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High quality videos made easy with thousands of motion graphics templates

If you're making videos, you belong here.
ABOUT US
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4.6
2,600+ reviews
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Premium motion graphics designs at your fingertips

Videobolt is a browser-based motion graphics platform offering thousands of customizable motion graphics templates to empower users to produce studio-grade videos without complex tools or technical experience. The platform was born from a simple idea — to break down the barriers to top-tier video creation so anyone can easily create, brand and share stunning designs.

Home to one of the largest video template libraries, Videobolt gives users the tools to experiment, adapt and fine-tune their videos, with customization, speed and simplicity built into every step. With a wide range of formats and styles, we support creators who need consistent results, fast turnaround and the flexibility to stay on brand. All you need is an idea, we provide the rest.

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Video maker trusted by creators worldwide

Join millions who've transformed their video creation
IMPACT
180+ countries
Loved by creators in every corner of the world
20,500+ templates
Customizable motion graphics spanning every format, style and use case
50M+ videos
Created by users on our platform and shared worldwide

Why video makers love Videobolt

Powerful features designed for creators at every level
FEATURES
Made by people who make videos
Hollywood VFX and technology experts joined forces to create a video maker that makes professional video creation simple and accessible.
Every creator, every industry
An industry-agnostic motion graphics platform designed for musicians, marketers, agencies and video editors with templates that fit any workflow.
A template for any creative vision
Access 11 categories of customizable templates — from intros and music visualizers to mockups and slideshows — all in a flexible online animation maker with unlimited exports available with a single subscription.
Designed by real motion artists
Crafted by a community of 140+ experienced motion designers, each template blends creative insight with production-grade quality.
Edit in browser, render in cloud
Use a fast, browser-based video maker to adjust every part of your video and render everything superfast in the cloud to produce high-quality exports that won't slow down your computer.
Fits into any creative workflow
Our versatile animation maker allows users to export in formats like MP4, MOV and ProRes with full compatibility for any creative flow and major editing software.
Millions of assets within your reach
Access stock media from Unsplash, Pexels, Pixabay and Epidemic Sound to enhance your videos with high-quality visuals and audio.
Simple tools for quick video edits
Simple Video Tools is a suite of 16 free editing tools that extend your animation maker for everyday tasks like trimming, cropping, resizing and more — without annoying requirements.

A video maker built by tech and VFX experts

A team of engineers and VFX experts with years of industry experience built Videobolt to make high-quality video creation accessible to everyone. Drawing from deep technical knowledge and a shared passion for design, they created a video maker that removes the usual barriers to video creation, like expensive software, steep learning curves and long render times.

Knowing that most users value fast, polished results over technical complexity, they focused on speed, simplicity and ease of use, designing an animation maker with workflows that feel intuitive from the first click. The result is a creative workspace that empowers creators to produce professional, impactful videos entirely in the browser.

Who needs Videobolt? (Hint: You do)

A video maker that supports creators across industries
CREATORS
YouTube creators
Well designed templates for intros, outros, logo reveals and lower thirds help creators shape a consistent channel identity and add professional polish to every frame.
Social media creators
Vertical slideshows, animated promos and overlays help creators stand out on fast-moving platforms, making it easier to capture attention and drive engagement on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube Shorts.
Marketing teams
With campaigns running across multiple channels, marketers lean on Videobolt's wide selection of motion graphics, from product promos to ad-ready formats, to keep branding consistent and content sharp.
Musicians & DJs
High-quality music visualizers, lyric videos, promos and teaser templates give artists a visual edge, helping them build their online presence and promote new releases.
Record labels and music promoters
To maintain visual consistency when managing multiple campaigns and artists, record labels and marketing teams use Videobolt's visualizers, lyric videos, canvas templates and animated promos.
Podcast producers
Audio-only content still needs visual support. Intros, waveform animations and title sequences help package and promote their episodes across video platforms.
Freelancers and agencies
Creative professionals need adaptable tools like Videobolt for client work and rely on motion graphics templates like product promos, intros and mockups to consistently deliver professional-looking results.
Trainers and educators
To make learning more dynamic, teachers, instructors and course creators use Videobolt to make slideshows, animated typography and overlays that clarify key takeaways and hold attention.
Non-profit organizations
From highlighting causes to promoting events, Videobolt supports non-profits with storytelling formats like animated slideshows, title graphics and promo templates to raise awareness and drive action.
Small businesses
Slideshow templates, mockups and video ads help small brands showcase products and services, highlight offers and stay visible in a crowded digital marketplace.
Twitch streamers
To give their streams a polished, consistent look, creators on Twitch use Videobolt to make animated intros, overlay graphics and intermission screens that match their channel style.
Casual creators
For those who love sharing life moments, Videobolt offers personalized greeting cards and slideshow templates that help highlight special occasions in a visually meaningful way.

