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Logo animation that makes your brand stick

Transform your logo into cinematic animations. Stand out on YouTube, social media or anywhere your brand lives. Start fast, look pro.
Animate my logo
4.6
2,600+ reviews
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Best Music Visualizer Templates for YouTube & Artists video

Turn static logo design into a story

Animated logos grab attention, build recognition and add emotion where static design stops. Motion driven logo reveals make every intro, outro and reel feel intentional and alive. Videobolt lets you animate your logo online – fast, customizable and automatically rendered in studio quality. No software, no editing skills, just your logo in motion.
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A selection of Videobolt logo animation templates – cinematic, minimalist, and glitch styles showing how brands come to life through motion.

How your logo comes to life

Logo animations differ in how they reveal your brand. Choose the motion that matches your story.
MECHANICS
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Logo builds from rotating pieces and snapping extrusions – dynamic mechanical motion that feels precise, engineered, and deliberate.

Mechanical and Fragment Logo Assembly

Logos are pieced together from flying fragments, rotating slices or snapping extrusions. The motion feels engineered and deliberate, like machinery assembling your identity. These templates turn mechanical precision into a visual metaphor for structure, craft and reliability.
01

Particle and Elemental Logo Formation

Fire, smoke, glitter or energy fields swirl and explode until the logo emerges. Each effect transforms raw motion into visual impact – powerful, fluid, and cinematic. Perfect for tech brands, sports teams, entertainment channels or event intros that need to radiate energy.
02
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Logo forms from fire, smoke, and glittering particles – cinematic energy and natural elements that bring visual power and movement.
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Logo traced by glowing lines and light trails – a technical, elegant reveal that draws each contour before solidifying the mark.

Outline Tracing and Write-On Logo Reveals

Lines, strokes and trails draw the logo before it solidifies. This mechanic evokes drafting, blueprinting, or neon wiring – a satisfying build that celebrates precision. It’s the art of creation in motion – where every curve and contour unfolds with intent, tracing the moment your brand takes form.
03

Glitch and Digital Distortion Logo Animation

Logos appear through digital chaos – pixel noise, scan lines, RGB splits and strobing artifacts that tear across the frame. The motion feels fast, raw, and electric, perfect for gaming, tech, and modern content creators. It’s the aesthetic of interference turned into identity.
04
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Mashup of logo templates built from pixel noise, scanlines and RGB splits – distorted digital effects turning errors into style
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Logo emerges from flipping or morphing objects – search bars, cubes, and interfaces transforming into bold brand identities.

Transformative Logo Reveals

Objects and interfaces flip, morph or interact to form your logo. A search bar, a cube, or even a cartoon prop becomes the stage for your identity. It’s transformation with purpose – playful or sleek, these reveals turn familiar shapes into brand storytelling tools.
05
Get started

Find the visual language that fits your brand

From cinematic grandeur to playful minimalism, styles help your brand express tone, emotion and creative intent.
STYLE
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Cinematic - Poster image
Cinematic
Trailer-like drama with sweeping light, camera movement and emotional pacing. Designed for brands that want their logo to feel like a film title or an opening credit moment.
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Minimalist - Poster image
Minimalist
Stripped-back, subtle motion, negative space and calm energy. Perfect for creators who value clarity, focus and design that speaks through restraint.
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Corporate - Poster image
Corporate
Polished, neutral and built for business contexts – sleek geometry, soft reflections, and space for taglines. Ideal for company idents, product intros, and brand presentations.
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Luxury - Poster image
Luxury
Gold, chrome, glitter and elegant lighting define this style. Every reflection and sparkle adds exclusivity, perfect for fashion, jewelry and high-end product branding.
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Futuristic - Poster image
Futuristic
Neon hues, holographic grids and glowing circuitry. It’s the visual language of technology and innovation, ideal for gaming, tech startups and digital culture.
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Industrial - Poster image
Industrial
Raw power expressed through metal, debris, dust and shattered surfaces. This style turns energy into visual texture – great for sports, gaming or music intros that need impact.
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Nature - Poster image
Nature
Soft light, petals, leaves and natural motion. These animations feel alive and grounded, suited for eco-conscious brands, wellness studios and seasonal campaigns.
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Cartoon - Poster image
Cartoon
Bright colors, elastic motion and bold shapes that move with humor and character. Ideal for entertainment, kids’ brands or creators who want to project joy and friendliness.
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Retro - Poster image
Retro
VHS grain, CRT glow, vintage color palettes and classic typography. A nod to analog charm – perfect for creators who mix modern polish with throwback style.
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Seasonal - Poster image
Seasonal
Celebratory and atmospheric – from Christmas sparkles to New Year fireworks. These templates deliver instant emotion for holidays, campaigns or event greetings.
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Fantasy - Poster image
Fantasy
Light, dust and mystical energy transforming into form. Perfect for storytelling brands or creators who want their logo to feel enchanted, cinematic and unforgettable.
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Artistic - Poster image
Artistic
Color, geometry, and shape in pure motion. These designs let your brand speak through rhythm and composition, ideal for agencies and creators who lead with design expression.

