rhythm and mood. With easy-to-add personal touches like logos and custom colors, your lyric video will resonate with fans old and new.
6s
4
2
7
Imprint your brand in metallic letters on a leather background with this Luxurious Metal Reveal.
36s
9
25
10
Neon App Promo is a modern and stylish video ad template made to showcase your app and features, but also websites, services, products, special offers, and collections. The professional design makes sure your media is highlighted and showcased, but it’s your messages that have the greatest impact on the audience.
7s
6
3
9
Cozy atmosphere, pines, presents and a lovely reveal.
5s
7
3
6
Fast glitch logo intro to present your gaming channel.
7s
2
3
2
Elegant Dark Glossy Logo rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
2s
2
2
9
Take your streaming game up a notch. Brand your Twitch stream in style with Stream Stinger Transition a colorful, snappy stream stinger featuring a glowing logo and hand-drawn lightning animation. Customize all colors in the animation and the glow effects.
6s
2
3
2
Step into a neon-drenched future where possibilities ignite with vibrant energy. Watch as a mesmerizing digital canvas unfolds before your eyes, revealing a breathtaking spectacle of dynamic pixels with Electro Neon Revive. From the depths of darkness, these radiant building blocks of light awaken, illuminating the space with an electrifying display of pulsating colors. Experience the pulsating rhythm of a futuristic symphony as each pixel dances in harmony, creating a spellbinding journey into the realms of the digital frontier.
2h
3
2
37
Stunning lyrics template that captures the beauty of a sunset over the ocean, with the sky blending seamlessly into the water on the horizon. The template features a clean and modern design, with elegant typography and subtle animations that enhance the visual experience. It's the perfect choice for musicians and songwriters who want to showcase their lyrics in a visually stunning way that evokes a sense of tranquility and harmony. Whether you're a singer-songwriter, a band, or a music producer, "Horizon Harmony" will help you bring your lyrics to life in a way that is both captivating and memorable
2h
5
5
43
Experience the melancholic serenity of a rainy drive as your song's lyrics come to life on a digital display. Our horizontal lyric video template is the canvas for your musical storytelling. It's fully customizable with text, fonts, and vivid animations, transforming your song into a visual masterpiece that will enthrall web audiences on any video platform.
8s
4
3
4
Clean Glossy Outline is a minimalist logo animation that works in the contours of your brand. A 3D effect is drawn from the outlines and then your brand gets stamped onto a solid background with a glossy stroke effect.
Corporate Logo Reveal with an awesome atmosphere and dynamic lens flares and that elegantly light up and reveal your logo.
8s
5
3
7
Cinematic light Logo for your mysterious brand.
2h
3
3
30
Electrify your music with the Board Music Visualizer, a hi-tech electronic board pulsing to the beat of your track. Seamlessly integrate your logo, match the text and colors to your album art, and watch as the core power-boost sparkles uniquely to each rhythm. Perfect for YouTube or live performances, elevate your musical presentation with this state-of-the-art visualizer.
8s
4
3
4
Amazing Cinematic Neon Logo!
7s
4
3
8
3D Glow Logo is an awesome extruded logo intro.
6s
5
3
4
Brace yourself for a glimpse into the future with the futuristic glitchy reveal, Quantum Flux. Experience a captivating journey through time and space as reality fractures and glitches in mesmerizing patterns. Watch as a futuristic world unfolds before your eyes, with glitchy effects unveiling glimpses of a dynamic and ever-evolving universe. Immerse yourself in the pulsating energy and sleek aesthetics of this visual showcase, where technology and imagination merge in a captivating display of futurism.
2h
3
4
34
Step into the digital realm with our futuristic Lyrics template. Immerse your track with Cyber Head Lyrics in a world where cyber characters get lost in the rhythm, offering viewers a perfect blend of audio and visuals. Easily add your music and customize text, colors, and fonts to match your style. Ideal for streaming platforms, this horizontal video makes your soundtracks visual masterpieces.
2h
6
2
15
Fuel your music with motion in Race Lyrics, where powerful lyrics meet the rush of a speedy car animation. The enticing blend of 2D and 3D visuals with customizable elements creates a unique lyric video for any platform, ready to captivate and energize your listeners.
6s
3
6
5
Fast Glitch Logo
Subtly welcome one of the holiest months with Ramadan Greetings Logo - Horizontal. Choose one of four common greetings or write your own. Ramadan kareem.
The video starts with scattered light rays converging to create the outline of the logo, which gradually becomes more defined. The light rays come from various angles, creating a sense of depth and dimensionality. As the logo emerges, its colors become more vibrant and pronounced, culminating in a bright, glowing logo. The video aims to build anticipation and excitement, ending with a tagline or call to action. Overall, the effect is visually stunning and dramatic.
7s
2
3
5
13s
5
4
8
Premium Light Rays Logo with elegant particles.
