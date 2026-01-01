High quality videos made easy with thousands of motion graphics templates

Videobolt is a browser-based motion graphics platform offering thousands of customizable motion graphics templates to empower users to produce studio-grade videos without complex tools or technical experience. The platform was born from a simple idea — to break down the barriers to top-tier video creation so anyone can easily create, brand and share stunning designs.

Home to one of the largest video template libraries, Videobolt gives users the tools to experiment, adapt and fine-tune their videos, with customization, speed and simplicity built into every step. With a wide range of formats and styles, we support creators who need consistent results, fast turnaround and the flexibility to stay on brand. All you need is an idea, we provide the rest.