What can you make with Videobolt's animation maker?

Thousands of customizable motion graphics templates for all kinds of videos, easily editable with an online animation maker
CREATE
Intro maker preview
Intros
Make splashy intros in no time. Choose from killer templates, add your logo and export in HD or 4K. Intros have never been easier.
Logo animation preview
Logo animations
Turn your static logo into an animated showstopper with our premium templates and make your brand stand out. No design skills required, only imagination.
Music visualizer preview
Music visualizers
Make your tracks stand out with stunning music visualizer videos. Choose your vibe, customize the visuals and share pro-level results with your fans.
Lyric video preview
Lyric videos
Transform your track into a professional lyric video with Videobolt's premium designs and AI-powered syncing. Your fans will never look away.
Slideshow maker preview
Slideshows
Transform photos and clips into cinematic-style slideshow videos. Dive into our template library and make your story unforgettable. Fast, fun and frustration-free.
Promo video preview
Product promos
Launch campaigns with premium promo videos from Videobolt. Choose pro templates, customize with your branding and watch your audience grow with every share.
Mockup generator preview
Mockup videos
Use our mockup generator to instantly visualize your brand or product in any setting — storefront, device, packaging and more. Perfect for ads, pitch decks, launches, or social.
Stream overlay preview
Stream overlays
Create pro-level stream overlays online in minutes and go live with your channel's look. Choose your style, customize and stream with confidence every time.
Video ads preview
Outros
Wrap up your videos with polished YouTube outros that guide viewers to what’s next. Choose a professional template, add your branding and finish strong.
Lower thirds preview
Kinetic typography
Turn words into motion with striking kinetic typography templates. Animate your message in seconds and grab attention with every line.
Animated backgrounds preview
Animated backgrounds
Set the mood with animated backgrounds that fit any project. From subtle loops to bold visuals, bring movement and depth to your edits instantly.
Kinetic typography preview
Lower third
Add context and style with sleek lower third animations. Highlight names, titles, or key info without distracting from the main content.

All in one motion graphics platform

Comprehensive video maker with extensive set of features.
POWER
Fostering a community of world class designers
Every Videobolt template is crafted by real people — a community of 140+ professional motion designers with years of hands-on video production behind them. Their work combines creative insight with professional polish, resulting in a library of premium, customizable templates designed to adapt to any project. Each template meets high standards of design, offering both visual quality and the flexibility to make your content truly your own.
Fast, intuitive, browser-based editing
With a fully browser-based editor, Videobolt makes it simple for creators to customize professional-grade video templates in just a few clicks. From music visualizers and lyric videos to branded intros and slideshows, every element — text, images, colors and audio — can be adjusted with precision. The interface is easy to use and gives creators of all experience levels complete control over their visuals from start to finish. The platform works equally well as a quick-turn video maker or a detailed animation maker for polished results without the technical hassle.
Optimized, cloud-based rendering
Videobolt uses high-performance cloud servers infrastructure to handle all rendering tasks, keeping creator's computers free from heavy processing workloads. Because the entire process runs in the cloud, final videos are delivered faster than what most personal computers can achieve — ideal for anyone relying on a super fast, online video maker that doesn't require an expensive machine.
Perfectly compatible with your editing tools
Our platform integrates seamlessly into any video making workflow. With exports in formats like MP4, WEBM and MOV, Videobolt is fully compatible with major editing software like Adobe Creative Cloud or Final Cut Pro. For an even smoother process, our video maker offers the Videobolt Companion, an extension that integrates your Videobolt exports directly into Adobe After Effects and Premiere Pro.
Everything you need to publish your video
Videobolt connects creators with top media providers like Unsplash, Pexels, Pixabay and Epidemic Sound, giving creators access to a wide range of high-quality images, footage and licensed music. These integrations help streamline the creative process by removing the need to look for assets. The platform also supports direct sharing to Facebook, YouTube, X and LinkedIn, making it easy to distribute content to audiences on major social networks.
Unlimited creativity with one, flexible subscription
With Videobolt, creativity knows no bounds. Our subscription unlocks unlimited access to our animation maker and an extensive library of motion designs and other platform features, giving creators the freedom to explore different styles and export high-definition videos without limits. Tailored to fit the needs of every creator or plans offer a cost-effective way to bring ideas to life without compromise.