10s
5
3
6
Simple, waving and glossy logo reveal that brings out your logo in a very captivating way with liquid effect.
2h
3
3
40
Set your music apart with a delightful blend of nature and tech. Our futuristic monitor, nestled in a serene garden, visualizes your beats with stylish lyrics and a vibrant spectrum. It's not just a video; it's a musical journey. Customize with your text, fonts, and colors to match your tune's vibe, and prepare to enchant your audience with a harmonious spectacle.
7s
2
3
3
Chromatic Glitchy Reveal is a dynamic and modern template that combines glitchy and chromatic effects to reveal your logo in a unique way. The animation starts with a dark and digital background, and as the glitchy pixels start to shine, a chromatic light reveals your logo. The glitchy effects and the chromatic colors create an edgy and futuristic look, perfect for a tech-related brand or a cutting-edge product.
8s
2
4
10
Animated dots circle around each other and then implode to reveal your logo.
Simple and clean stroke Logo reveal with ripple effect
6s
23
4
7
A 3D logo animation that reveals your logo in a mysterious fashion, turning from a liquid, unstructured turmoil, to the solid and dependable structure that your brand has come to be. Simply upload your logo and enter the 2 taglines for a professional intro video for any kind of content.
11s
5
3
5
Dramatic door open logo reveal.
7s
22
3
4
Dark elegant metallic logo on a leather flag. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
6s
21
3
5
RGB Glitch Logo
14s
4
4
4
Show your message with this festive story animation!
11s
24
4
13
Greet one of the holiest months with Ramadan Intro. Create your own abstract night sky and decorate it with some lovely Fanous. Ramadan mubarak.
11s
24
4
12
11s
24
4
12
5s
5
3
6
Strobing lights reveal.
10s
5
13
20
Apex Legends Stream Screen
2s
1
2
2
Apex Legends Stinger Transition
10s
1
2
10
Apex Legends Alert Overlay
10s
1
1
14
Apex Legends Webcam Overlay. Use Render Mode - Alpha option to output Alpha for your streaming software so the edges of your webcam are all cut out.
10s
2
3
4
Simple architecture logo build process.
9s
2
3
4
Simple Chromatic Logo reveal for your elegant brand!
7s
2
3
9
A colorful and cartoony logo animation perfect as an intro for any light-hearted YouTube content. Customize every color in the video easily with our online intro editor, and type a powerful tagline to engage your audience.
14s
4
6
8
Type 3 words and reveal your logo with style!
6s
5
3
5
Glitch your Logo!
10s
6
10
9
Show off your T-shirt designs in a whole new light with our Rotating T-Shirt Mockup template. Ideal for e-commerce and social media, this looped template spins your product in full, lush detail. Ready for integration into your larger video project, it's perfect for attracting fashion-forward customers. Add your logo, text, and preferred colors to create an immersive experience that sells.
7s
5
3
5
A professional neon Logo in a cinematic environment.
3s
1
3
11
Spiffy, snazzy, bombastic titles inspired by the legendary anchorman — Ron Burgundy.
8s
21
5
6
Elegant clean flipping logo for your awesome brand.
12s
7
6
2
Invite friends and family for new years eve or christmas with this cute instagram story animation!
10s
4
3
9
Fun Minimal Elements Logo intro for your production needs.
10s
2
5
11
Show your message trough the neon signs story animation!
23s
21
11
5
Film Family Slideshow is a beautiful film strip animated slideshow to present your amazing memories! Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
7s
2
3
4
Spin that cooking pan of vegetables and your logo! Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
6s
2
3
5
Paint your square logo in few brush strokes.
6s
2
3
6
An elegant logo intro that oozes professionalism.
11s
3
4
5
3D Modern & Minimal Logo
9s
2
3
4
The dramatic logo reveals from the darkness.
5s
2
3
6
Animate your logo with a splash!
Abstract cosmic impact reveal.
5s
3
3
5
Simple and effective chromatic aberration logo intro.
9s
2
3
3
Cinematic Opener
9s
4
3
4
Particles Action Logo intro
7s
2
3
6
Unique fast lights sketch out your logo quickly in a powerful video opener.
15s
4
3
5
Reversed Explosion Logo
6s
4
3
5
Fast Rotating Logo with clean and minimal looking.
8s
2
3
5
Ambiental cinematic opener.
7s
5
3
4
Sketch Logo Reveal template with a professional-looking and dynamically animated logo reveal
6s
2
3
3
Elegant Dark Logo Reveal is a simple-looking animation with a glass slices effect.
7s
2
3
5
Lovely colorful logo intro!
4s
23
3
4
Unveil your brand with a mesmerizing twist using this Fabric Reveal template. Your logo, woven onto a dynamic waving fabric, rotates into reality, capturing the essence of craftsmanship and brand solidity.