How to create a killer logo animation

Bring your logo to life in three quick steps
LIKE MAGIC
Logo animation template library showing multiple animation styles

Pick a template

Browse Videobolt's logo animation library and find your favorite style — 3D, minimal, neon and more. Templates are designed by pros and ready for instant use. Just click to preview or compare. No blank canvas intimidation, just visual inspiration.
01

Customize design

Upload your logo, type your tagline and slap on your colors. Swap backgrounds, tweak effects — go wild or keep it smooth. Videobolt's live preview means you see your animation in real time before exporting.
02
Browser-based editor customizing a logo animation
Export and download logo animation in HD format

Download in HD

Ready? Download your logo animation in Full HD or even 4K. Plug it straight into your YouTube videos, social clips or presentations. No watermarks. No hassle. Your brand looks pro, everywhere it shows up.
03
Get started

Features built for standout logo animation

Supercharge your branding with Videobolt's unique tools
power-ups
Made for every platform
Create once, publish everywhere. The majority of our logo animation templates are responsive and can be exported in various aspect ratios like widescreen for YouTube or vertical for TikTok and Instagram Reels. Our smart design process ensures your logo looks perfect whether it's on a giant screen or a tiny phone.
Effortless Brand Kit & asset management
Centralize your logos, colors and fonts in Videobolt's Brand Kit. Instantly apply your look across all your logo animations and video projects. Keep your assets organized and reuse them. No more digging through folders or shooting off panicked DMs for the latest logo file.
A style for every industry
Our library isn't just big, it's incredibly diverse. Find cinematic 3D reveals for your film project, minimalist animations for corporate presentations, or energetic glitch effects for your tech channel. A professionally designed world for every brand.
Brand every video, for every purpose
Logo animation is just the start. Use Videobolt for intros, outros, product mockups and promo videos. Keep your brand strong and consistent, whether you're spicing up a single stream or scaling up your agency's entire client roster.

Who needs logo animation? (Hint: You do)

Real ways different creators use Videobolt logo animation
real-world
YouTube creators
Hook your viewers with a slick logo animation intro. Build a strong channel identity and boost retention. No editing headaches required.
Small businesses
Add a big-brand feel to product videos, website banners, or ads. Logo animations make even the smallest shop look polished and trustworthy.
Agencies & freelancers
Deliver killer logo animations to clients without hiring a motion team. Upsell branded videos and save hours on every project.
Social media managers
Stop the scroll. Use energetic logo reveals for Instagram, TikTok or Facebook and watch your engagement spike.
Event organizers
Open and close every webinar, conference or celebration with an animated logo. Start professional, leave a lasting impression.
E-learning & educators
Add animated logos to lessons or online courses. Make your educational content recognizable and more engaging.

Discover more creative tools

Bring every part of your brand to life with Videobolt
explore
Intro Maker
Create cinematic intros for any project in minutes
Slideshow Maker
Turn your highlights into epic slideshow videos in minutes
Music Visualizer
Bring your music alive with a custom visualizer video
Promo Videos
Create premium promo videos that get attention
Lyric Video Maker
Get your lyrics moving with an AI-powered lyric video
Outro Maker
Create your perfect outro in just minutes
Mockup Generator
Drop your brand, product, or app into stunning 3D or animated mockup
Like And Subscribe Animation
Supercharge videos with custom like and subscribe animation.

Logo animation FAQ

Get answers before your logo even starts moving
need to know
What is a logo animation?
A logo animation is a short motion graphic that brings your static logo to life through movement, light and sound. Instead of being just a picture, your logo becomes a dynamic visual story – it can rotate, assemble, glow, or reveal itself through particles, strokes, or other effects.
Why should I use a logo animation instead of a static logo?
Animated logos add energy, emotion and memorability to your brand. In a few seconds, they can communicate tone and personality – cinematic for film studios, sleek for corporate brands, playful for creative agencies or high-tech for gaming and software.
Why is a logo animation important for a brand?
Consider the high production value of major studio idents and blockbuster film trailers, they use powerful animations to build prestige and significance. Big brands use logo animations because they transform a simple symbol into a memorable micro-story, creating a high-end, polished look that conveys authority and quality.
How do I make a logo animation, do I need to animate it myself?
You don’t need to create the animation from scratch. Tools like Videobolt make the process simple – just upload your logo, pick a template that fits your brand and customize the colors, text, or music. The platform handles all the animation work automatically, giving you a professional result in just a few minutes.
What makes a good logo animation?
A great logo animation is short (typically 3-7 seconds), simple, and consistent with your brand's identity. It should be smooth, high-quality, and clearly reveal your logo at the end. Versatility is also key, ensuring it looks good on various backgrounds.
Are logo animations easy to customize?
With Videobolt, yes! Swap logos, colors, text and music directly in your browser. Instantly preview changes and download your animation in minutes. No complicated software required.
What file formats does Videobolt provide?
You can download your logo animation in Full HD or 4K MP4 files. Videobolt even offers exports in Apple ProRes for pro workflows.
How long does it take to make a logo animation?
You can go from logo upload to finished animation in under 5 minutes on Videobolt. The process is so simple that even busy marketers or solo creators can make multiple versions fast.

Logo animation success stories

Join millions of creators who used Videobolt
real talk
Amazingly easy to use! Excellent UI. Literally a monkey could use this to make video intros. The quality of projects and templates is awesome. I'm seriously blown away.
Joey Dukeminier, USA
This is almost too good to be true! It is super easy to put together a really polished logo animation using this tool!
Kimberly Shorter, USA
Couldn't quite believe it was this easy to create a professional looking intro in a couple of minutes. It was brilliant.
Pete Allen, UK

Master your logo animations

Expert tips and resources from Videobolt
pro tips
Image
Get inspired
byVuk Radovanović
Explore five standout intro templates from Videobolt countless creators swear by — showcasing style, impact, and versatility to elevate any project.
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How to
byPetar Drndarević
Discover thousands of professionally designed motion graphic templates to improve the production value of your videos.
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How to
byPetar Drndarević
Follow our guide to learn how to make a YouTube intro using Videobolt intro maker. Simply, quickly, and without complex software.

Make your first logo animation now

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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us