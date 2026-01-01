Create immersive stream overlay visuals in your browser

Stream overlays are the visual armor of any broadcast. They signal you mean business whether you're live on YouTube, Twitch, or anywhere else. They're how you frame your camera, show alerts, hype chat, or drop sponsors. A sharp stream overlay keeps your channel looking pro, helps you stand out in crowded feeds, and builds your channel with every viewer. Still, most overlays you find are cookie-cutter or need wrestling with clunky software.

Videobolt flips the script. This is the only stream overlay maker where you're backed by a library of pro-level designs: think 3D, Glitch, Minimal, Neon, Cyberpunk, Clean, Grunge or even Cinematic overlays — ready to customize on the spot. No design skills or editing suite required. Plug in your colors, logo, and social handles right in your browser and export overlays that look as sharp as your gameplay. Updates take seconds, not hours.