Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Create immersive stream overlay visuals in your browser

Videobolt's online maker puts cinematic-quality animated overlays, alerts and scenes just a click away. Go from boring stream to standout show in minutes.
Start creating
4.6
2,600+ reviews
More details
Best Music Visualizer Templates for YouTube & Artists video

Why your stream overlay needs an upgrade

Stream overlays are the visual armor of any broadcast. They signal you mean business whether you're live on YouTube, Twitch, or anywhere else. They're how you frame your camera, show alerts, hype chat, or drop sponsors. A sharp stream overlay keeps your channel looking pro, helps you stand out in crowded feeds, and builds your channel with every viewer. Still, most overlays you find are cookie-cutter or need wrestling with clunky software.

Videobolt flips the script. This is the only stream overlay maker where you're backed by a library of pro-level designs: think 3D, Glitch, Minimal, Neon, Cyberpunk, Clean, Grunge or even Cinematic overlays — ready to customize on the spot. No design skills or editing suite required. Plug in your colors, logo, and social handles right in your browser and export overlays that look as sharp as your gameplay. Updates take seconds, not hours.

Explore stream overlay templates that stand out

From glitchy 3D to cyberpunk neon, Videobolt has a stream overlay template for every vibe. Pick your favorite, start customizing, and watch your stream come alive.
on air
Stream screen
Minimal
Stinger transition
Gaming
Digital banner
Looping
Webcam frame
Full-screen wipe
Stream alert
Cozy
Social icons
Webcam overlay
Warzone Ghost Streaming
By MissMotion
Edit
2K
00:19
Warzone Ghost Streaming Original theme video
COD Stream
By S_WorX
Edit
2K
00:30
COD Stream Original theme video
Silent Radio
By S_WorX
Edit
2K
00:26
Silent Radio Original theme video
Fallout Stream
By S_WorX
Edit
2K
00:10
Fallout Stream Original theme video
Browse all templates

How to create your stream overlay with Videobolt

Three easy steps from blank to brilliance
SHOWTIME
Browsing stream overlay templates in Videobolt library

Choose a template

Jump into Videobolt's stream overlay library and pick out a style that fits your channel. With cinematic, digital and retro overlays to choose from, finding your signature look takes less than a minute.
01

Customize your look

Easily swap in your channel name, logo, colors and graphics. It's as simple as typing and uploading-no stressful edits or steep learning curves. See your changes live and tweak every detail. Your brand, your stream overlay, your way.
02
Stream overlay customization interface
Exporting completed stream overlay design

Download and stream

Export your finished overlay in high fidelity, 100% stream-ready. Import it to OBS, Streamlabs or your favorite tool and go live like a pro. Updates for your next stream are just a click away.
03
Get started

Features that streamers actually want

Because overlays should work as hard as you do
the good stuff
Cinematic-quality overlay designs
Why settle for flat, generic overlays? Videobolt's stream overlay templates are built by studio-level designers behind TV and film graphics. You get overlays in stunning styles — like 3D, glitch, neon and cyberpunk — so your stream looks truly unique, every time.
Browser-based editing for speed
No more downloading heavy software or waiting for updates. With Videobolt, you design your stream overlay directly in your browser. It's fast, responsive and works on any device-so you can update your stream on the fly.
Seamless integration with streaming tools
All downloads come in clean, optimized format-ready for OBS, Streamlabs, Twitch Studio, or YouTube streaming. Need transparent video or animated overlays? Videobolt exports exactly what streamers need, minus the hassles.
Works with more than overlays
Go beyond overlays-Videobolt's templates cover intros, logo reveals, YouTube outros, merch mockups and more. All with the same drag-and-drop simplicity. Build your whole stream-from intro splash to overlays-without extra tools or brain melt.

Who gets the most out of stream overlays?