Giving back to the video making community

Simple Video Tools are Videobolt's give-back project created to support the global creative community. This selection of 16 free video editing resources makes essential tasks — like trimming, cropping, resizing and many more that complements our video maker experience with quick, no-login tools.

They're especially helpful for creators who need quick edits without diving into full-scale software. Completely free to use, with no registration, ads or watermarks on the final video, they reflect Videobolt's mission to remove barriers and empower users of all levels to produce high-quality content.

FAQ

Everything you need to know about Videobolt
ANSWERS
Can Videobolt be used as an alternative to After Effects?
Yes, for template-based motion graphics creation. While After Effects offers unlimited customization for professionals, Videobolt provides 20,500+ pre-designed, customizable motion graphics templates that produce professional results without the complexity of complex software.
Is Videobolt good for beginners with no video editing experience?
Yes. Videobolt is built for creators of all skill levels. The interface is intuitive, templates are pre-animated and simple customization makes it easy to create completely unique videos without any technical background or training. It's a great entry point for anyone looking for an intuitive video maker.
Do I need to download software to use Videobolt?
No. Videobolt is fully browser-based, so you can create, edit and export videos without installing anything. All editing and rendering happens online, making it easy to work from any computer with an internet connection.
What types of animation templates does Videobolt offer?
Videobolt offers motion graphics templates for intros, logo reveals, music visualizers, lyric videos, slideshows, promos, mockups, backgrounds, overlays and more — all designed by professional motion artists and fully customizable to your style.
What does customizable template animations mean?
It means that you can modify key elements of a video template including text, images, colors and audio within a professionally animated structure, while some of the elements remain fixed to ensure your video maintains studio-level quality.
How long does it take to make a video with Videobolt?
Most users create and export a video in under 10 minutes. Browse the library and choose a template, customize text and visuals, add music or branding, preview your project and render instantly in the cloud. Beside the basics, there are more advanced customization controls, but the intuitive editor keeps customization quick and easy.
What formats can I export my videos in?
You can export your videos in MP4, MOV, WEBM, or ProRes formats, with resolutions up to 4K and frame rates up to 60 fps. You can also choose from multiple aspect ratios, including 16:9, 9:16, 1:1 and 4:5, meaning your content can be optimized for everything from big screens to social media.
What's included in a Videobolt subscription?
All Videobolt plans include unlimited video exports, access to 20,500+ templates, 1M+ stock media assets, fast cloud rendering and access to cloud storage. Higher tiers offer 4K exports, lightning-fast rendering and access to brand kits and Adobe integration.
Can I use Videobolt videos commercially for my brand or business?
Yes. All plans include a commercial license, allowing use in your own business, brand, or monetized channels. Lower-tier plans are ideal for creators, musicians and small teams, while the top tier adds resale rights for agencies and content resellers.
Can I try Videobolt for free?
Yes, you can — and you don't even need a credit card. You can explore all features without time limits, customize templates and access the full templates library. Projects can be previewed and saved, but exports for free users are limited to 540p resolution and include watermarks.

Ready to transform your video creation?

Join millions of creators who've made Videobolt their video maker of choice
BEGIN
Start creating now
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us