Melt the colors with your beats in the Chromatic Madness music visualizer! This template has many impactful design controls to help produce a video that is uniquely yours. Browse through various available themes to get a sense of it's versatility, and then go in and customize it to your heart's content. Decide if you’d like to use a logo or text and watch them reacting to the music with a glitchy animation. Use a photo or video background or just paint a solid color or gradient. Before you get to editing, remember one thing: “...between black and white there throbs the universe of chromatic phenomena!”