Bring your song to life with a square, animated lyric video featuring a walking illustrated character, parallax crowd depth, and clean, minimal typography. Subtitles sync to your audio while subtle, audio‑reactive exposure pulses add atmosphere. Customize fonts, colors, logo, and artist details for a cohesive music release or social post. The calm motion, depth‑of‑field layers, and lo‑fi vibe keep focus on the words, making this ideal for singles, teasers, and feed videos where lyrics lead. Fast to personalize, polished on delivery.