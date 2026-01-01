AI-synced lyric videos. Easy to make, hard to ignore.
Instantly create stunning lyric videos for YouTube with our AI-powered lyric video maker. No design skills needed — just drop your track, paste lyrics and watch them sync in seconds.
2,600+ reviews
Lyrics turned into emotion with premium design and AI sync
Lyric videos are now a core part of how artists express their music visually – turning words into rhythm, motion and story. They connect audiences to their music in a deeper way and extend a song’s reach across video platforms. With Videobolt’s Lyric Video Maker, 500+ customizable templates and smart AI lyric sync, making them is easier than ever. You can create professional lyric videos with advanced graphics, 3D animation and cinematic motion that look and feel like real music videos, while the AI perfectly aligns your words to your vocals, in any language.
Four ways to move your lyrics
Every motion style starts with a different creative engine. Choose how your lyrics move, react and tell their story.
MECHANICS
Lyric videos shaped by your style
Browse 12 distinctive lyric video template styles for pop, hip-hop, indie, or electronic music – each crafted to reflect your unique sound.
STYLE
Minimalist
Clean motion and balanced type keep focus on your lyrics. Simple, modern visuals that let emotion breathe – perfect for acoustic, indie or heartfelt songs.
Street Art
Graffiti bursts, spray textures and raw animation bring street energy to your track. Urban, bold and full of rhythm – perfect for hip-hop and underground styles.
Cinematic
Epic depth, dramatic lighting and fluid camera motion make every lyric feel like a film scene. Designed for emotional, powerful and storytelling tracks.
Neon
Bright lights, glowing text and electric transitions amplify every hook. Designed for pop, electro and K-pop-inspired songs that thrive in color and motion.
Grunge
Distorted textures, glitch transitions and bold type make your lyrics explode with attitude. Great for rock, punk and experimental sounds with edge.
Space
Cosmic light, starfields and floating motion place your lyrics in orbit. Ideal for ambient, cinematic or futuristic music with atmosphere and depth.
LoFi
Muted colors, VHS textures and hand-drawn warmth turn your lyrics into chill storytelling. Perfect for LoFi beats, R&B and late-night playlists.
Abstract
Fluid shapes, color gradients and organic patterns express emotion visually. Great for experimental, ambient or instrumental music that speaks in feeling.
Cyberpunk
Neon reflections, glitching signs and futuristic cityscapes pulse to the beat. Perfect for synthwave, techno or dark pop tracks with digital attitude.
Retro
Vintage filters, analog textures and soft transitions create nostalgic charm. Perfect for synthwave, funk and soulful tracks that echo timeless aesthetics.
Pop
Vibrant color, bold typography and fast rhythm match chart-ready songs. Perfect for upbeat pop and dance tracks built for energy and replayability.
How to make a lyric video
Three steps, zero stress. Your lyrics, your visuals, your voice.
JUST SING
Pick your template
Start with Videobolt's massive library and select a lyric video style — cyberpunk neon, clean minimal, glitchy grunge or something totally unique. Our lyric video creator previews instantly, so you'll know what works with your song's mood right away.
01
Add music & lyrics
Just drag and drop your track, paste your lyrics (in any language) and let our AI automatically sync the words to vocals – no tedious manual syncing required! Once the timing is locked in, easily customize text colors, fonts and backgrounds to make the design truly yours.
02
Export & share
Download your lyric video in Full HD or 4K. No watermarks, no hassle. Publish straight to YouTube or social media or share it everywhere your music travels.
03
Features musicians and creators rave about
Smart lyric video generator for artists who want more than just basic text
MIC DROP
Smart AI lyric and beat syncing
Just paste your lyrics and you're done. Our AI automatically analyzes the song and syncs the timing of every word to the rhythm. Even complex verses land perfectly, and you still have a visual editor for any final tweaks.
Unique visual styles for every track
From cyberpunk neon to cinematic 3D or modern glitch, Videobolt's lyric video library covers the rainbow. Find a fresh look for each release and never blend in. Every style is crafted by artists who get music.
Lightning-fast, online editing
No clunky software to install. Videobolt runs fully in your browser, letting you edit, preview and export all online. Create epic lyric videos from anywhere — your coffee shop, your couch, even backstage.
Built-in Brand Kit and Asset Library
Keep your lyric videos on brand. Upload your logo, define your signature colors and fonts, and reuse assets across all projects. Videobolt's Asset Library makes managing your visuals fast and headache-free.
Who needs a killer lyric video?
