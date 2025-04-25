en
Story Scope

Templates
/
Slideshow
30-60s
2K
Landscape
Modern
Simple
Minimalist
Music
Gaming
Education
Financial Services
More details
Story Scope - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:36
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
CuteRabbit profile image
Created by CuteRabbit
23exports
36 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
60fps
4videos
7texts
1font
1audio
Effortlessly narrate your story with the Story Scope template that showcases minimal elegance and focuses on your content. Ideal for various purposes, from marketing campaigns to personal memoirs, this slideshow template is designed for those who desire a polished look. Customize with your own videos, images, text, and a splash of color to echo your brand's voice or personal taste. Captivate your audience with a visually delightful and professional-looking video.
