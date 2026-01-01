High quality videos made easy with thousands of motion graphics templates
Premium motion graphics designs at your fingertips
Videobolt is a browser-based motion graphics platform offering thousands of customizable motion graphics templates to empower users to produce studio-grade videos without complex tools or technical experience. The platform was born from a simple idea — to break down the barriers to top-tier video creation so anyone can easily create, brand and share stunning designs.
Home to one of the largest video template libraries, Videobolt gives users the tools to experiment, adapt and fine-tune their videos, with customization, speed and simplicity built into every step. With a wide range of formats and styles, we support creators who need consistent results, fast turnaround and the flexibility to stay on brand. All you need is an idea, we provide the rest.
Video maker trusted by creators worldwide
Why video makers love Videobolt
A video maker built by tech and VFX experts
A team of engineers and VFX experts with years of industry experience built Videobolt to make high-quality video creation accessible to everyone. Drawing from deep technical knowledge and a shared passion for design, they created a video maker that removes the usual barriers to video creation, like expensive software, steep learning curves and long render times.
Knowing that most users value fast, polished results over technical complexity, they focused on speed, simplicity and ease of use, designing an animation maker with workflows that feel intuitive from the first click. The result is a creative workspace that empowers creators to produce professional, impactful videos entirely in the browser.
Who needs Videobolt? (Hint: You do)
What can you make with Videobolt's animation maker?
All in one motion graphics platform
Giving back to the video making community
Simple Video Tools are Videobolt's give-back project created to support the global creative community. This selection of 16 free video editing resources makes essential tasks — like trimming, cropping, resizing and many more that complements our video maker experience with quick, no-login tools.
They're especially helpful for creators who need quick edits without diving into full-scale software. Completely free to use, with no registration, ads or watermarks on the final video, they reflect Videobolt's mission to remove barriers and empower users of all levels to produce high-quality content.