Lyric video maker for every creator, brand or label
hit makers
Indie musicians
Release singles with animated lyric videos that grow your audience — no expensive video crew needed. Let your lyrics shine and keep fans coming back for more drops.
Record labels
Push more music, faster. Crank out lyric videos for new releases in every style, so every artist's track comes with a visual experience worth sharing.
YouTube creators
Supercharge your music channel! Add premium lyric videos that get more clicks, longer watch times and maximum playlist power.
Podcasters
Turn episodes into animated subtitle videos that keep people watching. Combine audio with stylish text for shareable social stories that get them coming back.
Marketers & agencies
Promote branded music, campaigns or jingles with professional lyric videos. Fast turnaround means more campaigns, more engagement and bigger results.
Event & party organizers
Level up any event, karaoke night or festival with custom-branded lyric videos. Get the crowd to sing along, without missing a single word.
Discover more creative video tools
Unlock every corner of the Videobolt universe, beyond lyric videos
dig deeper
Lyric Video Maker FAQ
All your burning lyric video questions answered
lyric logic
What is a lyric video?
A lyric video is a visual version of a song where the lyrics appear on screen in sync with the music. It helps artists share songs visually, build engagement and connect with audiences through design and motion.
How do I make a lyric video?
Creating a lyric video is usually complex and done with professional software like Adobe After Effects. Videobolt changes that – with the Lyric Video Maker, you just upload your song, paste your lyrics, and our AI automatically syncs them to the beat. Then, simply customize your template online and you're done in minutes.
Why are lyric videos important?
Lyric videos extend a song’s reach by giving listeners a visual way to connect with the lyrics. They build anticipation for releases, encourage sharing, and help artists stand out in a video-driven music landscape.
Are lyric videos good for YouTube?
Lyric videos are perfect for launching songs on YouTube. They boost watch time, increase shares and help fans learn your lyrics. Videobolt exports YouTube-optimized files.
How can I sync lyrics to music automatically?
With Videobolt, it's completely effortless. Just paste your lyrics, and our AI instantly maps every word to the beat of your track. No manual timing or animation is needed, though you can still use the visual timeline for quick, optional tweaks.
How does the AI lyric sync work?
Simply upload your audio track and paste your plain text lyrics. Our AI instantly analyzes the vocals and rhythm of your song, automatically matching each word to the exact moment it's sung. There is no manual keyframing or tedious timeline work required.
What languages does the AI lyric sync support?
Basically, all of them! Whether you're singing in English, Spanish, Korean, or mixing multiple languages in one track, our AI accurately recognizes the vocals and syncs your lyrics perfectly.
Can I adjust the timing after the AI syncs my lyrics?
Absolutely. While our AI is highly accurate, you always have full creative control. If you want to make a stylistic change or a micro-adjustment, you can easily fine-tune the timing of any word or line using our intuitive visual timeline editor.
Does the AI sync work with fast rapping or complex vocals?
Yes! Our AI is built to handle a wide range of vocal styles and tempos. Whether you're uploading a slow acoustic ballad or a rapid-fire hip-hop track, the AI accurately tracks the vocal performance to ensure your words land perfectly on beat.
How long does it take to create a lyric video?
Most users finish their lyric video in under 3 minutes with Videobolt's lyric video maker. Just pick a template, let our AI instantly sync your text, customize the look – and export.
Can I customize fonts and colors in a lyric video?
Absolutely! Every Videobolt lyric video template lets you change fonts, colors, backgrounds, and motion effects. Make it fit your branding or song mood.
Can I brand my lyric video with a logo?
Yes, you can easily add your logo, artist name and color scheme on many Videobolt lyric video templates. Keep your branding consistent across every single release.
What resolution can I export my lyric video in?
Videobolt allows exports in Full HD, even 4K. Perfect for YouTube, DistroKid, Spotify Canvas or broadcasting — all in crisp, professional quality.
Real voices, real results
Why music creators keep coming back to Videobolt.
ON REPEAT
I evaluated 11 different sites that offer music visualizers, Videobolt is the best for ease of use and the wide variety of templates.
I like how this music visualizer not only displays the spectrum of your music but also responds to every beat of the kick drum. You can use any image for the background and foreground as well as any font and colour for the titles.
I recommend anyone who needs a high quality audio visualizer to come to Videobolt.
Level up your lyric video skills
Expert tips and deep-dives into music video creation.
KNOW THE FLOW
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Make your tracks visually engaging and more relatable to the audience with our diverse library of customizable lyric video templates.
Drop your lyric video today
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