Streamers, creators, and any channel craving polish
your squad
Twitch streamers
Give your Twitch channel pro-level graphics — alerts, info bars, webcam frames — without expensive designers. Get stream overlays that stand out from the crowd.
YouTube creators
Make your live broadcasts feel like big-budget shows. With unique overlays, your intros, intermissions and outros get instant pro polish-perfect for audience retention.
Esports & tournaments
Run flawless live events with overlays that manage scoreboards, leaderboards, and sponsor spots. Quick changes let your stream adapt to every moment without missing a beat.
Podcast & talk shows
Bring structure and style to interviews or panel streams. On-screen overlays help you highlight topics, speakers, and sponsors without losing your audience's attention.
Brands & agencies
Deliver top-tier overlays for clients or campaigns in minutes, not days. Videobolt's overlays keep every project on brand, on time, and budget-friendly.
New streamers
Jumpstart your channel. Even if you're starting from zero, professional overlays make your stream stand out immediately-no design skills or paid plugins necessary.

Discover more ways to wow your audience

See what else Videobolt can do for your stream
dig deeper
Intro Maker
Create cinematic intros for any project in minutes
Photo Video Maker
Turn your photos into show-stopping videos in minutes.
Music Visualizer
Bring your music alive with a custom visualizer video
Promo Videos
Create premium promo videos that get attention
Outro Maker
Create your perfect outro in just minutes
Logo Animation
Create unforgettable logo animations in seconds
Mockup Generator
Drop your brand, product, or app into stunning 3D or animated mockup
Motion Graphics
Transform ideas into stunning motion graphics

Stream Overlays FAQ

Get the details on stream overlay creation, downloading and setup
ask away
How do I create a stream overlay?
With Videobolt, just pick a template from the stream overlay library, customize it in your browser, and export it. No design or coding skills needed-just creativity and a few clicks.
What makes a stream overlay effective?
A great stream overlay reinforces your brand, highlights key info (like alerts or social handles), and doesn't distract. Videobolt templates keep your overlay both eye-catching and functional for any streaming platform.
Can I use stream overlays on Twitch or YouTube Live?
Yes, Videobolt stream overlays are export-ready for OBS, Streamlabs and YouTube. Download the overlay, then add to your streaming software just like any other visual source.
Can I update my overlay for every stream?
Yes, your work is always saved in your Videobolt account. Edit and reuse overlays or remix the design for special streams-switch out assets as needed before exporting.
Are Videobolt overlays customizable?
Absolutely. You can change colors, upload your logo, tweak alerts, adjust opacity, and switch up animated elements for a fully personal overlay that matches your channel.
What size should my stream overlay be?
Most streaming overlays are designed for 1920x1080 (Full HD), but Videobolt offers overlays in multiple resolutions, including HD and 4K, so your overlays always look sharp on any device.
What formats are stream overlays available in?
Videobolt exports stream overlays as MOVs, WebMs or MP4s-perfect for OBS, Streamlabs, XSplit and more. Pick the format that works best for your setup.
Will overlays have a watermark?
Once you purchase or subscribe, overlays export watermark-free in full HD or 4K. You can preview all edits before you buy.

Loved by streamers everywhere

Streamers talk - here's what they're saying
cheers
This video maker is great for a turnkey application where you just drop in content and get an amazing end product. It's also very reasonably priced for the year for unlimited use. I have a marketing company I use and they would charge me thousands for similar output.
Jeffrey Lenderman, USA
I really enjoy creating video content with Videobolt. Easy to create and download HD videos. They have so many templates to choose from. I'm always looking for their new templates and they seem to add more every day. From quick logo reveals and a ton of mockups you can easily create, to longer slideshows with photos and videos you import into the edit along with adding your specific text and logos, they have it all.
Anthony Handlon, USA
I was looking for an easy way to create just the right intro to my videos. With Videobolt's animation maker, I was able to find the template I liked, and then modify it with my own assets to create something that was unique to my brand, and allows me to stand proud with my videos.
Shawn Bergeson, USA

Level up your streaming know-how

Check out guides and resources from Videobolt experts
pro moves
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Get inspired
byVuk Radovanović
Discover how the animated Starfield logo subtly revealed game secrets, embodying the storytelling power of animation in branding.
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How to
byPetar Drndarević
Discover thousands of professionally designed motion graphic templates to improve the production value of your videos.
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Get inspired
byPetar Drndarević
Create customized overlays for streaming on Twitch and other popular platforms to increase interactions and engage more followers.

Ready to upgrade your stream overlay?

No credit card needed.
next level
Start for free
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us